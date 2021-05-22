HISTORY WITH HAYES: Todd Zirkle led Powell Valley to a state baseball title in 1996

A Giles High School baseball fan dejectedly made his way through the parking lot in Big Stone Gap on a June day in 1996 and prepared to make the long drive back to Pearisburg, Ripplemead, Pembroke or whichever part of that area near the West Virginia state line he called home.
“What happened?” a passerby casually asked the man as he opened the door to his vehicle.
“I’ll tell you what happened,” the supporter of the Spartans loudly exclaimed. “[Expletive] Todd Zirkle happened, that’s what happened.”
Todd Zirkle did indeed make memorable things happen with his left arm and the way he swung the bat 25 years ago for the Powell Valley Vikings during their march to the VHSL Group A state championship.
The splendid senior notched two wins and a save in three state tournament games – including a no-hitter in the finals – and finished the year with a 10-2 record and 1.21 ERA to go along with a .390 batting average, five home runs and 27 RBIs.
The outstanding ace was just one part of the success story for the Powell Valley Vikings of 1996, who compiled a 24-4-1 mark to go along with the hardware.
“That team was the epitome of everything you want in sports,” said Clay Prewitt, the catcher for the Vikings. “Camaraderie, confidence, motivation and love of the game. We genuinely loved playing ball and loved playing together. We’d grown up together and known each other since Little League and I distinctly remember just having a blast in everything we did.”
Powell Valley’s players and coaches stated time and time again throughout the ‘96 season that they were on a mission. The Vikings wanted to claim a title that had painfully eluded them the previous four seasons.
In 1992, Powell Valley suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Lunenburg Central in the state finals.
The following year, the Vikings dropped a 2-1 decision to Castlewood in the state quarterfinals as a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning by Barry Johnson sealed the deal for the Blue Devils. The final out came when a Castlewood baserunner was tagged out at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch.
Powell Valley exacted revenge on Castlewood in the 1994 state quarterfinals, but then got overmatched by Glenvar and its ace left-hander, Jason Anderson, in a semifinal loss.
The cruelest defeat of them all for bunch from Big Stone Gap was a 9-8, nine-inning state semifinal loss to Coeburn in 1995, a Lonesome Pine District rival that Powell Valley had beaten in the previous four matchups that spring.
“Walking off the field after that game, the goal immediately became winning it all the following year,” said Ryan Witt, a senior shortstop in ‘96. “Anything less would have been disappointing and that loss allowed us to openly admit it. Prior to that loss, we didn’t really openly talk about winning a championship. After, it was all we talked about. We approached the season from the very beginning with only one goal.”
There was also more to that motivation.
Popular and ultra-successful Powell Valley coach Buster Taylor died of a heart attack in November 1994 and Jim Kelly had taken over. The Vikings played on a field named for Buster Taylor.
“For bunch of high school kids, that’s pretty devastating,” Prewitt said. “But it gave us this ‘Do it for Coach Taylor’ mentality and we all wanted to make him proud. And Coach Kelly as well. He was like a father figure to us after Coach Taylor’s death and I think he understood that playing baseball, and playing it well, was the only thing that could re-direct the heartbreak into something positive.
“I still think it was the combination of both of those men that helped us play to the best of our ability that season. Coach Taylor taught us that baseball was meant to be fun. Coach Kelly brought out that laser focus that we needed to be successful. Throw in a group of hungry and talented guys who love playing baseball and that’s how you win a state championship.”
Powell Valley owned a win over eventual Group AA state champ Virginia High during the regular season and did what most expected of them. One of the rare hiccups was a 7-2 loss to Lee High in the final game of the regular season, but that was just an aberration.
When the postseason arrived, Powell Valley was not going to be denied.
During one stretch of the postseason, the Vikings scored at least one run in 11 consecutive innings.
In total, Powell Valley outscored its eight playoff opponents by a 71-11 margin.
Opponents didn’t score against the Vikings over the season’s final 18 innings.
“After we took it down on defense, the infield would meet on the mound and together said, ‘Hold the rope.’ Meaning do your job, no slack,” Witt said. “Kind of cliché, but we meant it and everyone was locked in and did their job. We had great pitching and defense and put a ton of pressure on teams by putting the ball in play and running the bases.”
After scoring 32 runs on 27 hits in winning the Region D title, Powell Valley faced the Grayson County Blue Devils in a highly-anticipated showdown in the state quarterfinals.
Coached by Kirk Goodson – son of former MLB slugger Ed Goodson – the Blue Devils had won 22 of their 24 games and were led by standouts such as Chad Shaffner, Wes Self and Kevin Dalton. The Blue Devils would win the 1997 state title.
“The funny thing about playing Grayson County that year was Ed Goodson had come to Powell Valley a couple of years prior and did a hitting clinic,” Prewitt said. “So, we all remembered him and were really looking forward to showing what all we’d learned.”
