HISTORY WITH HAYES: Urban Meyer had a brief stint in the Appalachian League with Pulaski

There have been countless times through the years in the Appalachian League when youngsters who eventually achieved fame and reached celebrity status faced off with nobody in the ballpark having a clue they were witnessing an epic encounter.
One such occurrence took place nearly 40 years ago in Paintsville, Kentucky, on a steamy Saturday night in the middle of July.
It was the top of the fourth inning in the first game of a doubleheader between clubs that would finish at the top of the Appy League standings by the end of that summer.
Stepping to the plate for the Pulaski Braves was a lanky, light-hitting teenage infielder from Ohio who was struggling in his second pro season and wasn’t even an everyday player.
Standing 60-feet, 6-inches away on the mound for the Paintsville Brewers was a highly-touted prospect from Texas who was receiving a rude introduction to pro ball and would soon endure a rash of arm injuries.
The right-hander at the plate ended up hammering a pitch from the southpaw, clearing the fence at the facility known as Paul G. Fyffe Field near near Johnson Central High School.
That happened to be the first – and only – home run of Urban Meyer’s professional baseball career and he said on a Fox Sports podcast back in October that he had somebody retrieve the ball and later gave it to his sister, who still proudly displays the keepsake on her mantel.
Of course, he wound up with three times more NCAA Division I FBS national championships than career home runs as the ultra-successful head football coach of the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes.
So, who was the dude who served up that smash?
Well, his name was Jim Morris and those arm troubles led to stops and starts in his pro career before an inspirational and improbable comeback culminated in his MLB debut in 1999 with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. His journey was chronicled in the popular Disney film “The Rookie” as the former Paintsville pitcher was portrayed by Dennis Quaid.
Meyer was hired as the head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this month, marking his first foray into professional sports since that stint with the Pulaski Braves.
He hit .250 (8-for-32) in 15 Appalachian League games, committed nine errors and his teammates included former J.J. Kelly High School ace pitcher Doug Bates and ex-East Tennessee State University slugger Mike Nipper.
Meyer was once charged with an E6 at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium, drew a walk at Johnson City’s Cardinal Park and unleashed that clout in Kentucky.
“He was a great guy,” Bates said. “He was a great athlete and always fun to be around. There at the end of the season we ended up rooming together. I had an apartment on Claytor Lake and my wife [Tammy] had drove back home to Wise, which was only 2 ½ hours away for us, and he ended up staying with me.”
Of course, it was minor league baseball where hijinks ensued and Bates remembered one story in particular involving Meyer.
“I went fishing one night after a game with a bunch of the other players,” Bates said. “Urban stayed back at the apartment.”
It turns out that Meyer had a hot date.
“The next day my wife had come back to the apartment and some woman’s clothing had been left there,” Bates said. “She finds that, puts it in her purse and goes to the field for the game. She goes straight to Urban and asks, ‘What is this?’ He said, ‘Oh gosh, that has nothing to do with Doug, that was all me.’ Here I am, married a year, had been fishing all night and didn’t know what’s going on.”
As for his skills on the field, what was the scouting report on Urban Meyer?
“He had a better than average arm, ran well, good bat speed, more of a contact hitter who could hit to all fields, but as an 18, 19-year-old that’s going to get bigger and stronger, I would have anticipated him being a good gap hitter, with occasional pop,” recalled Ron Bunnell, a catcher for Pulaski in 1983. “Average range as a shortstop, I would have projected him more as a third baseman. Great baseball IQ, he knew where to be and when to be there, much better than the average anticipation. The kind of player you’d like to have a whole team of.”
While he never played above rookie-ball and his numbers were subpar, it wasn’t for a lack of effort.
“Someone who didn’t do the little things halfway, always hustled; that’s what I would expect from a great teammate,” Bunnell said. “He did whatever it took to make our team successful – hit a groundball to move runners over, bunt when needed, just a great team guy, more so than individual.”
Meyer had been selected out of St. John’s High School in the 13th round of the 1982 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and was assigned to Atlanta’s Gulf Coast League squad in Bradenton, Florida.
It is where he would spend most of his two seasons in pro ball and there was nothing glamorous about the lowest rung of the minor leagues, particularly some four decades ago.
“Here’s what they did,” Meyer said in a 2005 interview with Florida Today. “You had a doubleheader and they gave you these awful uniforms, they just soaked the heat in, polyester. And then you went out there and played and then you came in and they gave you a bowl of soup and a fruit punch and maybe a sandwich sometimes, sometimes not. Then you went back out and played another game. If they say that’s not true, they’re lying. … So much for big time.”
