HISTORY WITH HAYES: The 1985 Powell Valley Vikings had muscle, guts, toughness and a Group A state title

Head coach Phil Robbins and defensive coordinator Barry Jones had just finished analyzing the final statistics, washed a few loads of laundry and looked over players who were bruised and banged up to make sure nothing was too serious before they called it a day.
It was Dec. 7, 1985 and just a couple of hours prior the Powell Valley High School Vikings had claimed the second VHSL Group A state football title in program history with an exhilarating 28-27 win over Lunenburg Central at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.
Robbins and Jones did one final sweep of the locker room when they made an interesting discovery.
“As we came down the hall to the dressing room in the school, we heard a sniffle,” Robbins said. “When we walked in the dressing room, there between two rows of lockers we found Chris Gilly sitting in the floor, still in every piece of his uniform. He just looked up through his tear-stained eyes and said, ‘I just don’t want to take it off.’ The epitome of every high school youngster who ever won a state championship.”
A two-year starter at defensive end and from a football family, Gilly was among the many guys who made the Vikings go in 1985.
“The team was loaded with leaders,” Robbins said.
The headliners were quarterback Dennis Blagg and safety/wide receiver/punter/kicker Eupton “Uppy” Jackson, both of whom were three-year starters.
Blagg was a field general in every sense of the word and could make things happen with his arm and his legs.
Jackson was a playmaker, who would go on to earn All-American honors at James Madison University and is in the school’s athletic hall of fame. He was also a basketball standout, state track champion in the 110-meter hurdles and was the recipient of the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award.
“[Jackson] was tough, had great range and literally took all our defense to the ball in practice by extending his arms and gathering all the teammates he could,” Robbins said. “Hence, Uppy was the originator of the 11 blue hats to the ball [phrase]. Tremendous player and young man.”
There were also a couple of guys who transformed from unheralded to unstoppable.
“We had two first-year starters who were total surprises,” Robbins said. “Center Shawn Hayden had played sparingly coming into his senior year, but became a dominant force in the middle of our offensive line. Roger Bishop had played behind a junior running back his junior year and was slated to be a backup again. However, after the first day of practice, the returning running back decided to forego his senior year and Bishop became the starter. Bishop eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the state finals.”
Along with Hayden, Todd Meade, Shane Jessee and Jamey Richardson helped anchor an offensive line that averaged 227 pounds. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound Meade later played at Virginia Tech.
Senior Bobby Bloomer was steady at tight end, while Robbie Fox was tough at fullback in the Pro-I set of the Vikings.
Mike Snodgrass, Daniel Brown, Danny Bledsoe, Michael Ford, Wayne Trent, John Vandergriff, Todd Dalton, Brian Blanton, Mark Hall, John Peace and many others contributed in a major way for a team that had muscle, toughness, guts and mastered the fundamentals.
“One of the things I remember most about that season is that we would run the same play over and over until the other team stopped it,” Bloomer said. “In the state semifinals we ran the tailback to the right side six times in a row, switched to the other side and ran it five times. On the sixth time, Dennis faked the handoff to the tailback, Roger Bishop. The corner and safety bit on the fake and I released from a fake block into a wide open field for a touchdown.”
Yet, there was a slip up on the road to a state title for the Vikings in the form of a 14-6 Lonesome Pine District loss in Week 2 at Pound as Buddy Adams came up with a clutch play in the fourth-quarter for the Wildcats. It was the second straight year Powell Valley lost to Pound.
“Pound was a nightmare for me,” Shane Jessee said. “Man, they had our number. I played four years and was 41-and-5 and two of those losses were to Pound. Don’t ask me how, I’m still not sure. That 1985 game they ran right up my back. I was the defensive end and I didn’t stay home. I flew up the field and there went their running back off to the races. Well, there wasn’t a lot of scoring that went on, so that touchdown ended up beating us. I still remember Coach Robbins screaming at me.”
The defeat made every week a must-win for the Vikings going forward and they answered each challenge.
“That loss helped us win the state title,” Bloomer said. “We stayed on point the rest of the season.”
They wouldn’t lose again with a 20-13 win over J.J. Kelly in the fourth week being memorable as Blagg came up big and a late defensive stand preserved the triumph. That put the Vikings in control of the LPD in an era when only the district champ made the playoffs.
“We had to play for our lives each week,” Robbins said. “[J.J. Kelly] had not lost a district game and had a good team. On Wednesday night, while watching more film, I overhead one of their coaches on tape confirm what I thought I had been seeing. Doing something I really did not like to do, we added a QB run on Thursday afternoon.
“On Friday night, Dennis Blagg rushed for over 160 yards using the play we had added. We had never run it before and never ran it again. Shane Jessee and Shawn Hayden had the time of their lives as we won. With the win we were able to share the LPD title with Kelly, but because of the head-to-head win we were able to advance [to the playoffs].”
Hanging 68 points on Ervinton and putting up 50 on Appalachia occurred as Powell Valley found its groove entering the postseason. When it was all said and done, the boys from Big Stone Gap earned wins over the champs of the Cumberland District (Pennington), Hogoheegee District (Chilhowie), Black Diamond District (Haysi), the Pioneer District (Covington) and the James River District (Lunenburg Central).
Another impressive statistic: Powell Valley scored 11 defensive touchdowns in ‘85.
“As far as the team, we never expected anything but a win,” Jessee said. “I never remember hearing one kid that thought we couldn’t win. When we stepped off the bus we went to our locker room and brought the roof off of it for a good while. That was our time and when you stepped out you would hit an oncoming train. Man, I’m telling you we got pumped.”
