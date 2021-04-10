HISTORY WITH HAYES: VHSL playoffs were introduced to the Commonwealth in 1970

When Gerald Poe crashed into the end zone from the 1-yard line with 5:52 remaining in the first quarter of a 31-6 win over Natural Bridge in the Region C title game on Nov. 13, 1970, he also put his name in the Virginia High School League’s football record book.
The first postseason touchdown in the VHSL’s modern era belonged to Chilhowie’s 5-foot-9, 168-pound junior running back and he’d play a key role as the Warriors won the inaugural Group A state championship a few weeks later.
It was a radical year for the high school football players in the Commonwealth in the fall of ‘70 as state-wide playoffs were introduced in Group A and Group AA (Group AAA would hold out until the next year) with 16 district champions – eight in each classification – earning postseason invites.
There had been regional playoffs held before and state championship games scheduled independently between programs, but those events weren’t a regular occurrence and there had been state championships crowned via a point system in the past.
Graham (1962) and Virginia High (1926, 1933) were among those claiming state crowns pre-1970.
Yet, this was something unique and long-awaited as there was a trophy to play for besides the one awarded to district champs.
No longer did you just play your 10 games and then report to basketball practice a couple of days later.
“It was amazing,” said John Graham, a senior halfback for 1970 Region D champion J.J. Kelly. “It was all new and everybody was excited about it. We played Castlewood [in a game played] at Lebanon [in the Region D finals] and it was standing-room only.”
The next big change to the playoff system came in 1986 when the number of state champions increased from three to six with the introduction of divisions. Tazewell took home the title that year in what later became known as Group AA, Division 4.
“I liked it the way it was, the old way,” Clintwood coach Ralph Cummins said prior to the ‘86 playoffs. “The playoff system ought to be for the district champions.”
There was the East-West two-region split that was implemented from 2011-2016 where 32 teams made the playoffs and the state was split into two halves. It was neat to see Dan River play Gate City at Legion Field, Altavista tangle with Haysi at Sandlick Elementary School and matchups like Union vs. Stuarts Draft, Wise County Central vs. Wilson Memorial and Gretna vs. Virginia High. However, so much travel proved costly for most schools and led to the return of the four-region system in 2017.
Now, there’s the one-year wonder of 2021, a truncated spring season brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when state champions will be crowned on the first day of May to culminate a season that began with practice on Feb. 4.
The goal in most seasons is to be practicing on Thanksgiving, but for the teams currently still alive in the hunt for a state title – Holston, J.I. Burton, Wise County Central, Union and Abingdon – the target date to still be going through the grind might be Earth Day.
“The biggest difference is weather, “ said J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill, whose team posted a 24-20 win over Patrick Henry on Friday night in a Region 1D clash. “We usually start out warm and finish up cold, this year was the exact opposite. It’s weird that we started practice in the snow and now playing and it is 73 degrees at kickoff.
“The extra adrenaline and playoff feeling was still there. Definitely different than year’s past with limited fans, but the emphasis on the importance of the game was still there and you could feel more energy just like playoffs in a regular year.”
A little more than 50 years ago, Gate City, Chilhowie, J.J. Kelly and Castlewood represented far Southwest Virginia in the first version of the modern playoffs and made plenty of memories in doing so.
Here’s how Chilhowie coach Ron Bales described it in “From Young Braves to Mighty Warriors,” his 2014 book about his time leading the gridiron program at the Smyth County school:
On Monday morning following our final regular-season game, Cleve Compton, our principal, got a call from Earl Gillespie, assistant director of the VHSL, with word that we would play Natural Bridge High School … in Chilhowie Stadium. … We called a meeting of our team during homeroom period on Monday morning and broke the great news to our squad. You could hear the yell all over Chilhowie High School! At last, a chance to play for a state championship! Wow!
Over the years, many football fans have asked me about our mind-set going into the play-offs. My reply was always the same, “We’re looking forward to the opportunity!” We sincerely felt like we could beat any team in Group A.
While Hogoheegee District champion Chilhowie had no trouble knocking off Natural Bridge in the regional finals, their two remaining playoff games would be nail biters.
A 15-14 state semifinal win over J.J. Kelly, which had advanced with a 20-14 victory over Castlewood in the Region D Finals, would be marked by one of the gutsiest playcalls of all time.
