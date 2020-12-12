HISTORY WITH HAYES: New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer had one of his finest days on the gridiron against Richlands in 1994 VHSL Region IV, Division 4 Finals

“Shane made some big catches,” Blacksburg quarterback Greg Shockley told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Trey Williams following the game. “Those were some of the best catches I’ve ever seen.”

Four of Beamer’s grabs converted 3rd-and-long situations to sustain Blacksburg drives. There was also an occasion when he gained a first down with a clutch catch on 4th-and-17.

“One time he came off the ball and I thought he was running a fly pattern by me and when I turned to run with him, he hitched to the sideline just past the first-down marker and caught a ball that was on top of the ground,” recalled Richlands defensive back J.T. Moore. “I was bigger and faster than he was, even though he was two years ahead of me, but he ran very precise routes and had great hands. If the ball was close enough for him to touch it, he caught it.”

Moore also remembers Beamer dashing the hopes of the Blues for good while absorbing a hard knock.

“It was late in the game when we were trying to get the ball back and had them in another 3rd-and-long,” Moore said. “He ran a deep cross pattern and had to jump to catch a ball between me and Steven Dye. Right as the ball got to him, so did Steven and I and we delivered what I thought was a knockout blow. In those days a player got congratulated for those.