HISTORY WITH HAYES: Sullivan Central's Cale Bryant joins small, elite fraternity -- the Final Touchdown Club

Cale Bryant not only cruised into the end zone on Nov. 5 for the Sullivan Central High School Cougars, he also happened to rush into the history books and join a small and elite fraternity known as the final touchdown club.
His 23-yard run in the fourth quarter of a 56-13 win over Sullivan East in the Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl at the Stone Castle in Bristol happened to be Central’s last TD as consolidation looms for the school in Blountville, Tennessee.
Sullivan Central’s first touchdown was scored on Sept 6, 1968 as Leslie Ager caught a 30-yard scoring strike from David Overbay in a 15-6 loss to Ketron.
The final one belonged to Bryant 52 years later.
A sophomore, Bryant had scored his first varsity TD of his career earlier in the game, but the second six-point jaunt will be the one most remembered.
“It was just a quarterback draw right up the middle,” Bryant said. “It sunk in right at the end of the game when we huddled together and I started thinking about it. My dad, Matthew, and his brother, Russ, both played at Central and I got to play there too. … The win definitely was more important than the touchdown to me. It felt good to get that last W in Orange.”
Bob Boling had a similar experience for the Blountville Tigers in 1967, getting a history-making score and helping that program conclude things on a winning note before Blountville and Holston combined to form Sullivan Central, which opened its doors in the fall of ‘68.
With 9:15 remaining in the third quarter of the Rhododendron Bowl played in Elizabethton, Boling intercepted a pass and returned it to the end zone to put the finishing touches on the Tigers’ 46-7 manhandling of Mountain City.
West Ridge High School will open in the fall of 2021, being born from the consolidation of Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North.
Sullivan South’s Lance Pollack and Sullivan North’s Chase Gill joined Bryant this season in the final touchdown club.
Ketron’s David Hamilton, Lynn View’s Jeff Edwards and Mike Cook of Sullivan West claimed their spots in the Sullivan County, Tennessee, branch of the group in 1979.
As for the Southwest Virginia membership in the club, it is an eclectic group of guys.
Powell Valley won more VHSL state titles (eight) than any team in far Southwest Virginia and produced a plethora of all-state superstars.
The most famous is Thomas Jones, who scored 104 career touchdowns for the Vikings from 1992-1995, while his younger brother, Julius, totaled 96 from 1995-1998. Both won multiple state titles, starred in college and combined to score 95 regular-season TDs in the NFL.
Michael Chandler put his name in the Powell Valley annals by scoring the final points for the Vikings.
He hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Jake Huff in the fourth quarter of a 2010 Region D, Division 2 playoff loss to Honaker at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap. It also happened to be in the last high school game of his career.
“That play I faked running a post route and I knew I had the [safety] burnt when he bit on my inside cut, then I changed directions on him and turned the route into a corner route,” Chandler said. “I watched the ball come through the air and I all could think about was ‘Please don’t drop this wide open pass.’ I caught it and remember getting down to about the one or two yard line and felt the defender’s arms hit me as I fell into the end zone. I looked up and the fans were going crazy. We always had such an awesome fan base. They were crazy loud. I remember Nathan Baker picking me up and hugging me.”
Chandler doesn’t take his little slice of history for granted.
Powell Valley and Appalachia combined to form Union High School.
“It was about a year after graduation a friend and I were reminiscing at a Union game,” Chandler said. “He said, ‘Dude, did you realize you scored the last touchdown for Powell Valley?’ I just had the biggest smile on my face. Scoring the last touchdown is very special to me. It still sends a little chill down the neck thinking about it.
“Now, I’m a police officer here in Big Stone Gap. When we work the Union games, I often think back on the awesome memories I had on that field. The last thought that runs through my mind every time is the last touchdown scored for Powell Valley and the awesome chills it gives reliving that day.”
Clintwood also had a rich pigskin tradition and Austin Turner scored the Greenwave’s goodbye touchdown in a 2014 playoff loss to Patrick Henry at Ralph Cummins Stadium. This was a 36-yard scoring strike from Tyler Slemp in the fourth quarter.
“I remember the play like it was yesterday,” Turner said. “I ran a 5-yard out, caught the ball, broke one tackle and then sprinted up the sideline for a touchdown. The moment I scored I looked up and pointed to my parents. I thought we were going to come back, but unfortunately we did not and PH won the game. They were the better team that day.
“The fact I scored the last TD for Clintwood did not sink in for a while. … I take a lot of pride in it and hold it high on my achievement list.”
Patrick Wade scored the last touchdown for the Garden Green Dragons in 2000 and it had a family vibe. He caught a 31-yard pass from Mark Davis in the fourth quarter of Garden’s 52-12 hammering at the hands of Heath Miller-led Honaker.
“Honaker was great that year,” Wade said. “Mark Davis had a live arm and put some air under it and I was able to run under it in the end zone in the closing seconds of the game. I’ve never been an individual accolades kind of guy. … As a competitor, I was upset about missing the playoffs and taking a drubbing. After the game, my family came out on the field and I put it in context.
