HISTORY WITH HAYES: The Lee High Generals were on a fast track to the 1990 VHSL state finals

Lee High’s journey to play in the 1990 VHSL Group AA, Division 4 state championship football game was a haul, a nearly eight-hour trip from the mountains of Southwest Virginia to Bailey Field in historic Yorktown.
By comparison, the rise of the Generals from new program to state runner-up was rather meteoric and only required 26 games to materialize.
Jonesville, Pennington, Keokee, Flatwoods and Dryden consolidated to form Lee High as the new school in Ben Hur opened in the fall of 1989. Lee’s inaugural season on the gridiron included a Highlands District title as a 10-2 season ended with a loss to Blacksburg in the regional title game.
“I remember the first year, nobody really knew what to expect,” said Brett Clark, who spent his final two years of high school at Lee. “We would go to away games and people would say [Jonesville] Bulldogs and [Pennington] Bobcats can’t get along and win. The truth is from the first day of practice, we all really got along and there weren’t any problems.”
There were plenty of problems for the opposition in 1990, however.
The Lee High Generals were experienced, determined, skilled and strong.
“It was all about want-to,” said Brady Yeary, the top running back on the team. “When Blacksburg beat us [in the 1989 regional finals] the next day we were ready to work out and get ready for the next year.”
Yeary commanded the most attention for the Lee Generals 30 years ago, earning Region IV offensive back of the year honors and all-state accolades.
An opposing coach once said trying to stop Yeary was like trying to tackle a helicopter and the hard-charger rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening win over Tazewell in 1990 and never slowed down the rest of the fall. Some even began to refer to Lee as Brady’s Bunch.
Along with Yeary, there were playmakers all over the field.
Leon Brewer was a speedster and in a 41-16 win over Garden ripped off touchdown runs of 85 and 45 yards, while returning an interception 63 yards for a score – all in the first half.
Chris Craft opened a 31-7 win at Grayson County with an 85-yard kickoff return.
Brett Clark’s 50-yard interception return in the fourth quarter clinched Lee’s 27-13 victory at Virginia High.
Brian Woliver scooped up a fumble and returned it 69 yards in a 42-15 mashing of Marion.
The defense doled out hits and the offense piled up the points.
The guidance for the Generals was provided by veteran head coach Don Williams, a master motivator.
“Everyone believed,” said L.W. Calton, a linebacker for the Generals. “We probably dressed out close to 60 to 70 players and every player wanted to win. There were players who knew they wouldn’t play a whole lot, if any, but they still came to every workout. … The coaches pushed every player to get stronger and faster. Also, we had players that pushed each other. You knew as a player there was always someone wanting your spot, so if you took a day off you had a chance of losing it. It was a healthy competition that made everyone better. We had some really talented players.”
At their core, the Generals were a typical Southwest Virginia squad in that they played a smashmouth brand of football.
Randall Lefevers (6-foot-2, 260 pounds), David Edwards (6-4, 245), Monty Anderson (6-1, 225), Brady Carter (6-2, 215) and Willie Gilliam (6-1, 260) comprised the O-Line, while tight end Wes Campbell (6-0, 190) helped pave the way too.
The Generals had totals of 428, 507 and 424 rushing yards in a three-game stretch at one point.
“We played at Lee in the final regular-season game,” said Tim White, who was a standout for the John Battle Trojans. “A win would have put us in the playoffs, but we were outmatched. We held it close for a [half], but once they got rolling it was over pretty quick. Randall Lefevers and Brady Yeary were outstanding. Doing battle with Lefevers and chasing Yeary was a job. They would run sweeps to stretch the sideline and then gash us up the middle.”
In its first game at brand new Five Star Stadium, Lee earned an impressive 28-6 victory over Gate City as Yeary scored three touchdowns.
The only blemish on the regular-season record was a 30-13 loss to Powell Valley in October. The game was tied at halftime, but the Vikings pulled away over the final 24 minutes and would later win their second consecutive Group A, Division 2 state title.
“It humbled us,” said Mike Muncy, a member of the Generals. “We learned we were mortal and we had to always give our best.”
Lee responded by ripping off seven straight wins – none of which were decided by fewer than 19 points – after being vanquished by the Vikings.
Included in that surge was a 35-14 win over Blacksburg in the regional finals, avenging the loss to the club from the New River Valley from the year before.
“We wanted big-time revenge against Blacksburg,” Clark said.
That was followed the next week with an impressive 19-0 triumph over the Salem Spartans in the state semifinals played before a capacity crowd in Lee County.
“They were the powerhouse in Division 4. Nobody outside Southwest Virginia gave us a chance,” Muncy said. “It seems like the Roanoke-area papers had them beating us by like 20 points.
