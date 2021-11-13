HISTORY WITH HAYES: Remembering the Twin Springs Titans of 1995

Twin Springs was inspired in the second half and the rugged rushing attack put together scoring drives of 57, 75 and 64 yards over the final two quarters. Flanary (117 yards), Davidson (113 yards) and Bays (97 yards) led the way.

“ When we went in the locker room at halftime, Coach Meade gave us a speech that you felt in your heart,” said Jason Dockery.

The Titans were hard-nosed.

“ We had a big, talented offensive line and I think we averaged about 350 yards rushing a game,” Flanary said. “We were very versatile with Matt Bays at quarterback. He was like having a fourth running back in the wishbone, but he had a great arm also. We even had a version of a spread offense we used some, which wasn’t common for small-school Southwest Virginia football at the time. We threw the ball when we had to, but we just tried to control the game with our running attack.”

A week after that triumph over Thomas Walker, Twin Springs trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter against rival Rye Cove. However, the Titans would prevail 20-15 to complete a 10-0 regular season.

The Titans had gone 9-3 and finished as Region D, Division 1 runner in 1994 and with most of the starting lineup back in the fold, the expectations were high.