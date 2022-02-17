HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT BOYS: Panther pride; Northwood topples Cavaliers, will face Lebanon in Hogoheegee District finals

SALTVILLE, Va. – Hogoheegee District regular-season champion Northwood got its 15th win of the season with a 64-49 boys basketball victory over Holston on Thursday night in the semifinals of the district tournament.

The Panthers (15-6) host Lebanon tonight in the tournament title game and got there by taking care of business against the fifth-seeded Cavaliers.

“We came out pretty fast and hard,” Northwood coach Danny Greer said. “A few mistakes, missed some layups, but other than that I’m tickled to death. Proud of the boys, they’re playing tough.”

It was a memorable game for Eli Carter.

The senior had already surpassed 1,000 points for his career and with 23 rebounds on Thursday, Carter now has 1,007 boards in his career.

“This feels good,” Carter said. “It’s been a long journey, trying to help my team out. I just want to do anything they need to win.

“This win is a big confidence-builder for us. We’ve been practicing hard all week, and I think we’ll be ready for [Friday].”

Carter controlled the glass against the Cavaliers.

“The kid is amazing,” Greer said. “He’s been a starter for four years, he’s been pulling boards and he’s pushing 400 blocked shots. It’s unreal what Eli does on defense. He’s just a natural, he does everything you could imagine.”

The Panthers raced out of the gate, taking an 11-2 lead before four minutes had elapsed off the clock. Holston withstood the onslaught. They went on an 8-0 sprint to pull within one point. Sam Rhea scored on a breakaway layup and the Northwood lead was 13-10 at the end of the first.

Lane Blevins made a foul shot for the Cavs, but it was all of their scoring for the first five minutes of the second quarter as the Panthers took control of the game. Northwood’s Cole Rolen and Rhea attacked the basket, getting free on drives and also connected from the perimeter. The Panthers were up 36-23 at intermission.

“Sam is a blessing, he’s always in the right place at the right time,” Greer said. “He can get up and down the floor. I couldn’t ask for anything better. He’s had several games like this.”

The Cavs couldn’t hang in the second half. Northwood pushed the lead to as many as 21 points. Blevins led Holston with a game-high 24 points.

“We started slow, we weren’t making any shots and we were settling for 3s,” Holston coach Jeff Austin said. “I thought we could challenge them inside, but we were settling. We didn’t get all the way back on defense, we would stop and look over our shoulder and give up layups. We just played behind the eight-ball all night.”

Rolen and Rhea tallied 21 points each for the Panthers.

“We came out in the second half and the shots were falling,” Rhea said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season and we were able to get it done.”

It may have been a costly win for the Panthers. With 5:27 left in the game, Rolen twisted an ankle and did not return.

“We’re getting Rolen checked out right now, we’re going to see what they think,” Greer said. “We’ll see what they tell us. If he has to sit [Friday] to be ready for next week, that’s what we’ll do.”

Lebanon 60, Chilhowie 54

The nightcap was tight throughout, but No. 2 seed Lebanon held off three-seed Chilhowie to advance to the title contest.

The Warriors played without standout Zac Hall, who is out with an injury. It didn’t slow them down in the first half. Chilhowie held an eight-point advantage, 27-19 at the break.

“Coach [Matt] Snodgrass had a great game plan,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “We expected something different, a junk defense, that’s the first time we’ve seen it this year. With a young team, it’s tough, you have to play confidently, and we struggle with that in the first half.”

Lebanon sophomore Brody Wess took over the game in the second half. Wess scored 20 of his game-high 30 points in the second half as the Pioneers rallied for the victory.

Wade Martin (22 points) and Isaac Booth (17 points) supplied the majority of the offense for Chilhowie.

“Our defense showed up tonight,” said Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass. “We had a good game plan in place that the kids bought into. I thought we bothered Lebanon with some stuff we did.

“We missed Zac some, he’s our second-leading scorer and our leading rebounder but we had kids step up.”

The Warriors will face Holston in the third-place game at 6 p.m. with a trip to the Region 1D playoffs on the line.

“We need a win,” Snodgrass said. “We still have a chance to go to region with this group and I think they’re determined to get there.”