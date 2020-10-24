HISTORY WITH HAYES: The "Stickleyville Slingshot" Randy Jenkins made things happen at QB for the Pennington Bobcats and Kentucky Wildcats

The University of Kentucky’s impressive 34-7 triumph over Tennessee last Saturday marked just the 26th victory for the program over the Volunteers in a lopsided gridiron series that dates all the way back to 1893.
On one of those occasions it was a signal-caller from Southwest Virginia known as the “Stickleyville Slingshot” who led the way for the Wildcats in a vanquishing of the Vols.
Randy Jenkins from Lee County passed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on Nov. 21, 1981, as UK earned a 21-10 win over Tennessee in Lexington.
“I thought Jenkins did an outstanding job,” UT coach Johnny Majors told reporters afterwards.
The Wildcats fell behind 10-0 that afternoon, but Jenkins went to work and fueled a surge that saw Kentucky rattle off 21 unanswered points.
There was a 58-yard completion to Rick Massie in the second quarter that provided the spark. It set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Lawrence Lee that put the Wildcats on the board with 6:47 left in the first half.
Touchdown passes from Jenkins to Massie and Pete Venable later occurred. The 8-yard scoring strike to Massie in the fourth quarter was the clincher and led to a joyous reaction from Jenkins as he leaped in the air after the TD pass.
“I’ve had better passing days,” Jenkins told the Danville Advocate-Messenger following the win. “But right there I knew we were going to win. I just knew it.”
It was among the many memorable moments in the football career of one of the best players Southwest Virginia has produced.
His high school career as the quarterback for the Pennington Bobcats included a VHSL Group A state runner-up finish in 1976.
Jenkins passed for 4,148 yards and averaged 38.2 yards on 143 punts during his collegiate career at Kentucky, competing in the Southeastern Conference in an era where his contemporaries included Georgia’s Herschel Walker, Reggie White of Tennessee and Auburn’s Bo Jackson.
Jenkins was drafted by the Tampa Bay Bandits of the United States Football League and had a stint in training camp with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in 1984.
“He was a phenomenal athlete and had one of the strongest arms I’ve seen,” said Bill Ransdell, the backup quarterback at Kentucky to Jenkins in 1983. “He could run and he was a good punter – a great all-around athlete.”
Of course, those folks back in Stickleyville and the surrounding communities knew that before Jenkins had even entered high school.
“He was a man among boys as a seventh grader. One year, he finished second in the nation in the punt, pass and kick competition I think,” said Todd Coleman, who attended Pennington with Jenkins. “We watched him on national television and that was a big deal back then. Everything he did seemed effortless. He played every sport and was great at all of them.”
Jenkins starred alongside guys such as Lynn Pendergraft, Terry Martin, Clay Williams, Tim Blevins, John Haynes and David Ely in 1976 as Pennington went 11-2-1, won the Region D championship and dropped a 21-13 decision to Madison County in the state finals.
An injury caused him to miss five weeks during his junior season at Pennington, but he ripped off an 82-yard touchdown run on the first play upon his return, sparking a 28-3 win over rival Jonesville that gave the Bobcats the 1977 Cumberland District championship.
By the time he was a senior, Jenkins stood 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds and he’d pass for over 1,400 yards and average 42.7 yards on punts in his final prep season in 1978.
“We were amazed at Randy’s talent,” said Terry Rivers, a teammate of his at Pennington. “Our offense was made around Randy. If he did not perform, we were an average team. With him we felt unstoppable.”
Stopping Jenkins did prove to be a tough task. Ask Tony Gilley, who played for the Powell Valley Vikings.
“Randy was never touched by Powell Valley’s defense,” Gilley said. “He would roll out to pass and if he felt pressure, drop back even more. Twenty yards deep in the pocket even and still complete the pass. Unbelievable arm strength and made passing look effortless.”
Doug Hubbard, who played at Honaker and has been the head coach of the Tigers since 1983, also competed against Pennington teams led by Jenkins.
“My senior year in 1977 Randy was the QB for Pennington,” Hubbard said. “We played them in the first game of the season at Honaker. Pennington beat us and that was the only regular-season loss we had that year. Later on in the playoffs that season, we beat them at Pennington to avenge that loss. Randy was such a threat at QB with his ability to throw the ball. I know going into those games, Coach Larry Smith was worried about our ability to try to control Randy. He was such a threat on the field. We had the utmost respect for him as a player.”
Jenkins also excelled at track and field, basketball and baseball. He averaged 22.3 points per game in hoops as a senior, while he could throw the discus a far distance and won his fair share of sprinting events as well.
“I remember him running like a 92-yard QB keeper against Clintwood one year and it looked like he was jogging, but he kept getting farther and farther from the guys chasing him,” Coleman said. “I remember in basketball at a home game against Jonesville, he went on like an 18-0 run by himself and didn’t miss a shot in the process. He could’ve played Division I in any sport he chose.”
