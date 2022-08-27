HISTORY WITH HAYES: The Shrine Game was the biggest game in town

Benny Coxton of the Garden Green Dragons had so thoroughly dominated the gridiron on a steamy summer Saturday night in 1960 during the fifth annual Shrine Bowl All-Star Game at the Stone Castle in Bristol, an opposing player had seen enough and decided to take matters into his own hands.

As Coxton streaked toward the end zone in the closing moments of the fourth quarter after intercepting a pass by Rogersville’s Larry Boyd, a member of the East Tennessee All-Stars came off the sidelines and flattened Coxton near midfield.

It cost the Tennesseans 30 yards in penalties as the flags went flying and the cheap shot set up a touchdown by the Southwest Virginia All-Stars on the final play of the game, but it was seemingly the only time Coxton was stopped.

He had thrown a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tazewell’s Todd Heldreth on the first offensive series of the game and had also rushed for a touchdown as Southwest Virginia earned a 33-6 triumph in the highly-anticipated event.

Coxton had been the star of stars that summer as the MVP performance in Bristol was the third time he had showcased his skills in such a setting.

He scored two touchdowns in the Virginia vs. West Virginia All-Star Game at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.

His touchdown pass to Annandale’s Doug Brown had been the decisive score in leading the West to 7-6 win over the East in the Virginia All-Star Game in Norfolk.

That came on the heels of a senior season in which he was the centerpiece of a Garden squad that compiled an 8-0 record and claimed the VHSL District Seven championship.

It was a sign of things to come for Coxton too as he later starred at Davidson College in North Carolina and his prowess as a punt returner still has his name in the Wildcats’ record book.

“Benny Coxton is to us what Mays is to the Giants, Mantle is to the Yankees and butter is to corn muffins,” Davidson College coach Bill Dole once told Tom Camp of the Charlotte Observer. “He’s a leader, a guide and the seasoning we need to play tasty football.”

He certainly had all the ingredients to cook up something special on that night at the Stone Castle in an All-Star Game that was a big deal on both sides of the state line from 1956-1960.

Before Jamborees, Benefit Games and scrimmages were the exhibition contests fans anticipated in the preseason and prior to season-openers being played as early as they are these days, the Shrine Bowl had a five-year run as August’s must-see pigskin event on the calendar.

It was the brainchild of John Walter Tickle of Bristol’s chapter of the Shriners and was used as a fundraiser for the organization to help crippled children. The Shrine Bowl was an ambitious project that came to fruition.

“We expect to build this game into one of the finest attractions in the entire Appalachian section,” Tickle told Gene “Pappy” Thompson of the Bristol Herald Courier in 1956. “We feel that it has great possibilities as an annual football classic and at the same time it will be played for a worthy cause.”

It turned out to be a success in every sense of the word.

Attendance for the five contests was estimated by newspaper reports as 8,000, 10,000, 8,500, 7,500 and 9,000 and large amounts of cash were donated to help those children in need. Governor Frank Clement of Tennessee attended the 1957 game.

The talent was top-notch and many guys played in the event just a couple of days before they reported to practice to begin their college careers. For others, it was the final game of football they ever played.

Preparation was taken serious as the players were housed in the dormitories of local colleges – Emory & Henry College for the Virginians, East Tennessee State and later Lees-McRae for the Tennesseans – and went through more than a week’s worth of practices directed by college coaches.

E&H bosses Casto Ramsey and William H. “Mono” Bailey led the Virginians and East Tennessee State’s Star Wood and Lees-McRae’s Fred Dickerson tutored the Tennessee squad during those five years.

Archrivals became teammates, while guys got an up close look at other standouts they had only read about in the newspaper.

“It was very nice,” said Mike Smith, a linebacker from Pennington Gap who played in the 1959 Shrine Bowl. “It was an opportunity for an ol’ country boy like me to meet some other ol’ country boys. We had a great time.”

Smith later became the Virginia High School League’s all-time winningest coach as he led the Hampton Crabbers to 506 wins and 12 state titles from 1971-2021.

He was the mastermind behind the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Games that were a big deal at one time and featured the best graduates from across the Commonwealth competing in multiple sports. Did he take some lessons from the All-Star Game he played in to the one he directed?

