HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL: Lebanon edges Holston

“I think the whole team started talking more and realized what was at stake. It was back-and-forth the whole night, I couldn’t get comfortable until it was over.”

Gray was huge all over the floor, leading the Pioneers with 16 kills and also contributing 14 digs on the back row. Julianna Stanley was also outstanding with 12 kills and 23 digs. Morgan Varney continued her stellar play for Lebanon filling the stat sheet with five kills, 17 service points, 23 assists, and 15 digs.

“In playing teams you’re familiar with, you know what they like to do,” Price said. “Defensively I felt we did okay, offensively we struggled, and we struggled with serve receive again. But we found a way to win it and that’s what matters.”

Senior Zoe Eldreth put together a huge final game for the Cavaliers with 20 kills, 24 digs, and five aces.

“Eldreth was on fire,” Snider said. “I knew from the moment she got on the bus, she was super focused. She had a bunch of kills, was good on defense and serve receive. Eldreth had a great night serving. She’s one of my six seniors this year. It’s going to be tough losing those girls.”

Madeline Statzer (16 kills), Felicity Bonilla (40 assists), and Taylor Cornett (31 digs) were other seniors that put up big numbers for Holston.