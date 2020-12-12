HISTORY WITH HAYES: New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer had one of his finest days on the gridiron against Richlands in 1994 VHSL Region IV, Division 4 Finals

New University of South Carolina gridiron boss Shane Beamer will be gameplanning for Georgia, facing the Florida Gators and dueling with coaching counterpart Dabo Swinney of Clemson in 2021.
There was a time – from 1991-94 to be exact – when he was focused on going against the Graham G-Men at Mitchell Stadium, tangling with the Tazewell Bulldogs and preparing for high-stakes postseason matchups with Abingdon, Lee High, Grundy and Richlands.
The son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer was a sure-handed wide receiver at Blacksburg High School and one of his finest days on a football field occurred 26 years ago against a Southwest District powerhouse.
Shane Beamer had nine receptions for 125 yards and scored a touchdown as the Blacksburg Indians posted a 35-26 win over Richlands to claim the 1994 VHSL Region IV, Division 4 championship at Bill Brown Stadium in the New River Valley.
“He certainly was the difference in the game,” said Brent Charles, a defensive back for the Blue Tornado that afternoon. “They picked our coverage apart with him. He was quick and shifty and they utilized him all game.”
Running back Jeremy McCommons (24 carries, 173 yards) scored three times in the first half as Richlands grabbed a 20-15 advantage, but Beamer’s 6-yard TD catch in the final seconds of the second quarter gave Blacksburg a 21-20 lead it never relinquished.
“Shane made some big catches,” Blacksburg quarterback Greg Shockley told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Trey Williams following the game. “Those were some of the best catches I’ve ever seen.”
Four of Beamer’s grabs converted 3rd-and-long situations to sustain Blacksburg drives. There was also an occasion when he gained a first down with a clutch catch on 4th-and-17.
“One time he came off the ball and I thought he was running a fly pattern by me and when I turned to run with him, he hitched to the sideline just past the first-down marker and caught a ball that was on top of the ground,” recalled Richlands defensive back J.T. Moore. “I was bigger and faster than he was, even though he was two years ahead of me, but he ran very precise routes and had great hands. If the ball was close enough for him to touch it, he caught it.”
Moore also remembers Beamer dashing the hopes of the Blues for good while absorbing a hard knock.
“It was late in the game when we were trying to get the ball back and had them in another 3rd-and-long,” Moore said. “He ran a deep cross pattern and had to jump to catch a ball between me and Steven Dye. Right as the ball got to him, so did Steven and I and we delivered what I thought was a knockout blow. In those days a player got congratulated for those.
“But he held on to the ball. I can remember thinking to myself that he would not get up because it rung my bell pretty hard. He got up slow, but he did get up and the play resulted in a first down. That play was when I remember all the fight leaving our sideline and fans started to file out of the stadium.”
Blacksburg had suffered a 34-14 setback to Richlands in the regular-season contest between the foes, but the rematch was highlighted by a different kind of Beamer Ball.
“I hadn’t thought about that game in years, but looking back I can remember thinking during the second game how prepared they were as a team,” Moore said. “He seemed to be the player who had led their new-found preparation and attitude. They weren’t scared of us at all. Every time we would get them in a 3rd-and-long situation he would make a big catch for a first down.”
Beamer had three catches the week before in a 41-6 playoff win over Grundy. He finished his senior season with 668 yards on 55 receptions and earned a first-team spot on the Associated Press All-Group AA squad alongside such standouts as Virginia High defensive lineman Octavius Hall and Gate City linebacker Matt Johnson.
Blacksburg entered the 1994 playoffs with a less-than-impressive 4-6 record and suffered a 32-15 loss at Tazewell in the final game of the regular season.
“I remember his dad standing by the fence line watching his son play,” said former Tazewell standout Kondwani Patterson. “We were victorious, but I remember Shane being a fighter. He played with a lot of passion.”
Enduring trash talk from opponents due to his pedigree, Shane Beamer certainly proved his toughness time and time again.
“I remember Shane wasn’t a typical rich kid,” Moore said. “On film and in the games, you could tell he had a great work ethic, unlike a lot of kids born into wealthy families. He was very down to earth. It surprised me as a 15-year-old kid to be around someone whose dad was the head coach of a major college football team and he was just like us – just loved the game and wanted to win.”
Beamer helped Blacksburg win back-to-back regional titles.
The Indians had overpowered Lee High for a 35-6 win in the ‘93 Region IV, Division 4 finals.
“The thing that really stood out about Blacksburg in those days was they were much more balanced offensively than the rest of us in far Southwest Virginia,” said Jeremy Pendergraft, Lee High’s QB at the time. “Coach [Dave] Crist really loved to sling the ball around all over the field. I was a sophomore in ‘93 and strictly played on the offensive side of the ball, but I vividly remember our defensive gameplan in that we deviated from our traditional cover-three defense and played quarters coverage with an extra defensive back.”
Beamer wasn’t the major factor he was against Richlands, but certainly made his presence known.