Meyer’s final career batting average would end up being .182 in 44 games.
“I thought I was really a big player and found out I was just an average guy,” Meyer said in that 2005 interview. “It was stiff competition, as you can imagine. … My high school actually believed that I was going to go play on the SuperStation with Bob Horner, Dale Murphy and all that.”
Instead, the zenith of his professional baseball career came that night in eastern Kentucky against Jim Morris. Meyer was released soon thereafter – Atlanta’s farm director at the time was none other than Hank Aaron – and he turned his focus to playing defensive back at the University of Cincinnati.
Only one player from the 1983 edition of the Pulaski Braves reached the major leagues and that was Steve Ziem, who pitched in two games for the Atlanta Braves in 1987.
As the teammates went their separate ways, Meyer would eventually become a college football icon by compiling a 187-32 record as a head coach.
“I lost track of him as I did with most of my teammates after I stopped playing, but I first heard his name [again] when Utah was preparing for the Fiesta Bowl in 2004,” Bunnell said. “When I heard the name Urban Meyer, I knew it had to be him. So, I looked him up and found he had a great resume from starting as a position coach, to his first head-coaching position at Bowling Green and his rapid advancement to the highest level of college football.
“Although, he won two national championships at Florida, and being a native Floridian and having gone to Georgia, I could never root for them. Just not a Gator fan, but admired his ability to take a team that had struggled for several years after [Steve] Spurrier left, to a top college team every year, was not surprising to me. I was much happier for his success at Ohio State.”
Let’s go back to that night when Urban Meyer and Jim Morris crossed paths.
Morris would finally reach the top level of the pros 16 years after his stint in the Appy League and has fond memories of pitching in Paintsville.
“I thought it was fantastic,” he told the Lexington Herald-Leader in 2018. “It was up in the mountains. Jenny Wiley State Park was right there, which was awesome. Being from Texas, you get scrub oaks and pecan trees, but you guys had all the hills and valleys and lakes. … It was incredible. We had a good time there.”
Thirty-eight years later, the guy who took him yard finally reached the top level of the pros – albeit by taking a much different route, in a different sport and in a different role.
“I have no doubt he will turn the Jaguars organization around,” Bunnell said. “Winners are winners for a reason and success isn’t an accident, it’s the execution of the details and adding that with talent is what separates those who win and those who don’t ever realize their aspirations.”
The Appalachian League no longer features major league farm teams as it transitions to a collegiate wood-bat league debuting in 2021. Team names will be announced this week for most of the clubs and a pool of prospective players is already taking shape.
So, reflect back to July 16, 1983, when a couple of guys who were no-name minor leaguers to those in attendance at a baseball diamond in Kentucky had a special moment long before they were household names.
“Back then, Urban and I were pretty close. I would have never dreamed he was going to end up where he has,” Bates said. “But at the time both of us were just 19-years-old and he was one of the best teammates I ever had.”
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
Jan. 29, 1963
Powell Valley powered past Appalachia, 75-41, as Jim Galloway garnered 32 points. … Wayne Carter (28 points) and Jerry Helton (17 points) were the stars in Saltville’s 76-57 victory over Virginia High. … L.F. Valley’s 15-point, 21-rebound masterpiece highlighted Lebanon’s 73-27 hammering of Honaker.
Jan. 30, 1970
The trio of Van Oakes (23 points), James Bradshaw (22 points) and Leon Bradshaw (27 rebounds) led the way in Graham’s 101-68 victory over John Battle. … Chilhowie downed Abingdon, 60-54, as Jimmy Blevins scored 18 points and Bobby Hicks finished with 17 points. … Coeburn trounced Twin Springs, 111-58, as Terry Turner’s 41 points, Ray Spenilla’s 22 points and Donnie Maine’s 13 points were among the highlights.
Jan. 31, 1986
Kelly Chadwell scored 20 points to spearhead Jonesville’s 70-45 rocking of Rye Cove. … William “Hank” Banner sank the game-winning free throw with no time on the clock as Castlewood edged Rural Retreat, 67-66. … Robert Mooney (25 points) and Frank Mooney (10 points) were money in Coeburn’s 69-45 overpowering of Ervinton.
Jan. 29, 1999
Lebanon received 24 points and 10 rebounds from Adam Brightbill in a 73-63 victory over Abingdon. … Andrew Howard’s 27-point, 10-rebound, three-block stat line sparked Sullivan Central in a 69-51 win over Sullivan East. … Shaun Trent made several clutch shots in finishing with 30 points as St. Paul topped Thomas Walker, 78-74.
