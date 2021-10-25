HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL: Lebanon edges Holston

LEBANON, Va. – It wasn’t the typical contest between the No. 6 seed and the third seed in tournament play.
In a five-set thriller, Lebanon Pioneers squeaked out a 25-17, 26-24, 23-25, 24-26, 15-11 triumph over sixth-seeded Holston in opening-round play in the Hogoheegee District volleyball tournament.
“When we play, it’s a marathon,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said. “We didn’t play as well as we would have liked but hopefully, we’ll regroup and play better tomorrow. Survive and advance, that’s basically what we did.”
Although it wasn’t easy, Lebanon won the first two sets to seemingly take control of the match. There was no quit in the Cavaliers. They fought back, winning the next two, to send it to the decisive fifth.
“Both teams worked really hard,” said first-year Holston coach Chelsey Wampler Snider. “One team could never pull away, we were pretty much side-by-side.”
Holston could never get the lead in the fifth set, but the Pioneers could never pull away. With Lebanon up 14-11, the Cavaliers with serve, senior Lily Gray had a kill to give Lebanon the match.
“That fifth set was really emotional for me,” Gray said. “I started thinking about it, if we don’t win this, it’s going to be over. I wasn’t ready for that to happen yet.
“I think the whole team started talking more and realized what was at stake. It was back-and-forth the whole night, I couldn’t get comfortable until it was over.”
Gray was huge all over the floor, leading the Pioneers with 16 kills and also contributing 14 digs on the back row. Julianna Stanley was also outstanding with 12 kills and 23 digs. Morgan Varney continued her stellar play for Lebanon filling the stat sheet with five kills, 17 service points, 23 assists, and 15 digs.
“In playing teams you’re familiar with, you know what they like to do,” Price said. “Defensively I felt we did okay, offensively we struggled, and we struggled with serve receive again. But we found a way to win it and that’s what matters.”
Senior Zoe Eldreth put together a huge final game for the Cavaliers with 20 kills, 24 digs, and five aces.
“Eldreth was on fire,” Snider said. “I knew from the moment she got on the bus, she was super focused. She had a bunch of kills, was good on defense and serve receive. Eldreth had a great night serving. She’s one of my six seniors this year. It’s going to be tough losing those girls.”
Madeline Statzer (16 kills), Felicity Bonilla (40 assists), and Taylor Cornett (31 digs) were other seniors that put up big numbers for Holston.
While the season is over for the Cavaliers, three-seed Lebanon advances to play at two-seed Chilhowie in the Hogo semifinals tonight, with a 7 o’clock start. The two teams split the regular-season matchups.