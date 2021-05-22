HISTORY WITH HAYES: Todd Zirkle led Powell Valley to a state baseball title in 1996

Having Zirkle on the mound for the final start of his high school career helped with that confidence.

“When Todd was pitching, we felt like we could take on the world,” Kern said. “Todd was a generational talent in high school. He had dominant stuff as a pitcher and could absolutely crush the ball as a hitter. What was truly remarkable was his competitive spirit.”

Competitive spirit might be an understatement.

“Todd was always a talented athlete in every sport,” Prewitt said. “But I think what made him different was that he had that uber-competitive killer instinct. Even back in Little League, you knew he’d do whatever it took to win. You could just see it in his eyes. He’d be in the batter’s head before he even started his windup. So, a lot of the guys who stepped in to face him, it’s like the at-bat was over before it even started.”

With each pitch, Zirkle seemed to get stronger during that 1996 season.

“It was really a curse to get a hit off him early in a game,” Witt said. “Because it made him so mad he would just go to a whole different level mentally to prove you couldn’t do it again.”

Turns out that Northampton wouldn’t get a hit at all.