HISTORY WITH HAYES: Rye Cove’s only regional football title in school history came in 2000

Phillips later passed for 7,371 yards as a record-setting QB at William & Mary.

“Bath County ran the veer option,” French said. “We hadn’t seen any option teams, so the veer was something very new for us. We struggled. After the game, I remember taking pictures with my parents and the somber feeling of the game we all loved being over. It’s something that everyone feels once that last game is over.”

There was also a feeling of achievement having advanced farther than any team at Rye Cove – before or since.

“That season was special in so many ways,” French said. “Starting with the adversity during the regular season and making it to the state semifinals. It was special for us as players, but also for our community as well.

“Other teams, probably more talented, had come close in the past, so for us to be able to bring home the first region football title will be something that will never go away. Rye Cove and its community is a special place with special people.”

Ten yards equates to 9.144 meters or 360 inches or 30 feet.

For Travis Petelle, those 10 yards he gained at Riggs Stadium has added up to two decades of fond recollections.