History with Hayes: Jackie Robinson vs. Locals In The Pros

Friday marked the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier, starting at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers in a win over the Boston Braves in what is one of the most significant moments in this nation’s history.

Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day as it has on every April 15 since 2004 with each player, coach and manager wearing the uniform number of the brave trailblazer.

Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm donned No. 42 on Friday as he pitched for the Oakland Athletics in Toronto and Johnson City, Tennessee, native Daniel Norris did the same as he tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies.

Jackie Robinson had more than one memorable day while playing against some local legends in the pros during his 10 sensational seasons with the Dodgers from 1947-1956 and three of his 141 career regular-season MLB home runs came on swings against pitchers from this area.

***

Dungannon, Virginia, native Dave Hillman was a 27-year-old right-handed pitcher for the Chicago Cubs who had worked his way up from the Coeburn Blues of the Lonesome Pine League all the way to that mound at Ebbets Field he found himself standing on that afternoon of April 30, 1955.

Manager Stan Hack had summoned Hillman from the bullpen for his MLB debut to begin the seventh inning with the Cubs trailing 5-2 and what was left of a crowd of 10,011 spectators in the cozy ballpark.

It didn’t take long for Hillman to receive his “Welcome to the Big Leagues” moment against a squad that would win the World Series a few months later.

“The first batter I faced was Roy Campanella and he hit a line drive back up the middle and through my legs for a single,” Hillman said in a previous interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “A couple of batters later, Jackie Robinson hit a hanging curveball into the left-field bleachers for a two-run homer.”

That prompted a visit from catcher Clyde McCullough.

“[He] ran out to the mound and grabbed my arm. ‘Dave, do you remember how you held that ball?’ Hillman recalled McCullough asking in a 1959 interview with the Kingsport Times-News.

“Yeah,” Hillman replied.

“Well, by dammit don’t hold it that way again,” McCullough cracked to the newcomer.

Hillman faced Robinson four more times during his rookie season and those other encounters ended with a walk, flyout, a popout to foul territory and a groundout that Hillman fielded and fired to first baseman Dee Fondy.

Hillman pitched eight seasons in the majors for the Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets, striking out 18 men who were eventually elected to the Hall of Fame.

One of them was not Jackie Robinson.

***

Jackie Robinson was such an elite athlete that he became the first person at UCLA to letter in four sports, excelling at track and field, baseball, basketball and football for the Bruins.

On Aug. 4, 1948, he stepped in the batter’s box against Cincinnati’s Walker Cress, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound right-handed pitcher who was born in Ben Hur, Virginia, and happened to be one of the best athletes to ever come out of Southwest Virginia.

Cress played every sport that was offered at Pennington Gap High School and was good at all of them. The dude they nicknamed “Foots” became the big man on campus at Hiwassee College in Madisonville, Tennessee, averaging 21 points per game on the basketball court during the 1936-37 season.

He then took his talents to Louisiana State University, playing both basketball and baseball for the Tigers.

Cress wore No. 33 long before Shaquille O’Neal did so for LSU and he pumped in the points for the Bayou Bengals way prior to Bob Pettit and Pete Maravich’s arrival on campus. He probably could have played pro basketball if he had followed that path.

On Christmas Eve in 1937, Pound, Virginia’s Glenn Roberts – credited by many with inventing the jumpshot and a superstar at Emory & Henry College and the National Basketball League – put together an All-Star exhibition basketball game in St. Charles, Virginia, that included the likes of Cress and Chicago Bears running back Beattie Feathers from Bristol.

The ace pitcher on LSU’s baseball squad as well, Cress signed with the Boston Red Sox in 1939 and after toiling in the minor leagues finally reached the major leagues nine years later with the Reds.

He finished his MLB career with a 0-1 record and 4.35 ERA in 33 appearances and faced Robinson on six occasions.

Robinson blasted a three-run homer to left field against Cress in the sixth inning of that game played Aug. 8, 1948 at Ebbets Field and finished 2-for-5 with a walk against the pitcher from Lee County.

***

Clyde “Hardrock” Shoun of the Boston Braves was nearing the end of a 14-season MLB career in 1948.

The pride of Mountain City, Tennessee, had pitched a no-hitter for the Braves four years prior and had also spent time with the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.

Shoun was 5-0 for a team that had already clinched the National League pennant when he took the mound for the bottom of the 13th inning on Sept. 28, 1948 at Ebbets Field, the fourth pitcher Braves manager Billy Southworth had used in the marathon.

