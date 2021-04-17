HISTORY WITH HAYES: Ronald Cato remembered as a beloved teammate at VHS and a dedicated LL coach

When it’s said that Ronald Cato shared the backfield with Carlos Lee during his days playing football for the Virginia High Bearcats, truer words have never been spoken. Emphasis on shared.
“We were playing a game and I had a long run and they tackled me about the 5 yard line,” Lee said. “They took me out and put Ronald in the game and he scored a touchdown. He came to me and said, ‘That wasn’t fair. I’m going to run one down there for you.’ And about three series later he ran one and they tackled him on the 5-yard line. They put me in and I was able to score.”
Such gestures were a common occurrence for Cato.
“Ron was very talented, unselfish and was the greatest team player,” said former high school teammate Randy Campbell. “He was known to be an all-around athlete with an unreal attitude. Ron was a leader that worked well with all his teammates on and off the field and that turned into lifelong friendships.”
Those friends were devastated on April 9 when Cato passed away at the age of 65, succumbing to the health problems that plagued him for the last year of his life.
“Ron was truly like a brother to me,” Campbell said. “We were friends since junior high school. … My parents and family loved him as their own. I love him like a brother and will always miss him.”
The 1975 VHS graduate played four sports for the Bearcats, had his shining moments in all of them and later spent 24 seasons as a Little League baseball coach.
“His work ethic made him as good as it gets,” said teammate Phil Dingus. “Team player and hard worker all the time were adjectives that totally described Ron Cato.”
Virginia High went 9-3 on the gridiron in 1973 and won the Region IV championship with a balanced offensive attack, tough defense and a proven coach in Lawrence “Burrhead” Bradley calling the shots.
Among the highlights that fall for Cato was a 63-yard touchdown run against Graham and a two-touchdown performance in a 53-27 victory over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.
“I don’t think that Virginia High has had many backfields that had two weapons as explosive as Ronald Cato and Carlos Lee,” said teammate Pete Curcio. “They both could fly.”
VHS and rival John Battle battled to a 7-7 draw in 1974 and the lone touchdown for the Bearcats came from Cato.
“When we needed a big play,” said VHS teammate Randy Hamilton. “The ball usually went to Ronnie. The younger players looked to him for guidance.”
Bill Moore had the chance to play both with, and against, Ronald Cato.
“I first met Ronald when we were 13-years-old playing for Monroe Calculators in 1969,” Moore said. “We played what was then called Pony League and the field was located where Gene Malcolm Stadium is now. This was at the height of the civil rights movement, but none of us saw skin color. It was just 13-year-old good friends growing up in a small town.
“One year I didn’t make the All-Star team and I remember Ronald was more concerned about me not making it then he was excited to make it. That’s just the person he was.”
Moore eventually played left field for the John Battle Trojans.
The team’s biggest Southwest District rival was the Virginia High Bearcats, who had Ronald Cato playing left field.
“He was a fierce competitor on the field, but off the field we remained good friends,” Moore said. “When my father passed away right after our tournament game with Virginia High in ‘73, Ron and his mother sent me the nicest card and letter. Again, that’s who he was.”
Cato started as Virginia High won Southwest District and Region IV titles on the diamond in ‘74, while the Bearcats were 18-2 and SWD champions in the spring of 1975.
When he wasn’t sprinting down the field toward the end zone or settling under a flyball at Randolph Field, Cato cruised around in style.
“He was proud of his family, his faith and his Chevrolet Monte Carlo,” Dingus said. “He literally took a shine to his car – always the prettiest in the parking lot. Ronnie’s Monte Carlo was a gem.”
While Cato had a stint playing baseball for the Bristol Commercial College Tycoons, his greatest contribution to the game came in those years coaching Little League baseball.
“As an adult he found his calling as a Little League baseball coach,” Curcio said. “When my sons tried out for Little League, I made sure that Ronnie got them on his team. I had the good fortune to assist him for those six years. He was a great teacher and was unusually patient in working with young kids. He treated all of his players the same regardless of whether they could play or not and they adored him.”
Tyrone Foster graduated with Cato in 1975, attended college with him and later witnessed firsthand his reach as a Little League coach.
“He coached my youngest son, Jeremiah,” Foster said. “Ron never looked at the talent of the kids he coached, but definitely measured their heart. He was very likeable by parents and players because of that and well respected by opposing coaches because of those traits.”
He never quit coaching and helping youngsters get better at the game.
“He would practice his teams every chance he got,” Lee said. “If he wasn’t practicing he would be helping someone with their hitting. He was always working with his grandson [current Virginia High senior Jean Mulumba].”
Sharing his knowledge of the game, just like he used to share the success with his teammates.
“I can remember that Ronnie always had a big smile on his face,” Hamilton said. “And was willing to help anyone in need.”
