HISTORY WITH HAYES: VHSL playoffs were introduced to the Commonwealth in 1970

The goal in most seasons is to be practicing on Thanksgiving, but for the teams currently still alive in the hunt for a state title – Holston, J.I. Burton, Wise County Central, Union and Abingdon – the target date to still be going through the grind might be Earth Day.

“The biggest difference is weather, “ said J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill, whose team posted a 24-20 win over Patrick Henry on Friday night in a Region 1D clash. “We usually start out warm and finish up cold, this year was the exact opposite. It’s weird that we started practice in the snow and now playing and it is 73 degrees at kickoff.

“The extra adrenaline and playoff feeling was still there. Definitely different than year’s past with limited fans, but the emphasis on the importance of the game was still there and you could feel more energy just like playoffs in a regular year.”

A little more than 50 years ago, Gate City, Chilhowie, J.J. Kelly and Castlewood represented far Southwest Virginia in the first version of the modern playoffs and made plenty of memories in doing so.

Here’s how Chilhowie coach Ron Bales described it in “From Young Braves to Mighty Warriors,” his 2014 book about his time leading the gridiron program at the Smyth County school: