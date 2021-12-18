HISTORY WITH HAYES: Viking Hall has seen a lot over the past 40 years

“I remember the first time I walked in here was as a young kid and it gives you the feeling of being in a college arena. I’ve watched concerts in here, played games and coached in here. I remember looking around as a kid thinking how cool of a place this was,” said Tennessee High boys basketball coach Michael McMeans. “It’s an honor to be able to coach here at a place like Viking Hall. Some people may take that for granted but we are trying to build that culture here and build pride in this school and this facility with our players. A lot of athletes don’t get to experience playing in a facility like Viking Hall and don’t have the opportunity to play in a tournament like the Arby’s Classic every year.”