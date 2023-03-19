BLACKSBURG, Va. — For the first time since 1999, the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team has advanced to the Sweet 16.

The top-seeded Hokies led from the opening basket in a 72-60 win over ninth-seeded South Dakota State in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The only other time Tech made the Sweet 16 was when Bonnie Henrickson’s fourth-seeded Hokies did so in the 1999 tournament.

“[The Sweet 16] was one of our big goals this year,” said Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 14 points and 14 rebounds. “For us to have done it for the program and just for my teammates and coaches, it just means everything.

“We definitely feel we can go farther.”

After going through the handshake line at game’s end, Hokies coach Kenny Brooks raised both forefingers in the air.

“So proud of these kids. So proud of this program,” Brooks said later. “The very first game that I ever coached as a head coach … was in this building [in 2002] and I was at James Madison and we played against Bonnie Henrickson’s team and we lost in overtime. And I remember after the game Coach [Frank] Beamer … said, ‘Good game, young fella.’

“And then full-circle moment, Coach Beamer’s out there [Sunday] telling me what a great program we have right now.

“To be able to get this group, this program, to this level, it was very, very special.”

The Hokies improved to 29-4, breaking the school record for most wins in a season that had been set by the 1998-99 squad.

Virginia Tech will face No. 4 seed Tennessee (24-11) or No. 12 seed Toledo (29-4) in the round of 16 on Saturday in Seattle. Tennessee will host Toledo at 6 p.m. Monday in a second-round game that will air on ESPN2. Tech won 59-56 at Tennessee in December.

“[Making the Sweet 16] means the absolute world,” said Tech point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 21 points and seven 3-pointers. “When we started this year, Sweet 16 was the goal, amongst ACC championship. And I think it’s just great that we’ve accomplished all of that. But it’s the tournament; the job really isn’t done. So I’m really excited to get to Seattle.”

After Tech guard Kayana Traylor grabbed a defensive rebound with 16 seconds left, it was time for the Hokies to dribble out the clock. Amoore raised her arms and gestured to the sellout crowd of 8,925 fans to get even louder.

“That crowd was ridiculous,” Amoore said. “The stadium was shaking. … It was just electrifying.”

Sunday’s crowd tied the crowd for Tech’s first-round win Friday for the fourth-largest crowd for a home game in the program’s history.

“As [the clock] was winding down with 15 seconds to go or so, for the first time I was able to look into the crowd,” Brooks said. “A lot of emotions came through, to be able to get to this point, … to get these kids to this opportunity, to go to the Sweet 16.”

The Hokies did not do much celebrating on the court, but they did in their locker room — with water bottles.

“[The celebration] was very wet. There was water everywhere, spraying everywhere,” Kitley said.

The Summit League champion Jackrabbits (29-6) saw their 22-game winning streak come to an end.

The Hokies, who won their 13th straight game, led 19-7 after the first quarter and 46-23 at halftime. They made eight of their 12 3-pointers in the first half.

Amoore was 7 of 19 from 3-point range in the win.

“It was a different defense than I’ve played against this year. They didn’t really guard the screens or have a hand up, so I was just taking them,” Amoore said. “I like taking a 3 more than a layup.”

Kitley made seven baskets Sunday, giving her a school-record 238 for the season. She broke the single-season mark of 237 that she set last year.

Kitley also blocked five shots, giving her a school-record 261 for her career. She broke the old mark of 256 that was set by Ieva Kublina.

The Jackrabbits shot just 37.3% from the field. They were 2 of 15 from 3-point range (13.3%).

“Anytime we play a team at this level, length is a difference,” South Dakota State coach Aaron Johnston said. “It changes things for our post touches. It changes things for our perimeter players. And it impacted this game.”

Down 61-45 with 9:09 to go, the Jackrabbits went on an 11-5 run to cut the lead to 66-56 with 3:13 left. But Amoore answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 69-56 with 1:50 to go.

Myah Selland (17 points) made two free throws to cut the lead to 69-58 with 1:33 to go, but Amoore buried another 3-pointer to extend the lead to 72-58 with 1:12 left.

“They made some really big shots early and late,” Johnston said of the Hokies. “They had a couple of daggers there where it felt like we were getting back into it and that got the crowd going and turned the momentum again.”

Tech forward Taylor Soule had 13 points, including 11 in the second half.

Traylor had all 11 of her points the first half. She suffered a hyperextended knee early last week, according to Brooks, but scored in double figures both Friday and Sunday.

It was Tech’s 16th home win of the season, breaking the school mark for most home victories in a season.