“Of course, those were the days of VCR tapes and the coaches would always allow me to take the film home after practice on Monday,” Pendergraft said. “It didn’t take me long to see how explosive their offense was and Shane certainly stood out on tape. We were well aware that he was Coach Beamer’s son, but more importantly he was just a very good football player.
“He was a very precise route-runner and had tremendous hands. Being a quarterback, it was obvious to me at the time that he had a tremendous work ethic, because it was reflected in the manner in which he ran his routes. Some guys have a ton of speed and you just throw it up to them on takeoff routes, but you could tell that Shane spent a lot of time working on his craft. It also didn’t hurt that he had a tremendous quarterback in Greg Shockley.”
An image in the aftermath of that playoff game stuck with Pendergraft.
“As I walked off the field, I remember seeing him talking with his parents and that did stand out because Coach Beamer and Tech were enjoying the first of what was several really good seasons in his legendary career,” Pendergraft said.
Beamer caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Shockley in a 26-14 regular-season loss to Graham in 1993 at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Blacksburg lost to the G-Men in 1992, 1993 and 1994.
“The way Coach [Glynn] Carlock used to blitz,” said former Graham standout Jay Gray. “A lot of QBs didn’t have time to get it off.”
Beamer walked on at Virginia Tech to play for his dad and was the starting longsnapper in 1999 when the Hokies lost to Florida State in the national championship game. His teammates included Browning Wynn (Lee High), Shawn Witten (Elizabethton), Luke Owens (Grundy) and the Gate City duo of Jake Houseright and Chad Beasley.
Shane’s brother-in-law is former Grundy and Virginia Tech wrestler Canaan Prater, who married his sister, Casey.
“Shane Beamer is just a great person,” Wynn said. “He worked just as hard as anyone else did and if his last name wasn’t Beamer, you would never know he was the coach’s son. We’ve kept in touch through the years after he graduated and he’s put in a lot of work to get where he’s at.”
Beamer entered the family business after his playing days were done and had tenures as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Gamecocks of the Southeastern Conference hired the 43-year-old to lead the program last week.
Current Virginia High football coach Michael Crist was a teammate of Beamer’s in high school and was glad to see his friend get rewarded after paying his dues.
“He deserves it,” Crist said. “Everything he’s done in his coaching career has built up to that. The people he’s worked for and he’s been on offense, he’s been on defense and he’s been a special-teams guy. We always used to open with Giles in high school and Shane was one of those guys who would sit in class and draw up defenses to play the single wing.
“I think he was always going to be a coach and you can take the bloodlines out of it. If you had told us all in ‘94 this is what he’s going to do one day – be a coach in the SEC – we would have believed it.”
Now, for a look at some high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
Dec. 10, 1948
Charlie Nickels scored 21 points in Tennessee High’s 51-18 hammering of Holston Institute. … Bobby Lee’s 25 points led the way for Bluff City in a 51-34 beatdown of Erwin. … Lonnie Quillen scored 33 points as Norton ran its winning streak to 54 games with a 67-31 win over Wise.
Dec. 11, 1959
Bobby Hogsett poured in 40 points as Holston Valley mashed Mary Hughes, 70-59. … Lowell Terry (13 points) and Dale Gilbert (10 points) starred in Jonesville’s 45-39 flattening of Flatwoods. … Behind 16 points from Sherill Heath, John Battle posted a 54-31 win over Honaker.
Dec. 11, 1964
Mike Hodgson scored 14 points in Virginia High’s 56-54 victory over Richlands. … Slater earned a 73-53 win over Arty Lee as Sam White pumped in 27 points. … Johnny Shelton’s 19 points led the way for Sullivan in a 51-45 win over Holston Valley.
Dec. 15, 1978
Junior Ferrier (22 points) was the tone-setter in Abingdon’s 62-58 vanquishing of Virginia High. … Darrell McAllister led the way with 26 points in Saltville’s 88-59 rocking of Rural Retreat. … Jay Coleman scored 24 points and Robbie Leonard sank two clutch free throws in overtime as J.I. Burton edged Coeburn, 90-89.
1994 Region IV, Division 4 Finals
Blacksburg 35, Richlands 26
Richlands 7 13 6 0—26
Blacksburg 0 21 7 7—35
Scoring Summary
R – McCommons 1 run (Dye kick)
B – Hunt 8 run (Cherry kick)
R – McCommons 8 run (Dye kick)
B – Cherry 17 pass from Shockley (Hunt pass from Crist)
R – McCommons 43 run (run failed)
B – Beamer 6 pass from Shockley (pass failed)
B – LaForce 13 run (Cherry kick)
R – Dye 1 run (pass failed)
B – LaForce 2 run (Cherry kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 14, B 18; Rushes-Yards: R 40-247, B 33-142; Passing Yards: R 80, B 220; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 4-8-3, B 16-28-2; Fumbles-Lost: R 3-2, B 1-1; Penalties-Yards: R 6-42, B 6-45; Punts-Average: R 1-33, B 2-36.5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!