“I think I did,” Smith said. “I still have the letter they sent me. It had so many red and blue stars, I made some stationary not exactly like it, but similar to it.”

Many other future coaches competed in the event.

Science Hill quarterback Tommy Hundley was the team captain for the East Tennessee squad in 1957 prior to his playing days at the University of Kentucky. He also had memorable stints as the head coach at Science Hill and Tennessee High.

Don Newberry of Clintwood played on the opposing squad of Hundley in the 1957 Shrine Bowl and he later became a popular coach in Southwest Virginia.

A year later, Jim Dotson represented the Clintwood Greenwave in the event. That’s the same Jim Dotson who coached the J.I. Burton Raiders to the 1972 VHSL Group A state title and also had coaching stints at Tennessee High, George Wythe, Honaker, J.J. Kelly and a couple of colleges.

Marion lineman Bob Lincoln, bound for Georgia Tech, was the MVP of the 1957 game even though Southwest Virginia dropped a 14-3 decision to East Tennessee. Why did he take home the trophy in a losing cause?

“He was in on about every tackle during the game,” ETSU coach Star Wood told the Bristol Herald Courier following the game. “He was a solid block of concrete.”

Running back J.W. Carter from Wise earned MVP honors the following year as the two sides battled to a 6-6 deadlock. He would tote the pigskin 86 times in lettering for the Tennessee Volunteers from 1959-1961.

Speaking of UT, Tazewell’s Buddy Fisher reached the end zone in that aforementioned 1960 game and would do the same three times for the Vols from 1961-63. He was the team captain in Knoxville in ‘63 and later entered the coaching profession.

Fisher was 134-79 as a head football coach at several schools and also had a stint leading the girls basketball program at Bearden, where one of his players was future Lady Vols boss Holly Warlick.

Dickie Cranwell from Richlands joined Fisher on that ‘60 squad and handled the kicking duties in the Shrine Bowl and later at West Virginia University. He served for years in the Virginia House of Delegates.

As for the games themselves, East Tennessee held a 2-1-2 edge in the series and most all of the games were competitive.

Sullivan lineman Johnny Spriggs (1956) and Elizabethton quarterback Johnny Holsclaw (1959) also took home MVP honors.

Abingdon’s Jim McCall blocked an extra point attempt kick with six minutes remaining to assure the inaugural 1956 game ended in a 12-12 deadlock. In that same game, East Stone Gap’s Johnny Slagle caught a touchdown pass from Big Stone Gap’s Chet Palmer and Wallace Carr of Tennessee High threw a scoring strike to Harold Hopson of Elizabethton.

Ron Quillen (Lynn View) had an 85-yard interception return in the fourth quarter to seal East Tennessee’s win in 1957. He became an All-American at ETSU and played for the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos.

In 1958, Dublin’s James Cochran scored with 1:56 left in the third quarter for the Southwest Virginia squad to tie the game at six points apiece and that’s where it would stay as the East Tennesseans blocked the extra point attempt.

Yet, nobody dominated the Shrine Bowl the way Coxton did in 1960 in what turned out to be the final time the event was played as an All-Star format.

The NCAA cracked down on such contests as the 1960s dawned and said games had to be sanctioned by state organizations. The Virginia High School League and Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association wouldn’t go for that.

So, the Shrine Bowl became a forgotten footnote for many in the area’s rich high school football history.

Yet, it was never forgotten by those recent graduates who represented their respective states at the Stone Castle for five straight summers.

Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:

Sept. 2, 1977

Tommy Frazier passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in Gate City’s 40-12 pounding of Patrick Henry. … Pound’s defense got the job done in a 9-0 win over Rye Cove as Jeff Leftwich returned a fumble for a touchdown and the Wildcats recorded a safety. … Jeff Eury’s fourth-quarter touchdown run helped Tennessee High take a 13-7 triumph over Sullivan East.

Aug. 30, 1985

Frank Mooney (16 carries, 112 yards) starred in Coeburn’s 26-14 win over Ervinton. … Shannon Banks sprinted for a 25-yard go-ahead touchdown with 3:48 remaining in Tennessee High’s 12-6 vanquishing of Virginia High. … Donnie Williams (the son of head coach Don Williams) drilled a 22-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining in Pennington’s 9-8 win over Appalachia.