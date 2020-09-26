HISTORY WITH HAYES: The 1985 Powell Valley Vikings had muscle, guts, toughness and a Group A state title

“We just had to find a way to stop them,” Robbins said. “Big-time players make big-time plays. Uppy came out of nowhere to bat the ball to the ground.”

Those who were present will never forget that moment.

“That play was one of the most exciting downs of football I ever experienced,” Bloomer said. “It was like it was in slow motion and when the ball hit the ground, the packed house erupted into a roar. The whole thing was like an out of body experience that I knew would end with one extreme or the other. Happiness prevailed.”

On the other side of the field it was a feeling of devastation.

“Of all the events of my life, it is the loss in the state championship game on December 7, 1985 that stands out in my mind the most,” Shook said. “I remember much of that game, mostly how knowing this would be the last time I would ever wear the purple-and-gold football uniform. …. We fell behind early and played most of the game trailing before giving ourselves a chance late to win it. We never gave up, nor did our coaches or fans that drove nearly all the way across the state to see us play.

“It was a great game that can only have one winner and we came up short. Even the great games have only one winner. That is what makes winning so special.”