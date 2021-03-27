HISTORY WITH HAYES: Rodney Arnold knows all about March Madness

It happens to Rodney Arnold every March around Selection Sunday.
The exhilaration of a conference championship.
The eager anticipation of those brackets being revealed.
Each time he hears that familiar CBS tune when a game heads to a commercial break.
A rush of nostalgia washes over him as he reflects back on a time when he lived March Madness.
He’ll recall the feeling of being a freshman at Furman University, playing a first-round game against Bobby Knight’s Indiana Hoosiers at the Charlotte Coliseum in 1978.
There was that one shining moment he had while torching the nets for the Florida State Seminoles in 1980 at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
A scoring machine at now-defunct Lynn View High School in Sullivan County, Tennessee, Arnold’s NCAA Tournament time was terrific.
“Once you’ve been there and you know what the kids are going through, it’s just a once in a lifetime opportunity for most of us,” Arnold said. “Luckily for me, I got to do it more than once. It’s incredible and every kid’s dream. It’s 40 years later, but some things are just like it happened yesterday.”
Arnold had been highly recruited at Lynn View and a 43-point performance in the semifinals of the 1977 TSSAA Class AA state tournament against eventual state champ Memphis Treadwell certainly raised his profile.
He averaged 35.8 points per game for head coach John McCrary’s club as a senior and wound up his high school career with more than 2,000 points. Head coach Joe Williams at Furman wooed him to Greenville, South Carolina, and one year after playing in the state tournament, he was playing in the Big Dance against a team that had won the national championship two years prior.
“Furman was a tiny school,” Arnold said. “I think we had 3,000 students or whatever. We got the automatic bid by winning the Southern Conference tourney and we found out we were playing Indiana. Me, I’m thinking ‘Oh gosh, Bobby Knight.’ You see that guy on TV every weekend with his checkered red-and-white blazer and here we are getting to play against his team. The first thing I noticed when I got on the floor was I looked over and there he was. I said, ‘Oh wow, there’s Bobby Knight.’ I was in awe.”
Arnold started and finished with 10 points and one assist in a narrow 63-62 defeat. His desperation heave from 40 feet away at the buzzer didn’t connect. Arnold and his pals impressed The General.
“I don’t think that the team that won here today was the team that deserved to win it,” Knight told the Atlanta Constitution. “I always try to be objective about basketball games, and I’ll admit Furman made the most of their opportunities. Furman deserved to win it.”
When Williams departed after the season to take over at Florida State, Arnold followed his coach to Tallahassee. That move paid off as the ‘Noles made the NCAA Tournament two years later and earned the eighth seed for event and matched up with No. 9 Toledo in the first round of the Mideast Region in western Kentucky.
Making just his second start of the season and averaging 7.6 points per game entering the contest, Arnold went off.
He finished with 29 points, shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free throw line to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
He had 18 points over the game’s final 20 minutes. His steal and subsequent three-point play on late in the game sparked a comeback in a game Florida State won 94-91.
“Nobody really knew who I was [on Toledo],” Arnold said. “So at first they just let me shoot. I just happened to be making ‘em and after a certain period, I could have closed my eyes and made them. It was just one of those games.”
There would be three future NBA players on the court – Toledo’s Dick Miller and the FSU tandem of Tony Jackson and Mickey Dillard – but nobody shined brighter than the 6-foot-4 Arnold.
“We had a good team,” Arnold said. “They guarded everyone but me.”
There was another neat factor.
“The best thing about it is my pop [Paul Arnold] was there,” Arnold said. “We were allotted six tickets for the game and my pop and five other people from back home came to the game. That was the best part of it for me.”
Two days later, Florida State suffered a 97-78 loss to Kentucky as Arnold finished with 10 points and four assists in the setback.
Freshman Derrick Hord had eight points and four rebounds for UK and he happened to be a former Tennessee High star.
“I played against the kid two or three years in high school and then bam, here were are playing against each other in the NCAA Tournament,” Arnold said. “As we’re playing, we’re talking, ‘Hey man, remember this or remember that guy.’ The kid had a great game and he was a big factor in them kicking our heinie.”
Arnold is a fan of current Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton and will be watching his old school face Michigan on Sunday in a Sweet 16 game. As the Seminoles try to keep their season alive, it will conjure up plenty of fond memories for Arnold.
***
Derrick Hord qualified for the NCAA Tournament each of his four seasons at the University of Kentucky.
“It is a show,” said Hord, a 1979 Tennessee High graduate . “It was as lot of energy and the lights are different. You might play a national televised game on the weekend during the season, but the lights were even brighter in the tournament. For the most part it was fun, but it could have been a lot more fun.”
Hord’s final collegiate game was an 80-68 overtime loss to Louisville in an Elite Eight game at the Stokely Athletic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He finished with nine points and two rebounds in what was the first meeting between the schools since 1959.
“They called it the dream game,” Hord said. “But I called it the nightmare game for us.”
***
De’Shaud Johnson belongs to a select few who can say they scored in the NAIA national tournament and the NCAA national tourney.
His March Madness make came in the final seconds of East Tennessee State’s 100-71 first-round loss to Kentucky in 2010 in New Orleans and Johnson’s move to the bucket earned praise from CBS announcer Dick Enberg.
“We ended up losing by 29 and my last bucket saved us from losing by 30,” Johnson said. “I still have the footage and watch often. I believe it’s on YouTube somewhere.”
Johnson was a star at Tennessee High, spent two seasons starting for the King University Tornado (helping them reach the NAIA national tournament) and then transferred to ETSU.