“My dad, Gilmer Wade, played and graduated from Garden in 1965, so did my uncle, Alvin Shephard, and my cousin, Chris [Hagerman] played in the 1990s. Coach [Roger] Rife and Coach [Ray] Jones were larger than life figures for me, so I was glad we were not shut out in our last endeavor.”
Did he grab the football from that milestone moment for a souvenir?
“At the time I didn’t have the wherewithal to realize the magnitude of it,” Wade said. “I didn’t keep a ball. As a competitor, I’ve always been pretty inconsolable after losses, so that was no different.”
It turns out that his cousin, Justin Wade, scored the first TD for the Twin Valley Panthers (formed from the merger of Garden and Whitewood) the following year. In a literal case of history repeating itself, Justin Wade’s initial score came on a pass from Mark Davis.
Danny Thompson had a hand in two historical touchdowns as well.
He scored the last touchdown at R.B. Worthy High School – a 1-yard plunge – as the Saltville Shakers closed out the 1987 regular season with a playoff-clinching win over Fort Chiswell.
“We did a quarterback sneak behind our center Jeff Boyd and guard Steve Thompson – two of the strongest guys on the team,” Thompson said. “We advanced to the playoffs and lost to Parry McCluer. Mike Stone, who excelled at all sports, actually scored the last points as a Shaker when he kicked a field goal late in the fourth quarter of the playoff game.”
Thompson also had a hand in Northwood’s first score the next fall, throwing a touchdown pass for the Panthers’ initial points. The Northwood Panthers were born from the combination of R.B. Worthy and Rich Valley, the latter of which got its final TD from Bart Jones.
“It was a QB sneak in the rain,” Jones said. “It never really hit me that it was the last touchdown for Rich Valley until you brought it up to me.”
How about a night in which two guys joined the final touchdown club in the same game? That happened on Nov. 5, 1964 in Bristol as Slater posted a 34-6 win over Douglass.
Rufus Chadwell’s 3-yard run accounted for Slater’s concluding touchdown, while Kyle Bradley’s 2-yard run did the same for Douglass.
Integration occurred the following year as those underclassmen for the Slater Wolves became Tennessee High Vikings and those for the Douglass Demons began playing as Virginia High Bearcats.
Pennington’s Bill Shuler (1988) and Haysi’s Chris O’Quin (2014) both scored the farewell touchdowns in state semifinal games that ended in defeat.
However, Tim Spence of the Jonesville Bulldogs would be the unanimous MVP of the final touchdown club.
He was the senior leader for a team that defied the odds to win the 1988 VHSL Group A, Division 1 state title in the last year of the Lee County school’s existence.
The rugged fullback, linebacker and kicker spearheaded a team that went just 5-5 in the regular season, but beat Appalachia, Rye Cove, Rural Retreat and Strasburg in the playoffs to go out as state champs.
“Tim was the heart and soul,” said Brett Clark, Jonesville’s sophomore quarterback in ‘88. “He absolutely loved being a Bulldog and loved his school.”
Spence scored on an 8-yard run on the second play of overtime and also kicked the extra point in a game played at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.
“The play call was triple-option left, which of course meant I hand to the fullback or keep and run or pitch to the halfback,” Clark said. “I remember reading the defensive tackle and the guy charged outside for a split second. I handed it to Tim and he had a head of steam and ran over a defensive back. … That TD run was Tim in a nutshell as he had a big heart.”
Strasburg scored on its ensuing possession, but the Bulldogs snuffed out a two-point conversion attempt to seal the 21-20 triumph.
That’s what you call a perfect ending.
Now, for a look at high school football moments that occurred this week in history:
Nov. 14, 1975
Craig Freeman scored three touchdowns as Oak Ridge overpowered Sullivan Central, 35-0, for a TSSAA playoff triumph. … Chilhowie limited Riverheads to 23 yards of total offense in rolling to a 25-7 win over the Gladiators in the VHSL Region C title game. David Neikirk made seven solo tackles and Jimmy Lee scored two touchdowns for the Warriors. … Ketron’s Dennis Cox, Benny Gill and Mark Clark reached the end zone in a 21-19 TSSAA playoff loss to Maryville.
Nov. 19, 1988
Rusty Pendleton and Travis Sanders rushed for touchdowns in Gate City’s 13-0 win over Radford in the VHSL Region IV, Division 3 title game. Darren Reed had an interception for the Blue Devils, who held Radford to 86 rushing yards. … Pennington received touchdown from Bill Shuler and Chris Day in a 14-0 victory over Honaker in the VHSL Region D, Division 2 championship game. … Brady Yeary’s 67-yard touchdown run on a muddy field in the first quarter was all Jonesville needed in a 7-0 triumph over Rye Cove in the VHSL Region D, Division 1 title game.
Nov. 19, 1999
Joey Grubb scored three touchdowns and Rural Retreat rolled up 623 yards of total offense in a 49-7 annihilation of Narrows in the VHSL Region C, Division 1 championship game. … Gate City claimed the VHSL Region IV, Division 3 championship with a 37-0 thumping of Tazewell. Jon Britt had two interceptions for the Blue Devils, while Jeremy Keller rushed for two TDs. … Michael Morrell’s 65-yard punt return for a touchdown and his 22-yard scoring reception from Andy Curtis highlighted Elizabethton’s dominating 47-14 TSSAA Class 4A playoff win over Daniel Boone.
