Hokies, Cavaliers finish on top

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern on Friday night.

Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies (6-1).

A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd's dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch.

Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Among the starters, Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds, Tahlik Chavez scored 12 and Bryan added 11.

***

Virginia 72, Md-Eastern Shore 45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jayden Gardner scored 26 points and nearly matched Mary-land-Eastern Shore's point total in the first half as No. 5 Virginia beat the Hawks.

The Cavaliers (5-0) led 40-22 at halftime, with Gardner accounting for 18 of those points and Kadin Shedrick, their other most prominent low-post player adding nine. Shedrick finished with 13 with coach Tony Bennett substituting liberally over the final 10 minutes.

Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-4), of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, actually had a 14-12 run in the middle of the opening half to get within 30-18, but Gardner scored 12 of the Cavaliers last 14 points before the intermission.

Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored nine and Ahamadou Fofana eight for the Hawks.