Football was his future, however, and Kentucky won out over other NCAA DI suitors.
“I really didn’t know how much the outside world knew about a kid from such a small town,” Coleman said. “Until University of Kentucky head football coach Fran Curci landed a helicopter on our track at Pennington to sign Randy in football. That was mind blowing to us other kids.”
A broken ankle limited him to three games as a freshman, but Jenkins would appear in 46 games for the Wildcats from 1979-1983.
There were ups like that 1981 victory over the Vols and the downs, most notably a winless 1982 season.
Jenkins threw just two TD passes – compared to 20 interceptions – during a nightmarish fall that marked Jerry Claiborne’s first season as UK’s head coach. The Wildcats went 0-10-1.
However, Jenkins would bounce back in a big way.
“The biggest difference from 1982 to 1983 was Randy believed in the system Coach Claiborne had instituted,” said UK teammate Mark Wheeler. “It was a complete culture change. Several players left or got kicked off the team and 0-10-1 was the result. Lots of doom and gloom that year, but leaders like Randy made a conscious decision to buy in to Claiborne’s new way and many followed him. … That 1983 season was a magical year and Randy was the leader.”
Kentucky opened the ‘83 season with a 31-14 victory over Central Michigan, the first win since that aforementioned triumph over Tennessee in ‘81. Jenkins passed for 185 yards and also rushed for a score.
“We didn’t win that one just for Coach Claiborne,” Jenkins told the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer after the game. “We won that one for all of us. We needed that. Not just wanted it, but needed it.”
Prior to a game against Indiana University a couple of weeks later, head coach Sam Wyche of the Hoosiers raved to reporters, “Randy Jenkins is a whale of a player.”
Jenkins did nothing to refute that claim as he rushed for two TDs in a 24-13 victory over the Hoosiers.
There was a road win at LSU and a 78-yard punt he unleashed against Tennessee, a boot that remains the second-longest in program history.
Kentucky compiled a 6-5-1 record and reached the Hall of Fame Classic, dropping a 20-16 decision to a Jeff Hostetler-led West Virginia squad. Jenkins caught a TD pass from Tony Mayes on a creative play call in the final game of his college career.
While drafted by Steve Spurrier-coached Tampa Bay Bandits in the seventh-round of the USFL Draft, Jenkins decided to take an opportunity presented by the Dallas Cowboys. A twisted ankle late in camp hurt his chances to make the team and led to him being cut by the team coached by Tom Landry. He later landed a tryout with the San Diego Chargers as well.
Like his football career, Jenkins’ life has been full of ups and downs since his playing days ended as he’s dealt with some legal issues. He spent two seasons (1994, 1995) as the head football coach at Thomas Walker High School and still resides in the area.
The Stickleyville Slingshot could certainly do memorable things with the pigskin in his hands back in the day and remains a Lee County legend.
“In my opinion,” Coleman said. “Randy was one of the best high school quarterbacks to ever play in Southwest Virginia.”
Oct. 23, 1953
Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett battled to a 7-7 draw. Sherrill Dailey scored Tennessee High’s touchdown, while Rod McMillion accounted for D-B’s TD. … Johnny Dorton and Garnett Gilliam scored two touchdowns apiece as Big Stone Gap whipped Wise, 38-13. … Grundy received two TDs from Buddy Moore in a 20-6 victory over Garden.
Oct. 27, 1961
Jake Skeen and Doug Lawson scored as Richlands recorded a 12-6 win over Grundy. Larry Looney accounted for Grundy’s TD. … Ervinton’s Chester Robinette and Haysi’s Jim Cade swapped touchdowns as their teams battled to a 6-6 tie. … Marion mashed Wytheville, 31-0, as Don Wassum totaled 25 points for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Oct. 24, 1975
Mark McKinney passed for 114 yards and rushed for 98 yards to highlight Tennessee High’s 28-7 thumping of Morristown East. … Rich Valley received three touchdowns apiece from David Rose and Preston Brickey in a 67-20 beatdown of Garden. … Claude Turner’s three touchdowns led the way for Castlewood in a 29-6 hammering of Haysi.
Oct. 21, 1983
Matt Dysart threw three touchdown passes and also rushed for a score as Appalachia overpowered Coeburn for a 40-27 win. … John Benfield’s 27-yard field goal in the second quarter was the difference as Jonesville edged J.J. Kelly, 3-0. … Brian Buchanan’s touchdown pass to John Morelock was the only score for Sullivan Central in a 19-6 setback to Dobyns-Bennett.
From Bobcat to Wildcat
Penning High School graduate Randy Jenkins’ career passing stats at the University of Kentucky:
1979: 8-for-12, 82 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs
1980: 61-for-127, 782 yards, 6 TDs, 15 INTs
1981: 84-for-170, 1,079 yards, 6 TDs, 8 INTs
1982: 92-for-187, 933 yards, 2 TDs, 20 INTs
1983: 118-for-203, 1,272 yards, 10 TDs, 10 INTs
