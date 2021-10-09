HISTORY WITH HAYES: The Huffs are considered the first family of kickers from Southwest Virginia

Tolley had an obvious eye for talent.

Huff was 35-for-41 on extra points and 6-for-9 on field goals with a long of 48 yards in a game against Gardner-Webb during his second and final season at Ferrum and NCAA Division I coaches took notice.

“I would have loved to have been a Virginia Tech Hokie,” Huff said. “Jerry Claiborne was the football coach at Virginia Tech in 1968 and I went for a visit at the school and I told him that I was getting married in December 1968 and they said they had no married football players on their team. They were surprised they were looking at an athlete who was getting married, so they never offered me a scholarship.

“A couple of weeks after that, I did my recruiting trip to the University of Miami and they offered me a scholarship on the spot and I accepted. After Virginia Tech found I had accepted the scholarship they offered, but I had already signed my letter of intent. The kicker at Ferrum before me, Ray Harris from Vinton, Virginia, had gone to Miami and did well in his two years, so they took a chance on another Ferrum kicker.”

By the time it was all said and done, Huff scored 84 points in two seasons at Miami as he booted 15 field goals and went 39-for-40 on extra points over the course of the 1968 and 1969 campaigns.