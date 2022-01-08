HISTORY WITH HAYES: VHS grad Jim Crockett was one of the most powerful sports and entertainment promoters

Jim Crockett passed away in 1973, but his name lived on long after his death.
On April 19, 1986 at the Superdome in New Orleans, The Road Warriors – Hawk and Animal – beat Ronnie Garvin and Magnum T.A. in the finals of the inaugural Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup Tag Team Tournament.
The Roanoke Valley Rebels won the first-ever Southern Hockey League championship in 1974 and celebrated by hoisting the James Crockett Cup.
Cal Ripken Jr. spent the summer of 1980 toiling in the Southern League for the Charlotte O’s, a Double-A baseball team that played home games at Jim Crockett Memorial Park.
Those championship trophies and that venue were named to honor a man who at one time was among the most powerful sports and entertainment promoters in the country and also happened to be a native Bristolian.
As a wrestling fan of a certain age, you’ve certainly heard of Jim Crockett Promotions, but you might not have known the founder and namesake was a 1929 graduate of Virginia High.
James Allen Crockett was born on June 2, 1909, to Charles Sampson Crockett and Josie Berry Crockett.
“His mother passed away when he was about 5 or 6 years old and his dad worked for the railroad,” David Crockett, one of Jim’s four children, said in a recent telephone interview. “It was a pretty tough time.”
Yet, Jim Crockett made a name for himself with his athletic exploits.
He was a star lineman at Virginia High and helped pave the way for future College Football Hall of Famers and legendary University of Tennessee running backs Gene McEver and Beattie Feathers.
He was a sophomore in 1926 when Virginia High won the state title and two years later he was the team captain, playing tackle and center with Feathers getting the bulk of the carries on a team that finished with a 6-3 record. The bunch from Bristol had wins over the likes of Tazewell, Elizabethton, Science Hill and Saltville, while Crockett’s final high school game was a 6-0 loss to archrival Tennessee High.
“He enjoyed it,” David Crockett said. “He got most of his teeth knocked out wearing those old leather helmets.”
He was a pretty good baseball player too, holding down right field and doing some pitching.
There was something else that piqued his interest in those formative years.
“I once went to a cock fight as a youth,” Crockett told Bob Myers of the Charlotte News in 1967. “It was way out in the woods somewhere, but when I got there I saw what a mob it had drawn. And I was surprised to see some of the people who were there.”
Pretty soon Crockett entered the promotion game himself to earn some cash. Partnering with Pete Moore and others, he soon booked events at the Cumberland Street Arena.
“I started helping a promoter named Ralph Wineberg while I was going to school,” Crockett said in ‘67. “He promised boxing matches, but boxing was illegal in Virginia at the time. So to make it legal, he promoted wrestling matches along with the boxing matches and that’s what people paid to see. It wasn’t long before wrestling began to steal boxing’s thunder.”
Crockett played football at Norman Park Junior College in Georgia and then King College (now known as King University) in Bristol for a time. He once suffered a face laceration in a 1931 game against Appalachian State – Appalachian State Teachers College at the time
“Jim was a fine football player,” Chauncey DeVault, a Kingsport, Tennessee, native who played at Emory & Henry College told this newspaper in 1973. “He was strong and tough and he had good agility for a big man. He was a smart football player and a good leader.”
He soon gave up on football and college altogether and relocated to North Carolina in August 1933 to make a living as a promoter. He planned to stay six months and perhaps move on to a bigger market.
“He really wanted to move to Greensboro, but the boxing and wrestling commission was in Charlotte and required that if you wanted to promote there, you had to be a resident,” David Crockett said.
As he tried to make a name for himself as a promoter, there were other business ventures.
“My parents ran a restaurant here in Charlotte,” his son said. “They also had what I like to call a beer joint. Gaston County, which is right next to Mecklenburg County, was a dry county and Mecklenburg was wet. His beer joint was just across the bridge.”
Wrestling and boxing would provide Crockett with his most lucrative business in those early days.
