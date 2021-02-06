HISTORY WITH HAYES: Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians has a connection with area athletes

Bruce Arians will coach the biggest football game of his life tonight as the boss of the Tampa Bay Buc-caneers in Super Bowl LV, but there was a time when he was handing off to George Heath (Tennessee High), Paul Adams (Castlewood) and Phil Rogers (Gate City) as the starting quarterback at Virginia Tech.
There were occasions on the practice field in Blacksburg when Tom Turner (Appalachia) and Bill Houseright (Gate City) were among the tacklers in pursuit of Arians with guys like David Halstead (John Battle), Chuck Perdue (Graham) and Ron “Flash” Davis (Appalachia) holding things down in the sec-ondary.
When Arians was just getting started in the coaching profession at his alma mater he went over the finer points of QB play with David Lamie, who was a starting signal-caller for the Virginia Tech Hokies after doing the same for the Tennessee High Vikings.
Luke Marsengill (Appalachia), Charley Martin (Tennessee High), John Goodwin (Elizabethton) and many other guys from the area were once Tech teammates with Bruce Arians as well.
As you take a seat on the couch this evening and flip the channel over to CBS, keep in mind there are many local ties to the 55th edition of the Super Bowl.
Daniel Kilgore from Kingsport, Tennessee, is an offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay defensive back Ross Cockrell is the cousin of Calvin Cockrell, who was a star athlete at Tazewell High School in the mid-1970s.
KC safety Juan Thornhill won VHSL playoff football games against the Haysi Tigers at Sandlick and the Honaker Tigers at Fuller Field during his days at Altavista High School. He also starred in state tour-nament basketball victories over J.I. Burton and Honaker at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
When ageless Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl for the New England Patriots, Rich-lands High School graduate Mike Compton was among those offensive linemen protecting him.
The father of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes pitched for the Appalachian League’s Eliza-bethton Twins in 1988.
Clyde Christensen and Nick Rapone are members of Tampa Bay’s coaching staff and both spent time early in their careers as assistants at East Tennessee State University. Rapone was a teammate with Ari-ans at Virginia Tech.
Yet, the connections run deep when it comes to Bruce Arians as those folks from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee who knew him way back when will be paying close attention to see if their old pal can earn the ultimate victory tonight.
“He is quite the character,” Lamie said. “He is everything they say he is and he hasn’t changed. That’s what I like about him.”
Arians played at Virginia Tech from 1971-74 and the Pennsylvania native ended up throwing more in-terceptions than touchdowns over the course of his collegiate career.
“Bruce had the misfortune of becoming a starter after Don Strock, who led the nation in passing one year,” Halstead said. “Bruce didn’t have that kind of talent throwing the ball, but he was a guy who was a leader. Everybody looked up to him, because he worked hard and didn’t take things for granted. He would get down in the ditch with you if you know what I mean.”
Arians did rush for 11 touchdowns during the 1974 season, a total neither Michael Vick or Tyrod Taylor reached.
“We played intramural basketball together,” Heath said. “He was a good guard and could really play; just a good athlete.”
Paul Adams still recalls the ending of a 28-27 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in 1974 when Arians was stopped short on a two-point conversion attempt. Or was he?
“Bruce jumped into the end zone and we thought we had scored,” Adams said. “The referee got ready to raise his arms, then dropped them and took off running and that’s how the game ended. Such is life.”
Football has been the life calling for Arians and his dedication was on display in those days.
“Bruce was always very knowledgeable and knew what he was doing,” Rogers said. “You could tell he had it. When he was an assistant, he helped me a lot when I was at QB. It doesn’t surprise me at all where he’s at now.”
Nick Colobro was a wide receiver/tight end from Bluefield, West Virginia, at Tech and a couple of years older than Arians. Colobro later had stints as the head football coach at Tazewell, Gate City and Sullivan East and is now an assistant at Dobyns-Bennett.
“When the time came you knew you could depend on Bruce,” Colobro said.
Colobro still keeps in touch with Arians and had a reunion last summer with his friend.
“My wife and I got to go visit Bruce and his wife, Chris, and several of our teammates were there,” Colobro said. “A bunch of us got to play golf and had fellowship for two or three days. It was great. It’s always good getting back with old teammates.”
Arians joined the Tech coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 1975 and would serve on the staff for three seasons.
“When he became a grad assistant, there were times he would run the scout team at QB and he’d be out there just wearing shorts,” Houseright said. “He’d complete some passes and try to keep scoring and we had to threaten him every once in a while – ‘Hey, we’re in full gear here and you’re in shorts.’ He was always prepared and always wanted to make you better.”
