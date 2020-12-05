HISTORY WITH HAYES: Rye Cove’s only regional football title in school history came in 2000

It turned out to be the most memorable 10 yards of real estate Travis Petelle ever covered.
On first down in overtime of the 2000 VHSL Region D, Division 1 football finals at Appalachia’s venerable Riggs Stadium, the Rye Cove High School quarterback took the snap from center Suthers Vaughan and rolled to his right.
“It was a standard roll-out throw, but they covered well,” Petelle recalled.
Unable to find an open receiver and with some aggressive Appalachia defenders in pursuit, Petelle reversed field and turned on the jets.
“I was always more of a scrambling quarterback,” Petelle said. “So, I did what was natural and took an open lane to the left.”
Sprung free thanks to some key blocks, Petelle navigated his way into the end zone as the 10-yard scoring jaunt elicited a celebration from the visiting spectators that had been years in the making.
“All I remember from there was the fans storming the field,” Petelle said. “Good times.”
Final score: Rye Cove Eagles 20, Appalachia Bulldogs 14.
It remains the only regional title in the history of the Cove’s gridiron program.
“I was so excited,” said Rye Cove senior lineman Joshua French. “I think some words came out of my mouth that may not be appropriate.”
That triumph also ended years of frustration as Rye Cove had lost all 18 previous meetings with the Bulldogs and most of those had not been particularly close.
The seniors on the field for that 2000 game vividly remembered a 74-12 setback to Appalachia in the 1997 regional finals and a 35-18 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs in the first round of the 1998 playoffs.
“Finally,” linebacker Jacob Horton remembers thinking. “We had lost to them so many times and to finally beat them and at the same time winning the regional title – too awesome.”
It’s completely understandable why members of the squad gathered for an impromptu team photo on that bitterly cold November afternoon in front of the fieldhouse at Appalachia known as the “Dawg House.”
Petelle. French. Horton. Vaughn. Eric McPherson. Craig Mullins. Lewis Foxworth. Rusty Qualls. Josh Payne. Matt Rhoton. Chris McPherson. Shane Bowen. Rusty Qualls. Jake Hood. Chris Dorton. Brad Lewis. Josh Tomlinson. Chris Foxworth.
Those guys – and the rest of the squad and coaching staff – are all smiles in that snapshot.
“You can see the joy on everyone’s face,” French said. “That picture still sits on my desk at home to this day next to my wedding picture.”
It’s been 20 years since that picture was taken and it captured the high point of a season in which Rye Coe showed much resiliency in making a run to the regional championship.
Bill Houseright was in his first season as the Eagles’ head coach, having previously spent 15 years as the defensive coordinator at Gate City. He had been a star player at Gate City and Virginia Tech and he liked the crew he inherited in his first head-coaching gig.
“They were talented, tough and physical,” Houseright said. “They were a bunch of kids you wouldn’t mind walking down an alley with and that was the truth. They were just a good group.”
However, few could have pegged the crew from Clinchport as regional title contenders in late-September after the Eagles dropped consecutive games to J.J. Kelly (37-16), Castlewood (40-28) and eventual Group A, Division 2 state runner-up Honaker (40-20) to fall to 2-3.
“J.J. Kelly and Honaker were quite a bit larger and typically just on the next level,” Petelle said. “Those were great ways to strengthen us for later on. Honaker had [future NFL tight end] Heath Miller at quarterback, which good luck winning against that. … The Castlewood loss I remember well. It was just a very bad game on our part. One of those games where everything that could have gone wrong, did.”
Yet, the team kept bouncing back time and time again.
“We hit some walls here and there,” Houseright said. “But after that we kind of got going and kept getting better.”
Any chance of grabbing a share of the Cumberland District title dissipated with a 42-20 loss to St. Paul in the penultimate week of the regular season. The Eagles didn’t clinch the fourth and final seed in the Region D, Division 1 playoff field until a triumph over archrival Twin Springs in the regular-season finale.
That meant a first-round playoff rematch with Cumberland District champion St. Paul.
“It was at St. Paul and I’m sure it broke attendance records for a football game played there,” said Rye Cove sophomore Jake Hood. “I remember riding into St. Paul and receiving a few [not so] warm welcomes as we pulled in.”
The Eagles made themselves at home as they exacted revenge with a 24-6 triumph. Eric McPherson scored two touchdowns, while Craig Mullins had himself a day.
Mullins rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries and scored the game-clinching TD in the fourth quarter in what was a bright spot in what had been a tough luck season for him.
A bite from a brown recluse spider and a couple of torn ligaments in his foot had hampered Mullins prior to that playoff game, but he came up clutch that afternoon.
“We had a chance to get back at them when it counted the most,” Mullins said. “I remember sheer confidence in knowing we were the better prepared team from the first whistle until the last. They could not stop our run game and our defense held strong.”
It’s what you would call methodical.
“If my memory serves me correct, we only used five or six plays on offense the entire game,” French said. “During one of the timeouts I asked Coach Gilbert Smith, our offensive coordinator, if we were going to run anything else. He looked at me and said, ‘We will mix it up when they start stopping it.’ ”
Mullins would injure his knee in the practice leading up to the game with Appalachia and was on crutches at Riggs Stadium as Rye Cove squared off with legendary head coach Tom Turner’s squad, which was paced by quarterback Josh Mabe and running back Jamar Clark.