Boxing legend Jack Dempsey was 45-years-old when he fought a series of exhibition bouts in 1940 against professional wrestlers.
His final fight came on July 29 at Charlotte’s Memorial Stadium as he knocked out Ellis Bashara in the second round. The promoter was Jim Crockett and the spectacle at the outdoor venue drew a crowd of 6,500.
“There was a real threat of rain,” North Carolina radio personality Grady Cole told Sports Illustrated. “[Crockett] stopped one of the preliminary bouts after two rounds, even though it was supposed to go six. Nobody complained, though. Hell, we were all there to see Dempsey.”
Those North Carolinians also came in droves on Monday nights to see Crockett’s wrestling cards at the Charlotte Armory and later the Charlotte Coliseum.
“In the days of weekly wrestling shows as part of the community in small and medium-sized cities, Crockett built the foundation for one of the greatest promotions in the country,” said Dave Meltzer, editor of the Wrestling Observer newsletter. “And did so in cities without large population bases.”
Johnny Weaver, George Becker, Haystacks Calhoun, Ed “Strangler” Lewis, Bronko Nagurski (who also had blocked for Beattie Feathers – with the NFL’s Chicago Bears), Lou Thesz, Gorgeous George Wagner and countless other grappling superstars appeared in matches put together by Crockett. The wrestling show on WBTV did big business too.
He was part of the National Wrestling Alliance along with other wrestling matchmakers across the country.
“He created a territory where a lot of guys could make a living,” Meltzer said. “Some stayed around, some came and went. Almost everyone came at one time or another.”
The Crockett Empire expanded to include all types of entertainment.
Big bands. Rock and roll. Country and western music.
He promoted shows headlined by Mantovani, Fats Domino, Victor Borge, Andy Williams, Chuck Berry, Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey, Duane Eddy, Ray Charles, Louis Armstrong, Glenn Miller and many other popular acts.
There was roller derby, holiday on ice shows, the Ringling Brothers circus.
“If he could promote it,” David Crockett said. “He tried it. … I remember he would be gone a lot and I would usually just see him on Sundays.”
Crockett’s most reliable moneymaker was the Harlem Globetrotters, who at the time were the world’s most famous basketball team. He was the man that brought them to Bristol in 1961 for a game in Vance Junior High’s gym.
“He had 72 dates a year on the Globetrotters,” David Crockett said. “He promoted them from the Washington, D.C./Virginia line to Florida all the way over to the Mississippi River. He had a handshake deal with Abe Saperstein, the owner of the Globetrotters. Can you imagine that today, just a handshake deal?”
While the Globetrotters were a prime box-office attraction, people didn’t always file through the turnstile for all of Crockett’s presentations.
“I remember Superman and Lassie – it was like a live show-type of thing,” David Crockett said. “That was a bomb. Nobody showed up for that. I was a kid then and I remember that.”
Crockett took it all in stride.
Once after a Thanksgiving show sold few tickets, he was having dinner at the home of Paul Buck, who was the manager of the Charlotte Coliseum.
“Well, we’ve got two turkeys tonight,” he said. “One we can eat and one we can’t.”
That was just the ebbs and flows of the profession.
“There are no gold mines in my business – only gold rushes,” Jim Crockett told the Charlotte News in 1961. “Being a promoter requires a man to have good business ability, a certain intuitiveness about what the public wants, a genius for stirring the imagination of the people – and then about 90 percent luck.”
Luck was on his side more often than not and he was always busy at his office on 1111 East Morehead Street in Charlotte. He was an amiable man who wore black horn-rimmed glasses, preferred dark suits and weighed more than 300 pounds.
“Maybe, I’ve done more growing than the city,” Crockett wrote in a guest column for the Charlotte Observer in 1954. “I came here single and weighing 215 pounds. Now, I’m married, have three sons and a daughter and forget to look when the scales arrow points past 300.”
