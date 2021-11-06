HISTORY WITH HAYES: Richard Todd spent his early years in Bristol

“I was pretty young, so I don’t recall too much,” Todd said. “I think we were there for about five years.”

Carl Todd was hired as the dean at Virginia Intermont College and arrived in Bristol with his wife, Mary Ann, and three sons, Jerry, Walter and Richard. The boys could frequently be seen around campus at what the time was an all-female school.

“I remember hanging around the college a lot,” Todd said. “There was a guy, Mr. Roberts, he had a .22 rifle and would shoot birds, like pigeons and such, off the roofs of the buildings on campus all the time. We used to love watching him do that.”

The VI pool was also a favorite destination.

“His mother would take us over there,” childhood friend Bob Baxley said in a 1973 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “Richard used to do a lot of fancy dives and he was real good swimmer. … I don’t remember anything he didn’t do well. He was a good, all-around athlete.”

At a young age, Todd’s right arm showed potential.

There weren’t organized youth football leagues at the time, but he did play Little League baseball and could be found shooting hoops often.