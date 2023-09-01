Tennessee High continued its gridiron mastery over Sullivan East last Friday with a 48-25 win over the Patriots as a rivalry was rekindled between the schools located a mere 7.1 miles apart.

Forty-three times the teams have played football in varsity competition and 43 times at the end of 48 minutes the scoreboard has told the story of the Vikings vanquishing the bunch from Bluff City.

A 35-14 THS triumph over East in 1997 was later forfeited due to the use of an ineligible player by the Bristolians, but there was little celebration at the time as the ruling from the TSSAA regarding the forfeiture didn’t come down until 11 months later.

There are plenty of arguments to be made as to why Sullivan East has never been able to get the best of its neighbors on Weaver Pike, but some of us will keep calling it the Curse of Kent McCormick.

You’ve heard of Bobby Layne putting a hex on the Detroit Lions in 1958 (which is still going strong unless Union High School graduate James Mitchell and his teammates in the Motor City change the franchise’s fortunes this season), the curse of the Billy Goat with the Chicago Cubs (broken in 2016 when Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm pitched for the World Series winners) and the curse of the Bambino in Boston (concluding in 2004), but McCormick seems to have forever haunted the Patriots by making a prime play for THS in 1982.

It was McCormick who took a punt 77 yards to the house in the fourth quarter (followed by the tiebreaking extra point kick by Brian Hutchins) that gave the Vikings a 14-13 win over East at the Stone Castle as he helped his team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the closest game ever played between the two squads.

“It was just devastating,” said Jon White, Sullivan East’s quarterback in 1982. “It would have been a great thing if we had won. We had our shot.”

East had come close before.

A 15-yard touchdown run by Jeff Eury with 8:11 left gave Tennessee High a hard-earned 13-7 triumph over the Patriots in 1977.

A year later, East missed a field goal, turned it over on downs at the THS 2-yard line and Randy Cross of the Vikings snagged an interception with 5:23 remaining to seal a hard-fought 7-2 win.

In 1980, Tennessee High eked out a 14-7 overtime victory as Doug Poore scored the game-winner for the Vikings. Many of the seniors for Sullivan East in 1982 were 10th-grade contributors on that squad.

“I remember Mickey Forrester, who was an assistant football coach at East at the time, and he came up to me as a sophomore,” White said. “He said, ‘You’re going to be the first quarterback that beats Tennessee High.’ We came close.”

Most considered the potential outcome a toss-up on Oct. 15, 1982, as each team entered the contest with a 3-3 record. East coach Bernie Gibson had been the boss of the Vikings during the 1978 and 1979 seasons.

“Everybody was fired up,” White said. “I can’t remember how many faces were painted. We were super confident. I’ve been around teams that pretended to be confident, but we went up there with true confidence.”

That confidence was strengthened soon after the game started.

East opened the game with an eight-play, 50-yard scoring drive that was capped by White hooking up with Donnie Newton for a screen pass that covered 15 yards as Steve Brewer sprung his teammate with a big block on the way to the end zone.

Tennessee High answered with a 79-yard touchdown run by super sophomore Todd Daggs with 2:35 left in the opening quarter.

This was a hard-hitting, intense battle.

“Todd Cooper and Tim Eads were their linebackers and I had played summer baseball with those guys when I was younger,” White said. “Those guys were massive and I can remember them just wanting to smash me as a quarterback. There was one play where both of them hit me and drove me underneath the bench on the sideline. It was all good though, because we were just competing. I knew how good they were.”

A McCormick fumble set up a 41-yard field goal by Jerry Saddler of the Patriots right before the first half ended.

East’s kicker split the uprights again in the third quarter to give the Patriots a 13-7 advantage. This was getting serious and the anticipation built among the Sullivan East fanbase.

“We were thinking,” said Brian Lowe, a defensive back for East. “This was maybe the year.”

With East’s first drive of the fourth quarter stalling deep in its own territory, Gibson sent in the punt unit as Saddler prepared to unleash a kick from his own 5-yard line. McCormick had not fielded Saddler’s first four punts that night.

“I remember thinking we needed a good punt,” said Steve Brewer, a tight end/defensive end for Sullivan East. “And Jerry Saddler boomed an awesome punt.”

So awesome that it traveled more than 60 yards, sailing over McCormick’s head and making the THS quarterback/return man turn around and go fetch the pigskin.