His wife was Elizabeth Eversole, a Bristol gal whose parents had been missionaries in Korea while attending First Presbyterian Church on the Tennessee side of town.
Jim Crockett made it back to his old stomping grounds on occasion and his family did pretty well for themselves.
His older brother, Walter, was an editor at the Bristol Herald Courier and later the news director at WCYB TV-5, where his editorials that appeared on news broadcasts were popular.
Claude Crockett, another sibling, was a longtime postman in Bristol, Virginia. John R. Crockett was his other brother.
Bristol Herald Courier sports editor Gene “Pappy” Thompson once wrote that Jim Crockett was “a big man with a big heart and a great zest for living.”
Thompson witnessed Crockett’s well-known generosity one time when he met up with the promoter for lunch at Jack Trayer’s Restaurant on Moore Street.
Crockett overheard a young man say he had gotten tickets to a Baltimore Colts game on Sunday and to the New York Yankees’ Monday and Tuesday games against the Washington Senators, but he didn’t have the funds to make the trip north.
“I’d sure like to see those games myself,” Crockett told the kid. “And since I can’t go, how about you taking them in for the both of us?”
Crockett then put $50 on the counter and told this stranger he had just met to take it.
“I’m serious,” Thompson recalled Crockett saying. “When you get back, write and tell me about it.”
Crockett died on April 1, 1973 at the age of 64 and was laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery.
His four children – Jim Crockett Jr., David Crockett, Jackie Crockett and Frances Crockett – carried on the family business and their wrestling promotion boomed with such stars as Ric Flair, Ricky Morton and Dusty Rhodes leading the way for big ratings on TBS.
David Crockett was an announcer on many of those television shows.
The family eventually sold a majority interest in its wrestling promotion to Ted Turner in 1988 as it became known as World Championship Wrestling.
“[Jim Crockett Sr.] was a Hall of Fame promoter and his family took what he built and grew it to be a national force and at one point it had the best talent in the country under his son [Jim Crockett Jr.],” Meltzer said. “But he built the foundation for all that.”
He came a long way from playing on the line at Virginia High and booking boxing/wrestling shows at the old Cumberland Street Arena.
A reporter once asked Crockett why he didn’t promote more Shakespearean plays, ballets or symphonic orchestras.
“Remember,” he told the newsman while winking. “I’m trying to make a living – not an impression.”
What kind of an impression did Jim Crockett make?
At his funeral, one of the many floral arrangements was sent by former heavyweight champion Joe Louis and his wife.
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments that occurred this week in history:
Jan. 8, 1965
Jimmy Clark scored 16 points to highlight Abingdon’s 79-40 hammering of Holston. … Slater lambasted Langston, 99-75, as Sam White (24 points), James Meade (18 points), Charles Simpson (15 points), Arthur Henderson (10 points) and Tommy McDaniel (10 points) all scored in double digits. … Terry Heath tossed in 20 points in John Battle’s 52-50 win over Lebanon.
Jan. 6, 1978
Darryal Wilson scored 27 points and Jeff Sneed hit two clutch shots as Virginia High outlasted Gate City for a 76-75 overtime win. … Behind 27 points from Bobby Farnsworth, Abingdon earned a 71-61 victory over Graham. … Steve Green fired in 43 points as Sullivan East rolled to a 106-69 win over Rich Valley.
Jan. 5, 1988
Mark Manno was the man with 22 points as Sullivan Central stomped Sullivan East, 79-44. … Elmer Mullins set the pace with 24 points as Whitewood stunned Grundy, 86-83. … A 39-point performance from Roby Hale highlighted Garden’s 89-68 victory over Pocahontas.
Jan. 7, 1997
Chad Creasy scored 17 points in Chilhowie’s 64-54 win over John Battle. … Reagan Mullins had 25 points, 15 rebounds and two go-ahead free throws with four seconds remaining as J.J. Kelly eked out a 60-58 victory over Powell Valley. … Council cruised past St. Paul, 64-48, as Matt Presley and Justin Deel scored 16 points apiece.
