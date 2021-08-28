HISTORY WITH HAYES: Scoring a school's first TD is one for the record books

He’ll certainly have the memories, however.

Steve Warden owns the distinction of scoring the first touchdown for the Sullivan East Patriots – twice.

He reached the end zone first in 1968 when East played primarily a B-Team schedule and did so again the following fall when the Patriots played a full-scale varsity slate. Both contests were against Ketron.

“I realized I had scored the first touchdown ever way after the game was over and really that didn’t mean a lot to me at the time,” Warden said. “But as I got older into my 30s this gave me a sense of pride and as the years passed the pride has got a lot stronger.

“Records are made to be broke, but knowing this one will never be broken gives me a very happy feeling in my heart thanks to all my teammates and coaches. All my teammates made history too because they played in the first football game ever played at East.”

That rings true since just taking the field in such a debut is an event within itself.

Kelly Horn felt that extra energy in 1992 when the Whitewood Indians made their debut against Ervinton after previously not fielding a football squad.