“They showed up in school-colored charter buses. They looked like a small college team – fancy uniforms, the best equipment. They definitely looked the part of their reputation. In pregame they were kicking field goals and running drills like nothing we had ever seen before. Then, once the game got underway, we proceeded to manhandle and punch those guys in the mouth for four quarters. I think we actually surprised ourselves with the level we played that game at. Not only did we win, but we shut them out.”
On that Salem squad was a junior wide receiver/defensive back named Brad Bradley. He is the grandson of legendary Graham, Virginia High and Sullivan East coach Lawrence “Burrhead” Bradley and the son of former Grundy boss Larry Bradley. Brad Bradley currently serves as the head coach at Heritage-Lynchburg.
“Lee was a very physical team,” Bradley said. “I just remember we could not get anything going on offense that game. I was impressed with the fan support. Being from Southwest Virginia that should not have surprised me, but it did.”
Lee’s large contingent of fans was impressive as the rooters became known as the “Red Rage” and Mike Twigg’s band was among the best in the area. Lee High games were a must-see event complete with a horse that led the team on the field and a cannon that fired blasts after touchdowns.
Many of those supporters made the long trip across the state too as the Generals tangled with the Tabb Tigers.
Lee actually left a couple of days before the Saturday afternoon contest, spending one night in Roanoke, practicing one day at William & Mary and taking a tour of Langley Air Force Base.
“It was a fun experience,” Clark said. “The excitement and fanfare.”
Several of Lee’s top players had been a member of Jonesville’s 1988 VHSL Group A, Division 1 state championship-winning squad and were now playing in a Group AA, Division 4 title game against a perennial power.
Coached by Charlie Hovis (a Kingsport, Tennessee, native who had attended now-defunct Sullivan High School), Tabb had won state titles in 1981 and 1987, the latter with future NFL players Terry Kirby and Chris Slade leading the way.
Running back Simeon Tucker was the headliner in 1990 and entered the game with 2,190 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.
“Lee was big, well-coached and their offense was amazing,” Tucker said. “We had film on them and we knew that our defense had to make some plays in order for the Tabb Tigers to be state champions.”
Lee led 14-7 midway through the fourth quarter on a slick and soggy afternoon and the Generals limited Tucker to 67 yards. Yet, quarterback Wayne Hoskins came to the rescue.
He threw a game-tying touchdown pass to Greg Harris with 5:29 remaining.
“It was a screen pass,” Tucker said. “A wonderful TD run.”
Lee was stopped at Tabb’s 29 on the ensuing possession, Yeary getting stuffed on a 4th-and-inches play.
Hoskins directed a scoring drive that was capped with a 60-yard scoring strike to William Buchanan with only 63 ticks remaining on the clock. Tabb won, 21-14.
“One or two plays made the difference,” Yeary said.
Lee made trips to the state semifinals in 1991 and 1997, but has not played for a state title on the gridiron since that memorable season 30 years ago.
“We had that unique blend of talented players, chemistry and a lot of heart,” Clark said. “Those are some traits that you really don’t see collectively on a team very often. Those players were tough and would never back down. It was such a fun time.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments that occurred this week in history:
Sept. 18, 1959
Wendell Caldwell’s second-quarter touchdown pass to Doug Hobbs was the only touchdown Appalachia needed in a 6-2 win over Pound. … Ray Odum reached the end zone twice in Marion’s 32-6 crushing of Chilhowie. … St. Paul’s J.D. Cassell and Lebanon’s Jack Linkous traded touchdowns as the Deacons and Pioneers battled to a 7-7 tie.
Sept. 18, 1964
Curtis Adair’s touchdown run and Don Rector’s interception return for a TD highlighted Patrick Henry’s 14-13 win over Saltville. … Paced by Bill Kidd’s three touchdowns, Richlands rolled to a 26-6 victory over Rural Retreat. … Bill Jackson’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Blankenship with less than four minutes left gave Garden a 6-0 triumph over Honaker.
Sept. 14, 1973
Kevin Bourne rushed for a touchdown and also snagged an interception as Tennessee High took a 7-0 win over Greeneville. It was the 27th straight victory for the Vikings. … Powell Valley received touchdowns from Donnie Moore and Robbie Burton in a 12-0 triumph over Pound. … Rural Retreat rocked Natural Bridge, 41-14, as Danny Dale and Dale Bryant scored two touchdowns apiece.
Sept. 18, 1987
Eric Smith threw for 351 yards and six touchdowns as Abingdon posted a 48-20 win over Lebanon. Kenny Taylor and Billy Andrews each had three TD catches for the Falcons. … Nathan Salyer’s field goal and Jason Skelton’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Todd Cox highlighted Sullivan Central’s 10-9 victory over Sullivan North. … The duo of Jeff Cook (17 carries, 133 yards, three touchdowns) and Calvin Talford (two carries, 101 yards, two TDs) shined as Castlewood crushed Northwood, 38-12.
