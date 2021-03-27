HISTORY WITH HAYES: Rodney Arnold knows all about March Madness

Arizona had seven future NBA players on its roster, but Silvers, Talford (15 points, seven rebounds, three assists) and Story (eight points) helped the cohesive Buccaneers prevail in front of a partisan ETSU crowd.

The Bucs lost to eventual runner-up Michigan and its Fab Five freshmen, 102-90, two nights later.

“If it wasn’t for the first 10 minutes of that game, that probably would have been the most memorable [NCAA Tournament game] for us,” Silvers said. “After the 10-minute mark we kind of outplayed ‘em, we had just dug ourselves too big of a hole and handcuffed ourselves.”

Spears played in 52 games at ETSU and one appearance came in a first-round loss to Georgia Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena in 1990.

“Of course, it was an amazing experience,” Spears said. “Especially for a kid who had barely been outside of Big Stone Gap and to know your team is on national television. I believe that you never really appreciate how big a moment it is while you are going through it; it isn’t until much later that you realize how cool that really was.