The leadoff batter was Robinson, who was 1-for-6 and had stolen home against Warren Spahn earlier.

This outing would last just five pitches for Shoun as Robinson deposited a 2-2 pitch over the fence in left field to give the Dodgers a 9-8 win.

“Clyde Shoun pitched to only Robinson and regretted it,” Harold C. Burr wrote in his recap of the game for the Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Shoun pitched in just 18 more big-league games before retiring and Robinson finished 2-for-5 against him. It was one of five walk-off homers in Robinson’s career.

***

Harry Perkowski was a coalfield kid in every sense of the word, born in Dante, Virginia, before moving with his family as a small child to Beckley, West Virginia.

He never surrendered a home run to Robinson, but faced him more than any other local pitcher.

Jackie was 5-for-17 in those encounters with Perkowski from 1950-54.

***

Wearing No. 42 on Jackie Robinson Day has to be a special occasion for Cubs pitcher Daniel Norris as he has a link to Jackie Robinson.

During his senior year at Science Hill High School in 2010, he won the Jackie Robinson Award which is given to the nation’s top prep player who also demonstrates strong character and leadership.

The award was presented to the star from Northeast Tennessee at the Aflac All-American Baseball Classic in San Diego by Sonya Pankey, Robinson’s granddaughter, and Hall of Famer Andre Dawson.

***

Sports writer Kostya Kennedy spent several days in Bristol in the summer of 2012 interviewing Pete Rose Jr., manager of the Appalachian League’s Bristol White Sox at the time, for a book on the Hit King Pete Rose.

Kennedy has another must-read baseball book out: “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson.”

The Robinson biopic “42” is top-notch as far as sports movies go and the Ken Burns documentary on Robinson is worth a watch as well.

Robinson played himself in a 1950 film about his life and it came to the big screen in Bristol.

Arthur D. Henderson Jr. of Bristol, Tennessee, was among those to watch.

Here’s his letter to the editor that appeared in the Sept. 27, 1950 edition of the Bristol Herald Courier:

Speaking in terms of democracy, I think the management of the Lee Theater should be given a hearty hand for the recent showing of the “Jackie Robinson Story.” In so many southern cities such pictures are barred.

The “Jackie Robinson Story” shows the real meaning of democracy, and it proves that if given the chance a man can do as much or more as the next man regardless of race, creed or color. Branch Rickey said he wanted ballplayers that would help the Dodgers win pennants regardless of the color of their skin, just as long as they were the right color inside.

Jackie Robinson proved that if given the chance his people could produce as well as the next man. Of course he had to play twice as good as Pee Wee Reese, hit better than Duke Snyder [sic] and run bases faster than any of the team members. The odds were against him but he proved it could be done.

Why not let democracy reign and give the next man an equal chance not only in sport but in job opportunity, schools, churches, etc? If a person proves he is qualified for a job, why not let democracy rule and open the way for him? Bristol can be a true democratic city if these things are offered to be those qualified.

Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:

April 19, 1960

Don Pridemore and John Absher each had two hits and two RBIs in Tennessee High’s 9-5 victory over Virginia High. … Mike Cheek and Tommy Francisco had two hits apiece as Damascus posted an 8-7 win over Patrick Henry. … Terry Pope’s three hits set the pace in Coeburn’s 11-4 triumph over Clintwood.

April 14, 1978

Roger Glover scored on Junior Ferrier’s walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Abingdon a 7-6 victory over Gate City. … Boo Chafin’s home run was the highlight as John Battle earned a 4-3 win over Richlands. … Grundy topped Tazewell, 16-9, as James Childress went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Mike Rife blasted a three-run homer.

April 16, 1985

Two home runs from Chris Norris helped Tennessee High stop Sullivan East, 10-7…. Sam Stallard pitched a four-hitter and also drove in both of Pound’s runs as the Wildcats earned a 2-1 win over Appalachia. … St. Paul beat Garden, 10-1, as Mike Welch struck out 11 in pitching a two-hitter.

April 17, 1998

Matt Musick mashed two home runs in leading Lebanon to a 5-3 win over Marion. … Bryan Quesenberry pitched a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in Abingdon’s 1-0 victory over Lee High. … Kenny Compton and David Blankenship supplied two hits apiece in Tazewell’s 10-5 pounding of Pulaski County.