“I’ll never forget the bus ride to and from Appalachia that game,” French said. “On the way to Appy, I was trying to ask Coach Houseright stuff, but his seriousness and intensity was on a different level that day. On the way back I was asking if he was OK and I remember Coach Smith saying, ‘Frenchie, when Coach gets to go against Coach Turner he gets in a different mindset.’ ”
While Petelle had the game-winning touchdown that day, Shane Bowen produced the game-saving play.
With Appalachia leading 8-6 in the fourth quarter, Rye Cove lined up in punt formation on 4th-and-14 at its own 30-yard-line and the snap went awry. Punter Shane Bowen alertly scooped up the loose ball and took off for the races down the sidelines.
“I don’t know how it happened, it seemed like a dogpile of all 22 players on that side of the field,” Hood said. “But Shane somehow came flying out like Superman across the first down marker. It was a game-changing moment and we scored on that drive.”
After Appalachia failed to score on its OT possession, the stage was set for Petelle’s game-winning TD and that elusive regional title. The Eagles had finished as runner-up to Jonesville in 1988 and to Appy in 1997.
“That game was a dogfight that absolutely everyone said we had no chance of winning,” said Matt Rhoton, a junior lineman for the Eagles. “When Petelle scored that TD it was like the weight of the world was lifted from our shoulders.”
Rye Cove’s season would end at the hands of another underdog in the state semifinals as Bath County recorded a 42-18 win. The Chargers had gone just 1-9 the year before.
The game was moved to Gate City’s Legion Field to meet VHSL facility requirements. The Eagles drew within 14-12 in the second quarter, but Bath County scored twice before halftime to take a commanding advantage.
A 14-year-old freshman quarterback named Jacob Phillips rushed for 98 yards and threw for 96 more, while a 120-pound nose guard (Clinton Cauley) came up with some disruptive plays for the Chargers.
Phillips later passed for 7,371 yards as a record-setting QB at William & Mary.
“Bath County ran the veer option,” French said. “We hadn’t seen any option teams, so the veer was something very new for us. We struggled. After the game, I remember taking pictures with my parents and the somber feeling of the game we all loved being over. It’s something that everyone feels once that last game is over.”
There was also a feeling of achievement having advanced farther than any team at Rye Cove – before or since.
“That season was special in so many ways,” French said. “Starting with the adversity during the regular season and making it to the state semifinals. It was special for us as players, but also for our community as well.
“Other teams, probably more talented, had come close in the past, so for us to be able to bring home the first region football title will be something that will never go away. Rye Cove and its community is a special place with special people.”
Ten yards equates to 9.144 meters or 360 inches or 30 feet.
For Travis Petelle, those 10 yards he gained at Riggs Stadium has added up to two decades of fond recollections.
“That is one of the best memories of my life, for sure.” Petelle said. “To make it farther than any team previously from Rye Cove and to do it in as hard-fought couple of games as we had in the playoffs is something you don’t forget.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Dec. 2, 1989
Shane Gibson rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns as Appalachia earned a 22-14 win over Madison County in the VHSL Group A, Division 1 state finals. … Graham held Southampton to 76 total yards of offense and forced seven turnovers in a 16-0 victory in the VHSL Group AA, Division 3 state title game. Chris Patton recovered two fumbles and Marcus Latimer rushed for two TDs in the win. … Robbie Duncan’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Webb with 11 seconds remaining tied the score and Tim Baker’s extra point kick sealed the deal as Powell Valley posted a 21-20 triumph over Lunenburg Central in the VHSL Group A, Division 2 championship game.
Dec. 6, 1997
Julius Jones (131 rushing yards, three touchdowns) starred as Powell Valley overpowered Powhatan, 28-7, in the VHSL Group A, Division 2 state title game. … Travis Clark’s 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns highlighted Appalachia’s 24-21 victory over Surry County in the VHSL Group A, Division 1 finals. … Jake Houseright iced Gate City’s 24-0 beatdown of Broadway in the VHSL Group AA, Division 3 championship game with a 71-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 175 rushing yards.
Dec. 9, 2006
Richlands recorded a 29-28 win over Rockbridge County in the VHSL Group AA, Division 3 title game as Justin McCracken threw a pair of touchdown passes. … J.I. Burton dropped a 21-20 decision to Riverheads in a controversial VHSL Group A, Division 1 state title game. Burton quarterback Evan Stewart rushed for three touchdowns, the final of which came with 50 seconds remaining. A 15-yard excessive celebration penalty pushed the Raiders back on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt that they didn’t convert.
Dec. 11, 2010
Joseph Vaughn and Dusty Clark combined to rush for 219 yards as Gate City won the VHSL Group A, Division 2 state title with a 27-17 win over Gretna. … Cody Hutchison rushed for 119 yards and also caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in Poquoson’s 23-17 win over Richlands in the VHSL Group AA, Division 3 finals. Austin Johnson and Reece Strong had TDs for Richlands.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!