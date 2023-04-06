Carson Hocevar has reason to feel confident.

Last Saturday night, the 20-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver from Portage, Michigan, earned his first career win in a drama-soaked overtime finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

This Saturday night, Hocevar returns to the track where he nearly made a breakthrough last year in just his second full-time season.

Welcome to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt.

Hocevar led a career-best 55 laps last year at BMS before eventual race winner Ben Rhodes executed a textbook crossover move to the front with three laps remaining.

How was Hocevar feeling after the race?

“I could have cried,” Hocevar said. “I knew I was gonna cry whether I won or lost.

“It’s a pansy thing to do, but this sport is hard and you don’t have those close moments often.”

Along with Rhodes and dirt Late Model star Jonathan Davenport, Saturday’s field will be stacked with Cup Series regulars such as defending champion Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe and William Byron.

During a recent test session at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Hocevar said he enjoys the unique Bristol clay-coated challenge.

“I love Bristol, so I’m all for the dirt races,” Hocevar said. “The track is super technical, and you are always looking for grip strips and moving around non-stop.

“That’s about where North Wilkesboro is right now. I ran six hours in the test and I was still learning on the last lap.”

Hocevar, driver of the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, said his preparation for Bristol is all about the basics.

“I’m just going to watch my own data and research it,” Hocevar said.

As for his heartbreaking finish at Bristol in 2022, Hocevar prefers to dwell on the positive big picture.

“I wouldn’t say that we lost that race last year because we ran really well,” Hocevar said. “Ben had the fastest truck all day and he nearly let one get away from him. We were in position to take advantage, but he was able to get back out in front and get by us at the end.

“It was disappointing, but I feel like we are ready to give it another shot this year.”