Earning a first-round bye in the Region D playoffs, Powell Valley overcame an early 7-0 deficit to post a 27-14 win over Haysi in the regional title game as the Vikings picked off five passes. John Vandergriff and Todd Dalton came up with timely INTs.
The next week in the state semifinals the Vikings fell behind again – this time 3-0 against defending state champ Covington – before Jackson’s 93-yard kickoff return in the second quarter sealed the deal.
The Vikings were underdogs in the state title game, facing a Lunenburg Central team that was 13-0 and entered the game averaging 42.7 points per game. The Chargers had stomped Surry County, 40-12, in the state semifinals.
They had a legendary coach in Chippie Chappell and a quarterback with a cool name and plenty of game in Ski Shook.
“Our team had no one that played both ways,” Shook said. “We had a first-team offense and first-team defense made up of 22 players. Not many of the bigger schools did that, even then, and I don’t think we played anybody else that did. [Running back] Carl Coles was our star and he went to Virginia Tech on scholarship. … We had a team full of undersized country boys that just loved to play. We worked hard at practice and took an enormous amount of pride in playing for our school.”
Powell Valley came to play that Saturday afternoon and jumped out to a 21-7 halftime lead on TDs by Jackson, Kevin Adams and Roger Bishop.
“Powell Valley was more physical than anyone else we had played,” Shook said. “No disrespect to the other opponents, but that is how it was. They were also bigger overall than anyone else we played.”
Lunenburg Central battled back and with 1:59 remaining pulled within one point on a Coles touchdown run.
“When we scored the touchdown to cut the lead to one we didn’t really celebrate it,” Shook said. “We all looked to the sideline to see if Coach Chappell would kick the extra point or go for two.”
After calling a timeout to mull it over, Chappell decided to go for the lead.
“Going for two was the best chance for us to win,” Shook said. “Again, Powell Valley was big and physical. Under the overtime rules at the time, both teams would get the ball at the 10-yard line with four downs to score either a touchdown or attempt a field goal. A chance at taking the lead in regulation was our best option.”
Shook took the snap, faked an inside handoff to Coles and then rolled to his left.
Powell Valley defenders had him shook up as they bore down and he unleashed a pass across the field to tight end Tyrone Eggleston in the end zone. Jackson and linebacker Wayne Trent converged on Eggleston with Jackson knocking the pass away for the win.
“We just had to find a way to stop them,” Robbins said. “Big-time players make big-time plays. Uppy came out of nowhere to bat the ball to the ground.”
Those who were present will never forget that moment.
“That play was one of the most exciting downs of football I ever experienced,” Bloomer said. “It was like it was in slow motion and when the ball hit the ground, the packed house erupted into a roar. The whole thing was like an out of body experience that I knew would end with one extreme or the other. Happiness prevailed.”
On the other side of the field it was a feeling of devastation.
“Of all the events of my life, it is the loss in the state championship game on December 7, 1985 that stands out in my mind the most,” Shook said. “I remember much of that game, mostly how knowing this would be the last time I would ever wear the purple-and-gold football uniform. …. We fell behind early and played most of the game trailing before giving ourselves a chance late to win it. We never gave up, nor did our coaches or fans that drove nearly all the way across the state to see us play.
“It was a great game that can only have one winner and we came up short. Even the great games have only one winner. That is what makes winning so special.”
Chad Gilly could attest to that as he didn’t want the moment to end, sitting by himself in an empty locker room hours later.
That game 35 years ago also marked the end of an era.
Powell Valley (Group A), Courtland (Group AA) and Hampton (Group AAA) were state champs in the final year in which only three teams in the Commonwealth were crowned as the best. The playoff format expanded to six divisions the following year and postseason expansion in terms of the number of teams who qualified has continued to balloon.
“I believe this to be the last true state championship,” Shook said. “In 1985 there were only three – one in each group.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Sept. 28, 1951
Franklin Cross crossed the goal line for four touchdowns in Virginia High’s 38-7 win over William King of Abingdon … Bud Howerton’s 95-yard interception return on the final play of the game clinched Grundy’s 19-12 victory over Pocahontas. … Behind three touchdowns from Stickley Mullins, Wise stuck a 28-0 loss on Pound.
Sept. 28, 1962
Larry Castle’s touchdown run with a minute left clinched Norton’s 6-0 triumph over Ervinton. … A Dusty Hash touchdown was the deciding score in Grundy’s 7-0 win over Roanoke Jefferson. … Jerry Houser, Benny Booher and Randy Treadwell scored TDs in Tennessee High’s 20-6 triumph over Chattanooga Baylor.
Sept. 22, 1972
George Heath scored three touchdowns and made five extra point kicks in Tennessee High’s 35-8 stomping of Science Hill. … Robert St. Clair threw four touchdown passes in Dobyns-Bennett’s 42-12 drubbing of John Battle. Jerry Chorosevic threw a pair of TD passes to Bryan Yoho to account for Battle’s scores. … Max Kennedy’s 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns highlighted Honaker’s 20-14 win over Garden.
Sept. 28, 1990
Drew Kiser, Eric Meadows (21 carries, 209 yards) and Terry Hayes scored two touchdowns apiece in Lebanon’s 48-11 beatdown of George Wythe. … Chris Lark rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning an interception for a score as Gate City romped to a 32-8 win over Richlands. … Sean Wolff rushed for 136 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns in John Battle’s 27-12 victory over Virginia High.
