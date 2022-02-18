HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT BOYS: Northwood tops Lebanon to claim tourney title, 64-60

SALTVILLE, Va. – With the Hogoheegee District regular-season boys basketball title in hand and the league’s top seed for the Region 1D tournament already clinched, Friday’s outcome really didn’t matter for Northwood in the grand scheme of things.

However, the Panthers wanted another first-place trophy and they got one by rallying for a 64-60 victory over Lebanon to claim the Hogoheegee tournament championship in front of a huge crowd.

“These boys played terrific,” said Northwood coach Danny Greer. “I mean everyone played well. Everyone just stayed in the game and kept fighting back.”

A late scramble paid off for Northwood.

Trailing 54-48 with just under four minutes to play, the Panthers went to work.

Seth Debusk hit two foul shots, Cole Rolen added a jumper and Eli Carter drove to the bucket to score, tying the contest at 54 with 1:37 to play.

Owen Doane then had a steal and was fouled as he drove to the basket. Doane made the first free throw, missed the second, but Debusk grabbed the rebound and got the ball back to Doane, who canned a 15-footer. With a 57-54 lead, the Panthers could smell the win.

Andy Lambert hit a free throw to make it a two-point game, but Debusk answered with a huge 3 from the corner to give Northwood the edge.

Lambert and Brody Wess hit buckets and Keyton Keene added a foul shot as the Pioneers kept the pressure on. Yet, Carter made a couple from the line and Sam Rhea added a basket as Northwood held on for the win.

“Owen Doane played an awesome game, he was terrific,” Greer said. “Rolen came up huge [after leaving last night’s game with an injury], we were worried about him, but he filled his role again, Sam Rhea played like he always does. It was just a team effort all the way around.”

Rolen finished with 19 points to lead the Northwood attack. Rhea and Doane added 15 points each in the win.

“This is awesome, I’m just so happy,” Rolen said. “I really can’t believe it. We just never gave up. That was the biggest part, we never gave up. Seth Debusk hit that 3, that sealed it; I was so happy.”

Lambert dropped in 18 points for the Pioneers, Wess contributed 15 points, and Keene 14 points.

“At the end, Northwood was stronger than us,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “They had some role players hit some big shots.”

Northwood will host a regional game next week, while Lebanon will travel to Twin Springs, the Cumberland District’s top seed on Tuesday.

Holston 60, Chilhowie 52

There was a surprise in the third-place game, with fifth-seeded Holston taking a victory over No. 3 Chilhowie to advance to regional play, while the season ended for the Warriors.

“This is sweet,” Holston coach Jeff Austin said. “We were picked in a first-place tie in the preseason poll in the district, so obviously we didn’t have the season we thought we would have. This sure takes a little sting out of that, to qualify for the region.”

There is no question who was the hero for the Cavaliers. Junior Dustin Bott scored a career-high 30 points, including knocking down five 3s.

“Dustin stepped up,” Austin said. “He plays hard. He wasn’t starting at the beginning of the year. He’s been playing well, and he hustles all the time.”

Trent Johnson added 11 points for Holston.

Chilhowie again played without standout Zac Hall.

The Warriors dropped in 11 3s and were led in scoring by Wade Martin (21 points), James Nash (12 points), and Lucas Blevins (10 points).

After finishing the regular-season tied for second place with Lebanon, it was a rough ending to Chilhowie’s season.

“It was tough, I think we were exhausted down the stretch,” Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass. “These kids played their hearts out for the town of Chilhowie. We were a little short-handed. People thought we were short-handed all year, we were picked fourth in the district. We beat everyone in the district at least once. So proud of our seniors and how hard they played. The leadership and focus they showed throughout a long season, I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Holston travels to Grundy on Tuesday to begin Region 1D play. The two teams split in the regular season.

“Grundy got us over there at the first of the year and we were fortunate to come out with a win at our place,” Austin said. “They are well-coached, Coach [Brian] Looney does a great job, I have a ton of respect for him. We’ll have to be ready and play our best game or we will come home with a loss.”