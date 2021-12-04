HISTORY WITH HAYES: St. Paul made football memories in 2001

“The night before the game we had a team meal and all the seniors sat together and I can remember talking about how we had to win the game,” Padgett said. “Not just for us, but for the community, because St. Paul had never won a playoff game and we wanted our community to experience that with us. We always had so much support, so we did not want to let them down.”

It’s always special when a small community rallies around the football program and it usually happens every fall in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

“The town was really 100 percent behind us,” Wright said. “They were more excited about the season than we were. I can remember going into Food City to rent a movie and I was stopped by five different people, all talking about football and I was in the store for over an hour just to get a movie rental.”

That season certainly played out like a movie and the seminal moment was that triumph over Twin Valley. Wright scored three touchdowns on the ground and also threw a TD pass to Todd Robinson in a 48-14 win.

“I remember the crowd,” Wright said. “Seeing people pack the stadium was amazing. The atmosphere was electric.”