HISTORY WITH HAYES: The 1987 Arby's Classic -- stacked with four state champs, future NBA players -- remains the best, most important field in tournament's history.

What does Henley think now that he’s had decades to look back on it?

“They were bigger and stronger than us, but not as fast and athletic,” Henley said. “There were a lot of blown calls. We played man-to-man full court and it seemed like everything was petty calls.”

Griffin would not lose another game that season in claiming Georgia’s AAAA state championship.

Chattanooga Brainerd placed fourth in the Arby’s Classic, but head coach Robert High’s club was first in the state in March as the Panthers claimed the TSSAA Class AAA championship in Nashville.

Brainerd suffered a 66-58 loss to Brunswick in the third-place game. Price’s final collegiate game at UT four years later happened to come to Stith and the Virginia Cavaliers in the second round of the 1992 NIT.

“The Arby’s Classic was definitely special,” said Price, who scored 40 points in a first-round win over Greeneville. “There was so much talent there. No doubt about it, that helped us. We learned so much from playing against those guys. You didn’t have social media or the internet – all we had was VHS tapes and our memory. We tried to learn from every game we played and you start trying to do some things that you saw the very good players do and implement in your game.”