Nov. 24, 2001
Josh Mabe threw six touchdown passes and also rushed for two scores as Appalachia stomped St. Paul, 64-34, to claim the Region D, Division 1 championship. … Fourth-quarter TD runs from Isaiah Spivey and Jerry Bentley clinched Gate City’s 27-20 victory over Powell Valley.
Final Touchdown Club
The following is a look at 25 players since 1964 who scored the final touchdowns in the history of the football programs at their respective schools and how it appeared in the boxscore in the Bristol Herald Courier. Some boxes weren’t available – such as Ervinton’s final game in 2011 (a loss to Montcalm, West Virginia, in which it is believed Jeffrey Bowen accounted for the final TD) or the last game for Pocahontas in 2007. However, here are just a few members of the small fraternity:
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Nov. 6, 2020: East Hamilton 56, Sullivan South 20
TSSAA Class 4A Playoffs, 1st Round
SS – Lance Pollack 43 pass from Ethan Bergeron (Kayden Puck kick), 4th Quarter
Nov. 5, 2020: Sullivan Central 56, Sullivan East 13
Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl (Bristol)
SC – Cale Bryant 23 run (Michael Athey kick), 4th Quarter
Oct. 16, 2020: Happy Valley 51, Sullivan North 8
SN – Chase Gill 17 run (pass good), 4th Quarter
Nov. 9, 1979: Lynn View 10, Rogersville 0
LV – Jeff Edwards 7 run (Alex Carlin kick), 2nd Quarter
Nov. 9, 1979: Sullivan West 8, Hampton 7
SW – Mike Cook 3 run (Dana Cleek run), 4th Quarter
Nov. 5, 1979: Ketron 20, Mountain City 14
K – David Hamilton 10 run (run failed), OT
Nov. 16, 1967: Blountville 46, Mountain City 7
Rhododendron Bowl (Elizabethton)
B – Bob Boling 41 INT return (kick failed), 3rd Quarter
Nov 5, 1964: Slater 34, Douglass 6
S – Rufus Chadwell 3 run (Jake Sanders run), 4th Quarter
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Dec. 6, 2014: Essex 35, Haysi 13
VHSL 1A State Semifinals
H – Chris O’Quin 12 run (Colton Ratliff kick), 4th Quarter
Nov. 4, 2014: Patrick Henry 28, Clintwood 20
VHSL Region 1A West Playoffs, 1st Round
C – Austin Turner 36 pass from Tyler Slemp (pass failed), 4th Quarter
Nov. 20, 2010: Honaker 19, Powell Valley 13
Region D, Division 2 Semifinals
PV – Michael Chandler 62 pass from Jake Huff (kick failed), 4th Quarter
Nov. 5, 2010: Coeburn 40, Castlewood 0
Coeburn – Cody Lawson 14 run (kick failed), 4th Quarter
Nov. 5, 2010: Powell Valley 20, Appalachia 14
A – Cody Carter 7 pass from Forrest Stuart (pass failed), 4th Quarter
Nov. 5, 2010: Thomas Walker 34, St. Paul 22
SP – Denver Fritz 1 run (Trent pass from Trevor Hileman), 3rd Quarter
Nov. 5, 2010: J.I. Burton 42, J.J. Kelly 7
JJK – Robert Smith 9 run (Salyers kick), 1st Quarter
Oct. 29, 2010: Powell Valley 48, Pound 21
P – Aaron Balthis 81 run (Fernandez kick), 4th Quarter
Nov. 3, 2000: Honaker 52, Garden 12
G – Patrick Wade 31 pass from Mark Davis (run failed), 4th Quarter
Oct. 27, 2000: Pound 55, Whitewood 14
W – Justin Owens 15 pass from Brandon Horne (Daniel Douglas run), 4th Quarter
Oct. 28, 1995: Rye Cove 34, Council 6
C – Larry Barton 1 run (kick failed), 3rd Quarter
Dec. 3, 1988: Jonesville 21, Strasburg 20
Group A, Division 1 State Finals
J – Tim Spence 8 run (Spence kick), OT
Nov. 26, 1988: Lexington 19, Pennington 14
Group A, Division 2 State Semifinals
P – Bill Shuler 1 run (Gilliam kick), 4th Quarter
Nov. 7, 1986: Rich Valley 10, Fort Chiswell 8
RV – Bart Jones 5 run (Johnson kick)
Oct. 30, 1986: R.B. Worthy (Saltville) 21, Fort Chiswell 6
RBW – Danny Thompson 1 run (Stone kick)
Nov. 6, 1969: Clintwood 49, St. Charles 22
SC – Roger Taylor 20 run (Kennedy run), 4th Quarter
Nov. 5, 1964: Slater 34, Douglass 6
D – Kyle Bradley 2 run (run failed), 4th Quarter
