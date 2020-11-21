HISTORY WITH HAYES: Sullivan Central's Cale Bryant joins small, elite fraternity -- the Final Touchdown Club

He hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Jake Huff in the fourth quarter of a 2010 Region D, Division 2 playoff loss to Honaker at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap. It also happened to be in the last high school game of his career.

“That play I faked running a post route and I knew I had the [safety] burnt when he bit on my inside cut, then I changed directions on him and turned the route into a corner route,” Chandler said. “I watched the ball come through the air and I all could think about was ‘Please don’t drop this wide open pass.’ I caught it and remember getting down to about the one or two yard line and felt the defender’s arms hit me as I fell into the end zone. I looked up and the fans were going crazy. We always had such an awesome fan base. They were crazy loud. I remember Nathan Baker picking me up and hugging me.”

Chandler doesn’t take his little slice of history for granted.

Powell Valley and Appalachia combined to form Union High School.

“It was about a year after graduation a friend and I were reminiscing at a Union game,” Chandler said. “He said, ‘Dude, did you realize you scored the last touchdown for Powell Valley?’ I just had the biggest smile on my face. Scoring the last touchdown is very special to me. It still sends a little chill down the neck thinking about it.