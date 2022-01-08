HISTORY WITH HAYES: VHS grad Jim Crockett was one of the most powerful sports and entertainment promoters

Crockett took it all in stride.

Once after a Thanksgiving show sold few tickets, he was having dinner at the home of Paul Buck, who was the manager of the Charlotte Coliseum.

“Well, we’ve got two turkeys tonight,” he said. “One we can eat and one we can’t.”

That was just the ebbs and flows of the profession.

“There are no gold mines in my business – only gold rushes,” Jim Crockett told the Charlotte News in 1961. “Being a promoter requires a man to have good business ability, a certain intuitiveness about what the public wants, a genius for stirring the imagination of the people – and then about 90 percent luck.”

Luck was on his side more often than not and he was always busy at his office on 1111 East Morehead Street in Charlotte. He was an amiable man who wore black horn-rimmed glasses, preferred dark suits and weighed more than 300 pounds.

“Maybe, I’ve done more growing than the city,” Crockett wrote in a guest column for the Charlotte Observer in 1954. “I came here single and weighing 215 pounds. Now, I’m married, have three sons and a daughter and forget to look when the scales arrow points past 300.”