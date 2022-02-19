HISTORY WITH HAYES: Pocahontas 2, Montcalm W.Va. 1 (1965) and Graham 11, Richlands 5 (1996) among memorable low-scoring hoops games in SWVA

J.T. Moore is among the select few ex-high school basketball players who can legitimately claim they scored every single one of their team’s points in a district tournament game.

He did so on Feb. 19, 1996 for the Richlands Blue Tornado in a loss to archrival Graham in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.

Of course, that accomplishment (the 26th anniversary of which was Saturday) comes with a caveat and a rather neat backstory since Moore’s team wound up dropping an 11-5 decision to the G-Men in one of the most memorable stall-ball games in Southwest Virginia history.

Graham entered the game with a 14-4 record, while Richlands was 7-12.

“Graham had a tremendous team that year and they had put it on us earlier in the season,” said Tom Rife, who was the head coach of the Blues at the time. “The intentions were to slow that game down, but not absolutely freeze it. We got control of the tip and we wanted them to come out [of a triangle-and-two defense] and they never came out and chased us.

“We had worked in practice on milking the clock and shortening the number of possessions, but when they didn’t come out we just tucked it and kept it and the game evolved into that. I said, ‘Why not? Just hold it’ and that transpired.”

Zero shots were attempted in the first quarter as the Blues held it for the game’s opening 7:56 before getting whistled for a charge.

“I knew some of the guys on that Graham team who I had played football against, so we just stood on the wing in front of the Richlands student section and talked about how crazy that game was gonna end up being,” Moore said. “At one point, about halfway through the first quarter, I noticed someone standing on the floor beside of me and when I turned around a photographer was standing out on the floor taking a picture of me and Graham’s Jacob Dell’Orso. Right after that, the referee ran him off the court, but I thought it was funny.”

Grundy’s Brent Osborne scored 36 points and Tommy Crigger of the Golden Wave surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the first semifinal in which Grundy posted a 77-67 victory over Tazewell.

There would be no such scoring exploits in the nightcap.

“The thing I remember most was how no one got up out of the stands and left,” Moore said. “Everyone stayed – Richlands fans and Graham fans. There were also a lot of people from the other SWD schools there because it was a tournament game.”

Moore hit two free throws early in the second quarter to give Richlands a 2-0 lead, but Graham scored the final five points of the first half.

“The way I looked at it was we were just down a possession at the half,” Rife said. “I look back on that and have to hand it to the players. It really took some discipline to do that.”

Graham went up 7-2 at the half and decided to milk the clock themselves and hold the ball, owning possession of the rock for the first 3:45 of the fourth quarter..

Graham sealed the deal on a three-point play by Rusty Rose with 1:02 remaining. Rose finished with a game-high six points, outscoring the Blues by himself.

Moore scored the Blue Tornado’s final points with 35 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer

“You always carry those losses around with you,” Rife said. “There was a point late in the fourth quarter when it was close and one of our players stole the ball at midcourt, got tackled and no foul was called and turned the ball back over. If we could have scored there, I think we could have pulled that off. Of course, that’s my interpretation.”

Moore had a funny thought pop in his head on the bus ride back to Richlands.

“I was thinking that when people hear the score to this game they will think we were playing baseball,” Moore said.

There have been plenty of other examples of teams taking the air out of the ball and embracing such tactics in regular-season and postseason games for years.

The most famous example occurred on Jan. 19, 1965, when Pocahontas earned a 2-1 victory over the Montcalm Generals from West Virginia in a game played at the Brushfork Armory. It is one of two games involving VHSL teams to end 2-1, a state record for fewest points in a game.

Bill Murphy’s putback midway through the second quarter was one of just two shots Pocahontas attempted, while Montcalm’s lone score came on a free throw by Johnny Bailey in the closing moments.

Montcalm finished 0-for-6 from the field.

“We didn’t come up with that stall idea until about half an hour before the game started,” Montcalm coach Carmen Stauffer told Larry Hypes of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph in 2013. “My assistant coach, Norman Wall, said ‘Carmen, you know Pocahontas has a strong offense and they score a lot, so why don’t we try to slow it down against them since that might be our best chance to win this game?’

“I agreed that we’d try it. [Pocahontas coach Tommy Lucas] always played that 1-2-2 zone defense and we thought [Pocahontas] might come out of it, but they didn’t. We got the tip, I think, every quarter, and we held on to the ball most of the time.”

The small Tazewell County school that is now defunct went 21-2 that season and advanced to the VHSL state semifinals, but the greatest notoriety the Indians received came from that 2-1 victory as it was mentioned in columns by newspapermen in Miami, Orlando and Bridgewater, New Jersey, and a blurb on the game received ink in in papers in cities such as Detroit and Boston.

“Tommy came up to me after the game and ‘What in the world were you trying to do out there?’ and I can tell you he didn’t care much for that stall,” Stauffer said in that interview nine years ago. “I just smiled and said, ‘Tommy, it almost won the game for us, though, didn’t it?’ “

There are many that feel a shot clock in high school basketball is inevitable and there seem to be more proponents than naysayers these days in conversations with local coaches.

Until there is, seeing a game end 2-1 or 11-5 is still in the realm of possibility.

“Part of me thinks there should be a shot clock, because people pay to see points scored,” Moore said. “But on the other hand everyone in the gym in those types of games stayed until the end. So maybe there is something intriguing about a game being played that way.”

Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:

Feb. 19, 1957

William Worley and Bobby Carter scored 14 points apiece in Virginia High’s 64-58 victory over Holston Valley. Glen Johnson led HV with 28 points. … Saltville stopped Chilhowie, 56-53, with Clayton Smith’s 31 points leading the way. … Eugene Alderson (18 points) and Wayne Adkins (14 points) starred in Pound’s 68-33 pounding of St. Paul.

Feb. 21, 1964

Phil Snapp scored 15 points as Tazewell topped Marion, 54-50, in overtime. … Benny Lemon scored 28 points as St. Paul hammered Honaker, 70-46. … Coeburn’s Russell Baker scored 32 points to highlight the Blue Knights’ 59-52 triumph over Gate City.

Feb. 20, 1976

Bill Baxley scored 24 points in Virginia High’s 54-48 victory over Patrick Henry. … A 50-point performance by Barry Hamler helped Powell Valley power past Honaker, 92-45. … Robbie Fenner fired in 21 points as Chilhowie slipped by Sullivan East, 64-62.

Feb. 21, 1984

Chip King scored 19 points and sank the go-ahead free throw with two seconds remaining in Tennessee High’s 57-56 victory over Virginia High. … Ed Shaffer scored 20 points in John Battle’s 61-44 victory over Lebanon. … Alex Clevinger (19 points, 12 rebounds) was the hero as Hurley overpowered Iaeger (West Virginia), 63-49.

