HISTORY WITH HAYES: Tennessee High's Gary Morton was "Two" Legit

Near the end of 1991, the most popular song blaring out of cassette deck speakers and Walkman headphones was M.C. Hammer’s “2 Legit 2 Quit.”

In the months prior to the release of that catchy tune, a guy from Bristol who everybody knew as “Two” was one of Northeast Tennessee’s most legit athletes and never quit making plays.

How good was Gary “Two” Morton’s senior season for the Tennessee High Vikings?

Well, he gained 1,365 rushing yards and scored 26 touchdowns on the gridiron in the fall of 1990 as the Vikings went 10-2 and posted their first playoff victory in 18 years.

That winter, he averaged 18.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game on the hardwood and was the first THS athlete to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a football season and score more than 1,000 career points in basketball.

Morton excelled at the jumps and sprints in track and field as well.

He also had plenty of colleges vying for his services and eventually signed to play basketball with the Wofford College Terriers.