That led to his Big Dance debut.
“We were there for three total days, which flew by, but at that time we all felt like nothing else in the world mattered,” Johnson said. “We all just felt on top of the world and anyone who was anyone who followed March Madness at least knew who we were. We still, as older teammates, communicate about those days now and most can almost vividly recount every moment like it was yesterday.”
***
Gary Carter (Science Hill) starred for the University of Tennessee in the 1979, 1980 and 1981 NCAA Tournaments and the Volunteers won their first tourney game each year.
Carter averaged 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals in six March Madness games for the Vols.
“It was just thrilling, man,” Carter said. “You were playing schools you never played before and knowing there was no tomorrow. You knew you had to put everything on the line. Its’s just a feeling you take with you and never forget.”
A 73-67 second-round loss to Notre Dame in 1979 sticks with Carter.
“We should have won,” Carter said. “They had Kelly Tripucka, Orlando Woolridge and of course, dirty man Bill Laimbeer. It was close throughout the whole game”
***
Clarence Hanley (Marion) played in the NCAA Tournament in 1985 and 1986 for the Old Dominion University Monarchs.
He helped ODU advance to the second round of the ‘86 tourney as the Monarchs beat West Virginia and then suffered an 89-61 loss to eventual runner-up Duke.
“It was great,” Hanley said in a 2010 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “The Greensboro Coliseum. Sold out. It was on CBS. It was great in that respect, but we lost.”
***
The East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team won the Southern Conference and played in the NCAA tourney each year from 1989-1992 in what was a golden era for the Buccaneers.
Calvin Talford (Castlewood), Trazel Silers (Ervinton), Marty Story (Greeneville), Leslie Brunn (Elizabethton), Robert Spears (Powell Valley) and Moe Hayes (Castlewood) were among those on the roster over the course of those four seasons.
Story played in each of the four tournaments.
“It’s really hard to put into words,” Story said. “I mean each time we made a NCAA appearance it seemed sweeter and sweeter. The hotels, the food, the cities, it was truly a blessing to be able to experience such things not only in a college career, but in life.”
Silvers had 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists off the bench in ETSU’s 87-80 win over the third-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the first round of the 1992 event at The Omni in Atlanta.
“I remember on Selection Sunday we kind of got a chip on our shoulder because we were the 14th seed,” Silvers said. “We weren’t disappointed though when we got Arizona. We had played them the year before and we had a feel of what they did. We looked at each other and kind of said, ‘We’re going to beat them.’ I know Lute Olson, their coach at the time, was very unhappy with the draw they got. He knew we weren’t a typical 14 seed. Not only did he have to play a 14-seed of that caliber, but they had to come all the way East to play us.”
Arizona had seven future NBA players on its roster, but Silvers, Talford (15 points, seven rebounds, three assists) and Story (eight points) helped the cohesive Buccaneers prevail in front of a partisan ETSU crowd.
The Bucs lost to eventual runner-up Michigan and its Fab Five freshmen, 102-90, two nights later.
“If it wasn’t for the first 10 minutes of that game, that probably would have been the most memorable [NCAA Tournament game] for us,” Silvers said. “After the 10-minute mark we kind of outplayed ‘em, we had just dug ourselves too big of a hole and handcuffed ourselves.”
Spears played in 52 games at ETSU and one appearance came in a first-round loss to Georgia Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena in 1990.
“Of course, it was an amazing experience,” Spears said. “Especially for a kid who had barely been outside of Big Stone Gap and to know your team is on national television. I believe that you never really appreciate how big a moment it is while you are going through it; it isn’t until much later that you realize how cool that really was.
“One of my favorite memories of that year was, we were back near the locker rooms and LSU was getting ready to play and we talked with Shaquille O’Neal, Stanley Roberts and Chris Jackson for a while and they all were really cool guys. The first time you play in the tournament is always the most special because you try not to show it, but you try to soak it all in – the fans ,the TV cameras all the photographers three feet from you – all while not trying to smile too big or make a mistake. I think that all these years later the best thing about it is when your kids see an old picture, video or article and say ‘That was you’ and you can see the pride in their face.”
***
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
March 26, 1982
Richlands rolled to a 6-1 win over Gate City as Ronnie Davis and Henry Crawford homered. … A three-run homer in the sixth inning was the difference in Garden’s 6-4 win over Ervinton. Mark Palmer pounded out two hits for Ervinton. … Joe Beaver and Brian Chapman each pitched a one-hit shutout as Sullivan Central swept Volunteer in a doubleheader by scores of 3-0 and 4-0.
March 28, 1989
Kirk Harris and Marcus Kilgore each had two hits in Coeburn’s 8-5 win over Pennington. … Kenny Lilly’s three RBIs paced Patrick Henry in an 8-5 triumph over Twin Springs. … Brandon Porter hit a two-run single and later scored the winning run as Sullivan Central rallied for a 5-4 victory over Sullivan East.
March 30, 1994
Skip Copenhaver went 3-for-4 and scored four runs in George Wythe’s 11-5 victory over Fort Chiswell. … Dustin Walters pitched a three-hitter in Tennessee High’s 3-2 triumph over Elizabethton. … Behind two hits and two RBIs from Brent Wright, Sullivan North posted a 12-2 win over J.J. Kelly.
March 28, 2001
Adam Bishop had three hits and four RBIs in Powell Valley’s 14-5 pounding of Lee High. … Tyler Doss delivered three hits in Marion’s 8-6 victory over George Wythe. … Behind three RBIs by Jason Spina, Tennessee High took a 5-2 win over Sullivan East.