“I remember watching that ball roll and him picking it up,” said Scotty Harris, who played halfback for the Vikings. “I remember him doing a 360-degree spin to make one guy miss.”

What did McCormick see as he began his sprint down the left sideline and then cut up the middle of the field en route to paydirt?

“The guy just outkicked his coverage,” Tennessee High’s hero told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Robert Anderson following the game. “Half of the East team was on the left sideline. I got a good block from Scott Harkleroad and a couple of other guys. I didn’t feel anybody touch me.”

Hutchins, a sophomore, converted the tiebreaking PAT with 9:52 remaining and the momentum had shifted in a major way in a hurry.

“We had a guy in position to make the tackle right as the returner fielded the ball,” Brewer said. “Our guy was a little overaggressive and the returner sidestepped him and took it for a TD. It was a huge letdown. …That play just deflated everyone on our team and in our stands.”

McCormick was just doing McCormick things.

“That guy was special,” said John Johnson, East’s team captain and a running back/linebacker for the Patriots. “He’s one of those guys who just made plays.”

He was undoubtedly the leader of that team.

“Kent was an incredible guy,” said teammate Frank Glasscock, a nose guard for the Vikings. “Very humble, a great athlete and a good person. He was always the first on the field warming up in practice and was the kind of guy that even after practice would go to the weight room and work out. Very dedicated.”

A Tennessee High defense anchored by Fitzy Gudger buckled down after the game-changing play and contained East the rest of the way.

“It was one of the worst feelings,” Lowe said.

Cheers on one side when the buzzer sounded, tears on the other.

“I will never forget the locker room after this game,” Brewer said. “A lot of very upet players. East had never beaten THS and we thought this was the year.”

Sullivan East finished with a 162-137 edge in total offense in a defensive slugfest.

“Opportunity lost,” Brewer said. “We felt like we won that game in every category except the one that mattered most – the scoreboard.”

East had previously lost 14-12 to Sullivan South as a potential game-tying two point conversion attempt went awry with 63 seconds left and dropped a 16-13 decision to Dobyns-Bennett.

Then came the gut-wrenching defeat at the hands of the Vikings.

“Two things that pop in mind that I have no doubt about and will say them a million times over,” Johnson said. “One, we were a better team than they were; two, we were the best team that played at East High School. Anybody who knows anything about sports would agree, because of the level of competition we had to play. We were 6-4, but were six points away from being 9-1.”

East did win its final three games that season following the loss to THS.

“Our guys were resilient,” Johnson said. “It was just a group of winners.”

Yet, that Sullivan East team and none other before or since has been able to get that elusive win over Tennessee High.

How about this for more proof of the Curse of Kent McCormick?

Following the 1982 showdown, the teams wouldn’t play a game that was decided by single digits again for 15 years when Tennessee High trumped the Patriots, 14-7.

Jon White was Sullivan East’s coach at the time and the momentum-shifting play in that one was 90-yard kickoff return for a score by Derek Gilliam of the Vikings.

That had to be like déjà vu for White as he stood on the East sideline?

“It was,” he admitted.

Tennessee High and Sullivan East both entered the 2004 game at the Stone Castle with 9-0 records before an overflow crowd. The Vikings won 54-0.

“I was at that game and set with a lot of my friends with Tennessee High,” Lowe said. “They beat the fire out of us.”

The Bristolians escaped with a 20-14 victory in 2008 as two field goals by Ben Perrin and two touchdown runs by Keenan Shepard proved to be enough for the Bristolians.

The teams didn’t play from 2011-2022 for inexplicable reasons that nobody can really explain and that even raises some questions. East finished 9-2 in 2016, the same year the Vikings went 2-8.

Surely, the Curse of Kent McCormick would have been broken that fall, but we’ll never know.

And if McCormick had not returned that punt in 1982 would the rivalry had remained in those years?

Even last week’s win by Tennessee High featured a special-teams sequence that changed the game as Carter Keesee intercepted a pass after a botched field-goal attempt and returned it 96 yards in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 20-7 lead en route to the win.

The Curse of Kent McCormick lives on as it has for 41 years now.

McCormick played a season of football at Furman University after graduating from Tennessee High and is now in the engineering field in Georgia. Repeated attempts to reach him for a comment for this story were unsuccessful, but his name has remained at the center of a gridiron feud in Northeast Tennessee for decades.

“We’ve heard for a long time how Kent saved us,” said Joe Mullins, a former Tennessee High football player.