Grayson County pushed across four runs in the third inning against Zirkle thanks to a couple of errors to grab a 4-0 lead. Those would be the last runs the Vikings yielded for the remainder of the season.
Zirkle and Kevin Reed were among those to deliver clutch hits as Powell Valley reeled off nine unanswered runs in a 9-4 victory.
There was no letdown after that big win either.
Two days later, sophomore right-hander Wes Hall spun 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Zirkle would get the final four outs for the save – and wreak havoc at the plate and on the basepaths much to the chagrin of that aforementioned Giles fan – in a 3-0 state semifinal win over the Giles Spartans that put Powell Valley in the finals against Northampton.
The title game was played at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon at Buster Taylor Field.
“I remember the stands and the hillside overlooking the field were covered with people,” said Travis Kern, who was a sophomore second baseman.
In an interesting twist, Powell Valley had beaten Giles in the semifinals and Northampton in the finals in claiming the state football title a few months before. Many of the baseball players had participated in that game and were trying to turn a unique double play.
“You could just tell that we weren’t leaving that field without the trophy,” said Kevin Reed, a senior outfielder.
Having Zirkle on the mound for the final start of his high school career helped with that confidence.
“When Todd was pitching, we felt like we could take on the world,” Kern said. “Todd was a generational talent in high school. He had dominant stuff as a pitcher and could absolutely crush the ball as a hitter. What was truly remarkable was his competitive spirit.”
Competitive spirit might be an understatement.
“Todd was always a talented athlete in every sport,” Prewitt said. “But I think what made him different was that he had that uber-competitive killer instinct. Even back in Little League, you knew he’d do whatever it took to win. You could just see it in his eyes. He’d be in the batter’s head before he even started his windup. So, a lot of the guys who stepped in to face him, it’s like the at-bat was over before it even started.”
With each pitch, Zirkle seemed to get stronger during that 1996 season.
“It was really a curse to get a hit off him early in a game,” Witt said. “Because it made him so mad he would just go to a whole different level mentally to prove you couldn’t do it again.”
Turns out that Northampton wouldn’t get a hit at all.
The Yellow Jackets struck out 12 times and got just three baserunners on via walk against Zirkle, who improved to 32-4 in his prep career and would eventually pitch for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Meanwhile, Powell Valley pounded out six hits and took advantage of seven walks from five different Northampton pitchers in dominating the title game. Zirkle had three RBIs, Kern hit a two-run single and Brandon Burns drove in two runs and scored twice. Burns finished the season with a .479 batting average.
The game lasted just 1-hour, 48-minutes and the final out came when Northampton’s Robert Boatwright hit a chopper to first baseman Josh Barnette. Barnette bobbled the ball briefly, recovered to snare the ball with his bare hand and threw a 25-foot strike to Zirkle covering first base.
“I had to get it there for the out,” Barnette said. “I didn’t want to be the one that let somebody get on base.”
Final score: Powell Valley 8, Northampton 0.
Barnette had taken a history exam the morning prior to that game and then helped the Vikings make some history of their own.
For some of the players, it was the first of two major events on June 8, 1996.
“We won the state championship,” Reed said. “Then walked up the hill and graduated. It was an emotional day.”
There were some tears shed on the field that day in memory of the late Buster Taylor.
“Having the state title on that field bearing his name was another level of special,” Kern said. “Something I’m sure made him smile in heaven.”
It would be the only state baseball championship for Powell Valley, which consolidated with Appalachia to form Union High School in the fall of 2011.
“We had a great group of guys,” Reed said. “And I loved every second of it. It’s hard to believe it was 25 years ago, but I think what made us who we were was the fact that we just lived in that moment every time we stepped on the field.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
May 23, 1969
Jerry Bordwine struck out seven in pitching a four-hitter as Saltville stopped John Battle, 3-2, in the finals of the District Six tournament. … Abingdon blanked Holston, 6-0, in the consolation game of the District Six tournament as Jim Barker pitched a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.
May 25, 1971
Ron Mabry and William Talford each tallied three hits as Castlewood posted a 10-4 win over Saltville in the semifinals of the VHSL Group A state tournament. … Jerry Steadman pitched a six-hitter in Dobyns-Bennett’s 10-1 win over Science Hill in the TSSAA Region 1-AAA tourney.
May 20, 1983
Mike Talley and Greg Turner had two hits apiece in Virginia High’s 9-5 triumph over Tazewell in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament. … Scott Slemp and Doug Bates teamed to pitch a three-hitter as J.J. Kelly topped Powell Valley, 5-2.
May 24, 1993
Eric Pennington’s two-run tiebreaking single in the bottom of the fourth inning put Marion ahead to stay in a 3-1 win over Lee High in the first round of the Highlands District tournament. … Jason Delp’s grand slam highlighted Patrick Henry’s 17-2 pounding of George Wythe in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament. … Barry Ruff, Barry Johnson and Stacy Harrington hammered home runs in Castlewood’s 13-3 victory over Holston in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tourney.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570