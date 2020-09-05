HISTORY WITH HAYES: Tommy Francisco and a few Hokie teammates share old times

His final game for the Hokies came in a 14-7 loss to Miami in the 1966 Liberty Bowl. He rushed for 55 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown against a stout defense that featured Hall of Fame linebacker Ted Hendricks.

Need more proof of just how talented Francisco was?

“He’s the standout,” were the words uttered by none other than University of Texas boss Darrell Royal to a reporter from the Associated Press prior to the 1966 North-South College All-Star Game in Miami.

Francisco was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 14th round of the 1967 AFL/NFL Draft, but a knee injury in training camp eventually ended his playing days.

Since then, he’s stayed in contact with his Tech teammates no matter where life has taken him.

“Tommy’s the best friend I’ve got,” Miller said. “I’ve got a lot of good ones, especially from Virginia Tech. This is a close-knit group. My home then was in Louisville, Kentucky, but Damascus wasn’t far away. I liked coming to Damascus with Tommy and it kind of became my second home. We had some great hunting and fishing down here, as well as socializing. We always had a good time.”

Those years in Blacksburg were some of the best times of their lives.