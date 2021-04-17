HISTORY WITH HAYES: Ronald Cato remembered as a beloved teammate at VHS and a dedicated LL coach

“He was proud of his family, his faith and his Chevrolet Monte Carlo,” Dingus said. “He literally took a shine to his car – always the prettiest in the parking lot. Ronnie’s Monte Carlo was a gem.”

While Cato had a stint playing baseball for the Bristol Commercial College Tycoons, his greatest contribution to the game came in those years coaching Little League baseball.

“As an adult he found his calling as a Little League baseball coach,” Curcio said. “When my sons tried out for Little League, I made sure that Ronnie got them on his team. I had the good fortune to assist him for those six years. He was a great teacher and was unusually patient in working with young kids. He treated all of his players the same regardless of whether they could play or not and they adored him.”

Tyrone Foster graduated with Cato in 1975, attended college with him and later witnessed firsthand his reach as a Little League coach.

“He coached my youngest son, Jeremiah,” Foster said. “Ron never looked at the talent of the kids he coached, but definitely measured their heart. He was very likeable by parents and players because of that and well respected by opposing coaches because of those traits.”

He never quit coaching and helping youngsters get better at the game.