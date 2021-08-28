HISTORY WITH HAYES: Scoring a school's first TD is one for the record books

In the playbook jargon of West Ridge High School’s football team, “176 Truck” is a power toss and that’s a phrase that will stick with running back Austin Riner for the remainder of his life.
It was the play quarterback Ethan Bergeron of the Wolves called in the huddle in the first quarter of an Aug. 20 game at Volunteer as Riner was the recipient of the pigskin.
“When I got the pitch I could clearly see the hole open up because of the line,” Riner said. “The other wingback and quarterback each had crucial blocks that they made perfectly without a doubt. All I had to do was follow into that hole and heads towards the end zone.”
The speedy senior raced 20 yards to paydirt and also ran into the record books as it marked the first touchdown in the history of West Ridge’s program as the school in Blountville, Tennessee, just opened after being born from the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South.
“That was for sure the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Riner said. “It was something I had thought about before the game, but I was definitely more focused on just doing what it takes to get the win as a team.”
West Ridge eventually prevailed, 56-14, but Riner didn’t wind up with the ball as a keepsake.
“I never really had any thought of keeping it after the game,” he said.
He’ll certainly have the memories, however.
Steve Warden owns the distinction of scoring the first touchdown for the Sullivan East Patriots – twice.
He reached the end zone first in 1968 when East played primarily a B-Team schedule and did so again the following fall when the Patriots played a full-scale varsity slate. Both contests were against Ketron.
“I realized I had scored the first touchdown ever way after the game was over and really that didn’t mean a lot to me at the time,” Warden said. “But as I got older into my 30s this gave me a sense of pride and as the years passed the pride has got a lot stronger.
“Records are made to be broke, but knowing this one will never be broken gives me a very happy feeling in my heart thanks to all my teammates and coaches. All my teammates made history too because they played in the first football game ever played at East.”
That rings true since just taking the field in such a debut is an event within itself.
Kelly Horn felt that extra energy in 1992 when the Whitewood Indians made their debut against Ervinton after previously not fielding a football squad.
“I thought my heart was going to beat out of my chest,” Horn said. “I was shaking from the inside out and the sound of the cleats walking to the field and when we were announced and we ran through the banner, it was such an amazing feeling.”
The delirium was matched when Horn scored the first TD later in the evening.
“I remember the cheering of the fans and my teammates running towards me celebrating in the end zone,” Horn said. “I was just excited to be there.”
Prior to West Ridge’s debut nine days ago, the previous program to launch in these parts was the similarly-named Ridgeview Wolfpack of Southwest Virginia. They prevailed over the Jenkins Cavaliers from Kentucky in their opener in 2015 by a 65-8 margin.
The first points on the board for the Wolfpack came via a safety when Tanner Artrip brought down a ball-carrier in the end zone.
“I don’t remember much about the play specifically, but I believe it was relatively early in the game,” Artrip said. “I just remember the blood rushing and the jittery feeling that was coming from the months and years of anticipation for the very first game at Ridgeview. For most of the guys we had known each other two, three months max and we were excited to show the county what we had put together.”
Not long after, James Stanley scored the first touchdown for Ridgeview.
“I know that I was excited for James to get that first TD,” Artrip said. “He was a great teammate and always incredibly humble. He spent a lot of time lead blocking, so I was happy for him to get his well-deserved glory.”
The Lee High Generals had no problem in their first game either back in 1989 as they cruised to a 59-6 win over Garden with Ronnie Pendergraft accounting for the first points on an 18-yard scoring scamper.
“We ran the wishbone then,” Pendergraft said. “It was a power play to the right, between the guard and the tackle. We had one of the best offensive lines in the state. The hole was huge. I went to the end zone untouched. … At the time it was the last thing on my mind. However, once the season ended I did look back on it and realized I scored the first TD. I feel that, for me, it is pretty special. That is something I will always remember.”
A decade ago, Union, Eastside and Wise County Central took the field for the first time after being formed through consolidation. Union’s Nathan Baker, Central’s Joe Burnopp and Eastside’s Derek Clark all became members of the first-points society.
Clark caught a touchdown pass from Caleb Riner in Eastside’s 28-7 loss at Sullivan North.
“I was running a drag route across the middle and I had a little opening around the outside and remember getting hit inside the 5-yard line and diving for the pylon,” Clark said. “I did know that it was the first touchdown for the school, but it didn’t really set in until after the game because we didn’t score again in that particular game. I thought ‘Hey, this is pretty cool’ and it is something that stays with you forever.”