David Lamie spent more time with Bruce Arians than any of the aforementioned Hokies.
“[THS] Coach [Bill] Bingham took me to my first game at Tech in 1974 and a few weeks later I went for an official visit with my parents and met Bruce, who was the starting quarterback, for the first time,” Lamie said. “Literally when I met him he was at an apartment after the game and he was hosting a team party.”
When Lamie arrived at Tech he was assigned No. 13. Guess who had previously donned those digits?
“I didn’t ask for it, they just issued it and actually I didn’t know he had worn it,” Lamie said. “I’d walk out on the field and he’d say, ‘You’ve got big shoes to fill 13.’ He’d laugh and joke around with us.”
Yet, it was far from all fun and games.
“Bruce has the nature that he’s all-in and your buddy,” Lamie said. “But don’t think for a minute you wouldn’t have your ass chewed out by him.”
Lamie felt the wrath of Bruce Arians multiple times.
Having played golf all summer prior to the season, Lamie had developed a sunburn on his lip that had blistered, scabbed over and never would quite heal.
“One of the linemen came across my facemask and just busted that lip wide open again one day in practice,” Lamie said. “I just went, ‘Ah [crap]’ when that happened and Bruce Arians was standing right there. He said, ‘What’s wrong?’ and I said, ‘My lip.’ You can imagine what he said. He called me a [wimp] and told me to get my ass back in the huddle.”
Arians specialized in tough love.
“This was about a week or 10 days before the first game my sophomore year. I sprained my thumb re-ally bad and it got swolen. I was on the ground and the team doc came over to look at the thumb,” Lamie said. “I’ll never forget this, but Bruce walked over and looked at me and said, ‘You can’t get hurt now, you’re getting ready to win this job.’ That’s just how he was. After a bad game he’d hug you and say, ‘Look, it will get better’ and he’d offer some useful critiquing. After a good game, he’d hug you and say ‘Good job.’
Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger (who had a reliable target in tight end Heath Miller, a Hona-ker High School graduate) are among the quarterbacks Arians tutored during his days as an assistant in the NFL. Lamie got to learn many of those same techniques.
“I remember we’d have workouts with Bruce,” Lamie said. “Sometimes [QB coach] Nelson Stokley would be there and sometimes he wouldn’t. We were running the ball 15 times a game and throwing maybe seven passes then. That’s what the deal was with the wishbone offense.
“So, we’re out there when it was just Bruce and because he had a good arm and was still young and healthy, we’d throw all day and our arms would be falling off. My buddy, Don LaRue from Galax, was a quarterback who came in at the same time as me and our arms were just really aching. I texted him a few days back and asked if he remembered those workouts with Bruce.”
There will be plenty of remembrances from those local Hokies tonight as they watch Arians go for a Super Bowl ring.
“It’s been a blast watching him over the last several years,” Colobro said.
Many of them saw the journey begin.
“Shoot,” Houseright said. “He’s paid his dues.”
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
Feb. 5, 1954
The duo of Gene Barr (19 points) and Bobby Helton (18 points) starred in Tennessee High’s 60-49 drubbing of Dobyns-Bennett. … An 18-point performance from Tom Powers and Frank Bray’s 16 points led the way in Coeburn’s 63-54 victory over Appalachia. … Richlands recorded a 68-60 win over Graham as Bill Sanders (25 points) and Kelly Buskell (24 points) were the catalysts.
Feb. 6, 1962
Wayne Roberts fired in 33 points as St. Paul stopped Abingdon, 75-59. … Behind 26 points from Bruce Shull, Powell Valley posted a 64-46 win over Pennington Gap. … Virginia High vanquished Marion, 66-46, as Gail Arnold led a balanced attack with 16 points.
Feb. 6, 1976
Johnny Wilson’s 38-point, 18-rebound masterpiece was the difference in Marion’s 87-66 victory over Virginia High. … Danny Peters put in 19 points as Sullivan East overpowered Erwin, 69-53. … Buster Large scored 22 points as the Graham G-Men won big over John Battle, 79-36.
Feb. 7, 1984
Steve Crowder scored 21 points in Sullivan Central’s 64-60 victory over Sullivan North. … Saltville’s Mark Frye cooked rival Rich Valley for 26 points as the Shakers prevailed 55-53. … Keokee collected a 71-55 win over Rye Cove as Tim Woodard scored 26 points.
