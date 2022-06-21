Hit, pitch, coach: Former David Crockett/ETSU standout Freeman does it all for the Gateway Grizzlies

Clint Freeman is among the few two-way players in professional baseball – Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels being the most famous member of that small fraternity – and he has another major responsibility as part of his heavy workload.

The former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University star is a first baseman/designated hitter, pitcher and hitting coach for the Sauget, Illinois-based Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League.

“This can be challenging at times, but Clint is up for the task,” said Gateway manager Steve Brook. “He’s a sensational leader in the clubhouse and carries the respect of the younger players for sure. … He plays the game hard every night and puts everything he has into each pitch.”

Freeman is hitting .254 with six home runs and 20 RBIs, while he’s 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three starts on the mound.

At 31-years-old, he is the oldest player on the team’s roster and is in his eighth pro season. What advice does he pass on to the rookies?

“Young guys usually have higher highs and lower lows, so I just tell them, they gotta come to the park even-keeled every night and get some rest,” Freeman said. “Because it’s a long season.”

Former Science Hill High School star Reed Hayes is also on the Gateway roster and the right-handed pitcher was 1-2 with one save and a 2.45 ERA as of Monday.

“Reed has become a more complete pitcher since he has joined us,” Freeman said. “He not only has a 95-97 mile-per-hour fastball, he has a cutter he has started throwing and it’s been really good.”

Two seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system and stints with the River City Rascals and Long Island Ducks on the indy league scene have been among Freeman’s stops in playing for pay.

He arrives at the ballpark early every day, going through his routine and still enjoying the summer grind.

“I love the game,” Freeman said. “It’s been good to me. Never would I have thought I would have played eight years of pro ball. Every year has something new to it and this year is no different.”

Stratton’s status

Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Saturday for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians in their International League loss to the Gwinnett Stripers.

The right-hander is 1-2 with one save and a 5.04 ERA in 21 appearances for the top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s struck out 47 and walked 22 in 30 1/3 innings with opposing hitters batting just .195 against him.

Will’s way

Science Hill High School graduate Will Carter has pitched to the tune of a 3-3 record, one save and 5.54 ERA in 25 appearances for the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Thomas time

The stat line for Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) includes a .201 batting average, one home run and 26 RBIs for the Peoria Chiefs, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Update on Evan

The slash line for Texas Rangers prospect Evan Carter (Elizabethton) of the High-A Hickory Crawdads was .253/.351/.397 through Monday. He has four home runs, 10 stolen bases and 31 RBIs as well.

Blaum’s bat

Tyler Blaum went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run on Saturday for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the independent Atlantic League as he sparked a 7-6 triumph over the High Point Rockers in the first game of a doubleheader.

Blaum, a former standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, is hitting .307 with seven RBIs in 28 games.

Hunter’s hitting

Hunter Wolfe hammered his third home run of the season on Sunday for the Cleburne Railroaders of the independent American Association in their 7-5 victory over the Sioux City Explorers.

The slugger who split his high school career between Gate City and Dobyns-Bennett is hitting .247 with 10 RBIs.

Gabe goes yard

Gabe Wurtz went 4-for-7 with a home run and five RBIs for the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League on Sunday in their 26-3 beatdown of the Great Falls Voyagers.

The former star at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is hitting .345 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in his second professional season.

Norris notches 500th K

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Daniel Norris (Science Hill) has had a rough go of it in his ninth MLB season as evidenced by a 0-4 record and 7.52 ERA.

The left-hander did reach a milestone on June 12, however, as he notched the 500th strikeout of his big-league career. He got Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees swinging on a 1-2 pitch.

His career total now stands at 506.

The following is a look at victims of Norris’ notable career Ks:

1: David Ortiz, Boston (2014)

100: Max Kepler, Minnesota (2016)

200: Carlos Santana, Cleveland (2017)

300: Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay (2019)

400: Byron Buxton, Minnesota (2020)

500: Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees (2022)

Today in History

>>> Former Fries High School and East Tennessee State University standout Ed Goodson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs on June 22, 1973, in leading the San Francisco Giants to a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros at Candlestick Park.

Goodson mashed a three-run homer in the first inning off Don Wilson and connected for a two-run blast in the seventh inning against Jim Crawford.

“I don’t ever think about hitting a homer,” Goodson told sports writer Ron Supinski of UPI following the game. “I’m not a power hitter. I like to keep a natural swing and hit line drives.”

>>> Left-handed pitcher Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) allowed one run and struck out four over 6 2/3 innings to notch the win for the Kansas City Royals in their 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on June 22, 2004.

“I was able to pitch inside, which was the game plan coming in,” Gobble told the Associated Press after the triumph. “And I was throwing my curveball for strikes, which was key.”