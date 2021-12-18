HISTORY WITH HAYES: Viking Hall has seen a lot over the past 40 years

Four more varsity basketball games were played at Viking Hall on Saturday, bringing the total number of roundball contests held at the place over the course of four decades to a God-only-knows figure.
This year marks the 40th anniversary for the facility located on Edgemont Avenue with its maroon seats, wooden floors, unique history and a seating capacity of more than 5,000.
Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Conway Twitty, George Jones, Eric Clapton, REO Speedwagon, Styx, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Reba McEntire and Hank Williams Jr. (infamously) are among the countless musical acts that have played concerts there.
Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar and Sting (the face-painted former WCW champion, not the musician) have wrestled there, while professional boxers have exchanged punches at Viking Hall in bouts broadcast by ESPN.
There have been craft shows, gun shows, no shows, plays, musicals, ballet recitals, comedians, clinics, camps and many other events held under the roof.
Yet, for many the building that is the home to the Tennessee High Vikings has always been and will forever remain a haven for hoops.
In fact, the facility was christened on Nov. 20, 1981, with a basketball doubleheader.
The first varsity game ever played at Viking Hall?
Sullivan Central 48, Springfield 42.
Jimmy Orton scored 12 points and Dan Mowdy added 11 as Central prevailed against a team led by Lonnie West, who later played at Austin Peay.
Dickie Warren won 922 games during a head-coaching career that spanned from 1958-1999 and among his many memorable triumphs during his time at Central was the first one at Viking Hall.
Tennessee High followed up Central’s win by rolling to a 71-56 triumph over Cherokee as Brian Roller (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Todd Shankle (17 points, seven rebounds) starred in the first Viking victory in the new digs. The team had previously played their home games across the street at Vance Junior High.
They had practiced in the arena the four days prior to the game with the Chiefs.
What was their initial reaction?
“A lot bigger than Vance Middle School,” Roller said. “It was a blessing to be one of the first players to play there and I want to say that first game was my first dunk in the Hall.”
There were some adjustments to be made with the new surroundings.
“It was difficult to shoot with the glass backboards and the background behind it. We just weren’t used to it,” said post player Robert McGill. “I think a couple of us almost threw it up in the audience the first time we shot it.”
There was a unique energy for the debut.
“It was pretty wild here today,” Tennessee High coach Dale Burns told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Robert Pilk following opening night. “I couldn’t even find a key to open the dressing rooms.”
It soon became a home away from home for Burns, who passed away in September, and he probably saw more games in the place than anybody and coached in a bunch of them.
District tournaments, regional tournaments, TSSAA sub-state games.
Jeff Stallcup drilled a jumper as time expired in double overtime to give THS a 52-50 victory over William Blount in a 1985 Class AAA sub-state game in what is undoubtedly one of the best basketball games ever played in Bristol.
“I would say Viking Hall had probably never been that loud,” Chip King, a member of that team, told the Bristol Herald Courier earlier this year.
There have been national 15-under AAU tournaments, the Harlem Globetrotters, an exhibition game played by the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers in 1995, the short-lived Bristol Crusaders of the World Basketball Association in 2004 and many more.
The Tennessee-Virginia Athletic Conference and the Appalachian Athletic Conference held their NAIA league tournaments there on more than one occasion.
Viking Hall hosted the National Little College Athletic Association tournament in 1986 and 1987.
The Bristol College Bulldogs won a national championship in their own city in ‘86 with Brien Crowder coaching, Steve Crowder (Sullivan Central) scoring and Derek McGlothlin (Sullivan North) earning MVP honors.
National College of Rapid City, South Dakota, beat Bluefield in the finals the following year.
In case you were wondering, the most roundball talent ever assembled in Viking Hall at one time came during a NBA preseason game on Oct. 23, 1983 as the Atlanta Hawks earned a 106-101 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in front of an underwhelming crowd of 3,800.
Dominique Wilkins poured in 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks and one of those buckets was a double-clutch dunk he threw down in transition.
Tree Rollins, Randy Wittman (14 points, four assists) and rookie Doc Rivers (13 points) also contributed for a Hawks team coached by Mike Fratello.
World B. Free fired in 33 points for the Cavs as the top talent for a terrible team, which coughed up a 22-point lead in that exhibition.
Nearly a decade later – March 19, 1993 – seven members of the Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys hooped it up at Viking Hall as part of their barnstorming basketball team that raised funds for charity.
