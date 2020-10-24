HISTORY WITH HAYES: The "Stickleyville Slingshot" Randy Jenkins made things happen at QB for the Pennington Bobcats and Kentucky Wildcats

“My senior year in 1977 Randy was the QB for Pennington,” Hubbard said. “We played them in the first game of the season at Honaker. Pennington beat us and that was the only regular-season loss we had that year. Later on in the playoffs that season, we beat them at Pennington to avenge that loss. Randy was such a threat at QB with his ability to throw the ball. I know going into those games, Coach Larry Smith was worried about our ability to try to control Randy. He was such a threat on the field. We had the utmost respect for him as a player.”

Jenkins also excelled at track and field, basketball and baseball. He averaged 22.3 points per game in hoops as a senior, while he could throw the discus a far distance and won his fair share of sprinting events as well.

“I remember him running like a 92-yard QB keeper against Clintwood one year and it looked like he was jogging, but he kept getting farther and farther from the guys chasing him,” Coleman said. “I remember in basketball at a home game against Jonesville, he went on like an 18-0 run by himself and didn’t miss a shot in the process. He could’ve played Division I in any sport he chose.”

Football was his future, however, and Kentucky won out over other NCAA DI suitors.