Mark Davis and Danny Thompson had a hand in two different milestone moments.
Davis threw the final touchdown pass in the history of Garden’s program in 2000 (to Patrick Wade in a loss to Honaker) and the first touchdown for the Twin Valley Panthers in 2001 was a Davis scoring strike to Justin Wade, who happens to be Patrick Wade’s cousin, in a win over Elkhorn City from Kentucky.
“It was just another play to me – run a quick route, catch the ball and try to get as many yards as possible,” Justin Wade said. “Those yards turned into being the first touchdown for us. Before the play I hadn’t thought that there may be chance for me to be in the history books. Looking back it was special for me to be able to say that, but most importantly we won the game. Kudos to Mark Davis for the perfect pass as well.”
Thompson scored the final touchdown for the Saltville Shakers in 1987 and had a hand in the first score for the newly-born Northwood Panthers the following year as he tossed a touchdown to Greg Ashley in a season-opening pounding of Pocahontas.
Larry Barton might have the coolest story, however.
He scored both the first and last touchdowns for the Council Cobras.
The tiny Buchanan County school field a football team from 1991-94 and went 0-40 during that span. Barton was the best player the Cobras had, however, and he finished with 18 career TDs.
His first touchdown – as well as Council’s – came in the fifth game of the ‘91 season, a 43-14 loss to Pocahontas. Barton broke loose in the third quarter for a 68-yard score.
“We ran the split-back veer and our base play was the inside veer,” said Todd Newberry, the head coach of that inaugural squad. “Right Blue 22 was the play call. Larry hit the hole and just took off. Larry was very humble about scoring. He just handed the ball to the official and then realized what he had done. The players, coaches, mommas and daddies all went crazy. It was a celebration.
“The players all ran out on the field to hug and congratulate Larry. We got a penalty for excessive celebration, but when I told the officials that was our first touchdown ever, they waved it off. Now that was a first.”
He scored the final touchdown on Oct. 28, 1995 in a loss to Rye Cove.
“Larry was fast,” Newberry said. “He had an extra gear that most players don’t have. He had a gift to power through the hole and get to the second level. He worked so hard, he wanted to get better every day and Larry was so competitive that he never lost a spring at the end of the day.”
Austin Riner still has football to play this season and West Ridge hosts Science Hill on Friday in a highly-anticipated showdown – the first game played at the Wolves’ stadium.
Yet, the guy who was playing for the Sullivan South Rebels this time a year ago has already become part of history at his new school and he is relishing the moments and all those firsts as they come.
“I’m just blessed that God has given me the opportunity to be a part of something as great as this program is,” Riner said. “I’m thankful for every single guy that’s on that field every day working with me and that to me is the most important thing that I could say.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Aug. 28, 1964
Blountville and Lynn View battled to a 7-7 tie. Allen Millard scored Blountville’s touchdown, while Audie Jones reached the end zone for Lynn View. … Tommy Jenkins returned two punts for touchdowns in Elizabethton’s 26-7 win over Loudon.
Aug. 31, 1979
John Jackson scooped up a fumble and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown, clinching Chilhowie’s 23-8 victory over J.J. Kelly. … Leon Talford scored two touchdowns in Castlewood’s 34-0 trouncing of Twin Springs. … Jeff Arwood threw two TD passes to Ron Austin, highlighting Rye Cove’s 32-6 stomping of St. Paul. … Robert Gent (15 carries, 148 yards, two TDs) was the gentleman of the hour in Honaker’s 20-6 triumph over Rural Retreat.
Aug. 26, 1988
Behind three rushing touchdowns from Keith Hall, Powell Valley posted a 28-20 win over Richlands. … Robbie Boothe passed for 173 yards and threw touchdown passes to Jason Mills and Jamie Kiser in Lebanon’s 23-0 hammering of Honaker. … R.C. Scott and Eddie Stowers accounted for George Wythe’s scores as the Maroons recorded a 12-6 victory over Rural Retreat.
Aug. 27, 1999
John Battle piled up 322 yards of total offense as Matt Chandler was victorious in his first game as head coach of the Trojans, a 27-6 triumph over St. Paul. Jason Worley rushed for two touchdowns for Battle. … Justin Hamilton needed just six carries to amass 293 yards and four touchdowns in Clintwood’s 41-6 crushing of Castlewood. … Hurley hammered Ervinton, 29-7, as Brandon Davis rushed for 155 yards and three TDs.