Ken Norton Jr. scored 36 points for the Cowboys contingent in an 86-78 victory over a local squad known as the Bristol Bombers that included former local high school stars such as Mark Mason (Sullivan East), Derrick Hord (Tennessee High) and Darryal Wilson (Virginia High).
Defensive back Larry Brown, offensive lineman Nate Newton and defensive lineman Jim Jeffcoat were among the other notable gridiron greats-turned-hoopsters who took the court alongside Norton Jr.
“Ken was probably the most impressive,” Hord said in a 2019 interview. “He seemed to take the game a bit too serious though. I didn’t want him to have any boxing flashbacks [like his heavyweight champion father] so I tried to keep him at arm’s length. I believe I worked on my 3-point shot a lot in that game. Some of those guys made Charles Barkley look small.”
However, the event most associated with Viking Hall in terms of basketball is the Arby’s Classic.
Who knew on the afternoon of Dec. 27, 1983, when the Hampton Bulldogs from Carter County, Tennessee, took a 56-46 win over the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets from Kentucky in the inaugural game of the tournament that the Arby’s Classic (or Mountain Empire Classic as it was known that first year) would become a holiday tradition for so many?
Folks still talk about the exploits of Pulaski County’s Michael Porter in the first two editions of the event.
Those Science Hill squads of the 1990s were special.
Future Hall of Famer Ray Allen knocked down shots for Hillcrest of South Carolina in the 1992 Arby’s Classic.
Brad Nuckles (Council) and Patrick Good (David Crockett) gave the local fans something to cheer about in memorable performances in the event.
Gate City’s Mac McClung packed the place to capacity in 2017.
Tune in to a college basketball or NBA game and more than likely you’ll see somebody who played in the Arby’s Classic at some point.
The venerable venue has certainly provided some memories for many people.
“I remember the first time I walked in here was as a young kid and it gives you the feeling of being in a college arena. I’ve watched concerts in here, played games and coached in here. I remember looking around as a kid thinking how cool of a place this was,” said Tennessee High boys basketball coach Michael McMeans. “It’s an honor to be able to coach here at a place like Viking Hall. Some people may take that for granted but we are trying to build that culture here and build pride in this school and this facility with our players. A lot of athletes don’t get to experience playing in a facility like Viking Hall and don’t have the opportunity to play in a tournament like the Arby’s Classic every year.”
The place was built for $8.4 million back in 1981 and was a marvel at the time.
“When we first started thinking about building this facility, some of our members of council were looking at a much smaller facility than what we have,” Bristol, Tennessee, mayor Tod Houston told this newspaper in ‘81. “Not only were we looking at size, but cost at the time. … And the plans the architect drew up, we thought, befitted the needs of the city for the next 30 to 40 years. I think we’ve got our monies worth and more. I’m very pleased with it.”
Forty years later, basketball fanatics are still pleased with it as well.
Now, for a look at high school basketball tournaments which appeared this week in history:
Dec. 18, 1951
Don Russell scored 19 points and made the go-ahead free throw with 28 seconds remaining in Bluff City’s 41-40 victory over Virginia High. … Bill Stevenson scored 32 points in Tazewell’s 92-78 triumph over Grundy. … Harold Osborne scored 16 points as East Stone Gap overpowered Big Stone Gap, 54-30.
Dec. 19, 1961
Fred Wallace’s 23-point, 17-rebound performance propelled Castlewood to a 75-53 win over St. Paul. … Bill Salling scored 26 points to highlight Rye Cove’s 70-35 beatdown of Blackwater. … Wayne Compton (20 points) was the top scorer in Honaker’s 58-46 victory over Patrick Henry.
Dec. 21, 1971
Don Hennessey scored 15 points and sank the go-ahead bucket with five seconds remaining in Powell Valley’s 51-49 victory over J.I. Burton. … Ronnie Mabry (32 points) and Paul Adams (24 points) starred as Castlewood crushed St. Paul, 110-41. … Marion collected a 74-62 win over Chilhowie as Steve Schwartz scored 22 points.
Dec. 19, 1986
Jeff Miller scored 22 points in Honaker’s 65-64 win over Rural Retreat. … Barry Newberry led the way for Richlands with 24 points as the Blue Tornado downed Garden, 65-51. … Brent Amick and Gary Dandridge scored 18 points apiece in Tennessee High’s 85-49 trouncing of J.I. Burton.
