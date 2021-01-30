HISTORY WITH HAYES: Urban Meyer had a brief stint in the Appalachian League with Pulaski

Of course, it was minor league baseball where hijinks ensued and Bates remembered one story in particular involving Meyer.

“I went fishing one night after a game with a bunch of the other players,” Bates said. “Urban stayed back at the apartment.”

It turns out that Meyer had a hot date.

“The next day my wife had come back to the apartment and some woman’s clothing had been left there,” Bates said. “She finds that, puts it in her purse and goes to the field for the game. She goes straight to Urban and asks, ‘What is this?’ He said, ‘Oh gosh, that has nothing to do with Doug, that was all me.’ Here I am, married a year, had been fishing all night and didn’t know what’s going on.”

As for his skills on the field, what was the scouting report on Urban Meyer?