It was late in the third quarter and Chilhowie was trailing the J.J. Kelly Indians by a 14-8 margin and facing 4th-and-3 on Kelly’s 25-yard line.
So, Bales called a timeout and sent out the field goal unit.
As kicker Tom Hill went through his kicking motion, holder Butch Crewey flipped the ball to star running back Reggie Palmer. Just as he was being brought to the ground by a Kelly defender, Palmer pitched the ball to fellow running back Gerald Poe heading in the opposite direction.
Poe pulled up and threw a perfect strike to wide receiver Tom Bishop for a touchdown.
That’s a touchdown pass off a double reverse out of a field goal formation.
The Warriors would post a 15-14 win, despite J.J. Kelly racking up 21 first downs and 394 yards of total offense in a losing effort.
“We’d get inside the 15, 20 yard line and we’d turn it over,” Graham said. “It was one of those things, where it was sort of like it was meant to be for them.”
The Warriors grabbed the Group A gold the next week in Charlottesville with a 7-6 win over Fluvanna. Poe – who else? – scored on a touchdown run and Tom Hill kicked the extra point with 4:36 remaining to put Chilhowie (11-2) ahead to stay.
That occurred one day after Gate City won the first Group AA state title and the Blue Devils had no trouble on the way to their postseason triumph. In fact, the 13-0 Blue Devils were the only unbeaten and untied team in any VHSL classification that fall.
This was a Southwest District superpower known as the Blue Ball Cannonball.
The Blue Devils outscored the opposition 506-64 that fall and only once did the team not win by double digits. That was a 16-8 victory over Dublin in the Region IV title game, but that victory was followed by beatdowns of Altavista (48-8) in the state semifinals and James Monroe (40-8) in the title game.
“Mr. Slash” Phil Rogers and “Mr. Bash” Stan Rogers were the headliners, while legendary coach Harry Fry called the shots.
“There is no doubt the talent was there,” said Gary Frazier, a senior that season for the Blue Devils. “It was just a great bunch of young men that knew what they wanted to do. Everybody worked as a team and we all got along great. I don’t remember any arguments or people fussing about things. Coach Fry was the chief that kept us all in line.”
Phil Rogers returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score in the title game, which was held at Maury Stadium in Fredericksburg. It was more a coronation than a competition that day.
“On that opening kickoff, I remember throwing a block and clearing the way,” Frazier said. “Right off the bat, we were the underdog, their fans were saying ‘Gate City Who?’ and ‘Where is Gate City?’ To score on the kickoff, the first play of the game. That started the momentum and it kept building and building.”
The football playoff format has changed over the years, but it still provides some of the best moments in high school sports – whether it’s 1970 or 2021, November or April.
“No matter the time of year it’s still playoff time,” said Wise County Central coach Luke Owens. “Friday night felt the same as November of 2019.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
April 10, 1959
A two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth by Jimmy Combs plated Bill Burnette and gave Virginia High a 2-1 victory over Tennessee High. … J.D. McMurray pitched a two-hitter in Gate City’s 1It1-2 win over Dobyns-Bennett. … Rich Valley had just two hits – one by Jim Coulthard – but took advantage of 17 walks in a 6-5 triumph over Meadowview.
April 11, 1967
Johnny Stringer hit a home run and was also the winning pitcher in John Battle’s 12-4 mashing of Marion. … Bluff City bested Blountville, 6-1, was Howard Miller homered. … Jerry Bays and Donnie Stevens had two RBIs apiece in Wise’s 9-1 win over Norton.
April 7, 1977
Mark Cunningham’s walk-off RBI single gave Virginia High a 6-5 victory over Abingdon. … Jimmy Denton had two hits and Gary Bouton homered to highlight Sullivan East’s 12-4 lambasting of Lynn View. … Jeff Kilby went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as Sullivan Central dropped a 13-7 decision to Knoxville West.
April 12, 1983
Lenny Stratton’s two-run homer highlighted Tennessee High’s 8-5 win over Sullivan East. … Pete Lawson pitched a three-hitter in Coeburn’s 5-3 victory over Clintwood. … B.K. Addington’s three-run homer in the first inning set the tone in Gate City’s 15-1 rocking of Rye Cove.
