HISTORY WITH HAYES: Tommy Francisco and a few Hokie teammates share old times

The crew was back together again on Wednesday, five guys sitting on the front porch of a house in Damascus, Virginia, with the Holston River’s South Fork slowly flowing by on a warm September evening.
They’ve made it a point to gather here each summer for the past 15 or so years, a reunion of sorts for a group of men who first met each other back in 1963 in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Then they were members of the freshman team at Virginia Tech, wide-eyed teenagers trying to make it in the world of NCAA Division I football under the watchful eye of head coach Jerry Claiborne, a disciple of the iconic Paul “Bear” Bryant.
They would make it all four seasons, surviving the grueling practices, daily demands and the bone-rattling licks from those Riddell helmets that made many of their fellow hopefuls give up on the dream of playing for the Hokies.
These days they range in age from 74 to 76.
Some have lost hair.
Others have undergone knee replacement surgeries.
There are scars to show from some of those gridiron battles of 50-some years ago.
They also have stories, lots of stories.
Tales of dorm hijinks, road trips and on-field incidents that still provide plenty of laughs and guffaws no matter how many times they’ve been told, retold and told again.
The host of this shindig and unofficial master of ceremonies was Tommy Francisco, a Southwest Virginia legend who was referred to as “Touchdown Tommy” during his days at now-defunct Damascus High School when he gained 4,067 career yards for the Indians.
Rusty Fife was present too, a star running back on Graham High School’s 1962 VHSL state championship team before he headed off to Blacksburg.
Milt Miller went from being an offensive lineman at Tech to one of the most successful coaches in the history of Georgia high school football, winning state titles at Worth County and Lowndes.
David Farmer and Andy Bowling were in attendance. A Lynchburg, Virginia, native who starred at tradition-rich E.C. Glass High School, Bowling later played for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
Francisco was the pace-setter of those Tech teams, a guy from a small school who did big things.
“I thought I was a good running back until I saw him,” Fife said. “He was tough, fast and dedicated. He was the greatest, I’m telling ya.”
Francisco scored six touchdowns for Virginia Tech in a win over Virginia Military Institute on Thanksgiving Day in 1966, establishing a school record which still stands.
Three 1-yard scoring plunges, a couple of 3-yard touchdown runs and a 26-yard jaunt to the end zone appeared beside Francisco’s name in the boxscore as Virginia Tech posted a resounding 70-12 victory.
His final game for the Hokies came in a 14-7 loss to Miami in the 1966 Liberty Bowl. He rushed for 55 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown against a stout defense that featured Hall of Fame linebacker Ted Hendricks.
Need more proof of just how talented Francisco was?
“He’s the standout,” were the words uttered by none other than University of Texas boss Darrell Royal to a reporter from the Associated Press prior to the 1966 North-South College All-Star Game in Miami.
Francisco was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 14th round of the 1967 AFL/NFL Draft, but a knee injury in training camp eventually ended his playing days.
Since then, he’s stayed in contact with his Tech teammates no matter where life has taken him.
“Tommy’s the best friend I’ve got,” Miller said. “I’ve got a lot of good ones, especially from Virginia Tech. This is a close-knit group. My home then was in Louisville, Kentucky, but Damascus wasn’t far away. I liked coming to Damascus with Tommy and it kind of became my second home. We had some great hunting and fishing down here, as well as socializing. We always had a good time.”
Those years in Blacksburg were some of the best times of their lives.
They were teammates with a guy named Frank Beamer.
They competed in the first game played at Lane Stadium.
They were there for Tech’s 23-21 win over Florida State, a contest regionally televised by ABC.
Here they sat a few days ago in Damascus, the memories taking one back to 1963 when they reported for the start of football practice at Virginia Tech.
Friendships forged by football, the finest fraternity of them all.
“We do have a special bond,” Francisco said. “We’re just like a family.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Sept. 5, 1952
Joe Wright and Cokie Kitts scored touchdowns in Tazewell’s 13-7 vanquishing of Virginia High. … Rufus Robbins scored a touchdown with one minute left as Norton edged Clintwood, 7-0. … A 2-yard touchdown run by Randall Jones in the third quarter was the difference in Tennessee High’s 6-0 triumph over Morristown.
Sept. 5, 1969
Tommy Greear, Johnny Frazier, Stanley Rogers and Phil Rogers scored touchdowns as Gate City posted a 30-24 win over Powell Valley. It was the 100th career head-coaching win for Blue Devils boss Harry Fry. … Skip Lawson scored four touchdowns as Pound overpowered Ervinton, 34-0. … Grundy’s Bobby Cook threw touchdown passes to Skip Glover and A.D. Witt in the Golden Wave’s 21-12 loss to E.C. Glass in Lynchburg.
Sept. 6, 1974
Linebacker Clay Williams made a dozen tackles to lead Pennington’s defense in a 13-0 blanking of Honaker. … Grayland Jackson and Dennis Mitchell scored two touchdowns apiece in Powell Valley’s 46-0 thumping of Twin Springs. … Billy Gulley scored three touchdowns and Larry Keene rushed for 114 yards in Ervinton’s 30-8 hammering of Haysi.
Sept. 6, 1985
Dan Cole’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and 26-yard interception return for a score highlighted John Battle’s 26-6 victory over Lebanon. … Dewey Endicott threw two touchdown passes and also rushed for a score as Hurley earned a 26-13 win over Honaker. … Behind 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Otis Miles, J.I. Burton recorded a 20-6 win over Rye Cove.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!