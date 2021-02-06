HISTORY WITH HAYES: Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians has a connection with area athletes

David Lamie spent more time with Bruce Arians than any of the aforementioned Hokies.

“[THS] Coach [Bill] Bingham took me to my first game at Tech in 1974 and a few weeks later I went for an official visit with my parents and met Bruce, who was the starting quarterback, for the first time,” Lamie said. “Literally when I met him he was at an apartment after the game and he was hosting a team party.”

When Lamie arrived at Tech he was assigned No. 13. Guess who had previously donned those digits?

“I didn’t ask for it, they just issued it and actually I didn’t know he had worn it,” Lamie said. “I’d walk out on the field and he’d say, ‘You’ve got big shoes to fill 13.’ He’d laugh and joke around with us.”

Yet, it was far from all fun and games.

“Bruce has the nature that he’s all-in and your buddy,” Lamie said. “But don’t think for a minute you wouldn’t have your ass chewed out by him.”

Lamie felt the wrath of Bruce Arians multiple times.

Having played golf all summer prior to the season, Lamie had developed a sunburn on his lip that had blistered, scabbed over and never would quite heal.