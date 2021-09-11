HISTORY WITH HAYES: Minor league teammate Brian Lewis (Virginia High), State Liners manager Dave Trembley, locals in the pros saw the greatness of Derek Jeter firsthand

Derek Jeter stood on a stage in Cooperstown, New York, a few days ago, delivered a speech, was showered with applause, received a plaque and achieved athletic immortality as he was officially enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
A little more than 29 years ago, he was an unassuming minor leaguer browsing a car lot on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, Florida, with some other members of the New York Yankees’ rookie-league squad.
Chris Heaps from Alabama was there and vividly remembers the scene.
He’s not sure if Virginia High graduate Brian Lewis had accompanied the group of teammates on this trip as details have become hazy due to the passage of time, but the Bristolian was probably there.
“Jeter had his eye on a Red Mitsubishi 3000GT,” Heaps said. “I remember a salesman coming up to a bunch of late teenage boys and saying, ‘Wishful thinking guys. Y’all can’t afford that.’ We all looked at Jeter and then back at the salesman and said, ‘We can’t, but he can.’ When the salesman realized that we had the newly-selected first-round pick of the New York Yankees on the lot, he pulled his foot out of his mouth and spoke with a different tone.
“Derek went on to buy that car to have with him when he left Tampa for A-Ball in Greensboro.”
The 1992 Gulf Coast League Yankees did indeed feature a future icon in Jeter and a local legend in Lewis.
Lewis hit .229 with 10 RBIs over the course of 46 games that summer.
His batting average was higher than that of Jeter’s, who hit just .202 in 47 games.
During his acceptance speech, Jeter admitted to being overmatched those first few weeks as he turned pro after being the sixth overall selection out of Kalamazoo Central High School in Michigan.
Lewis was a second-year pro sharing a clubhouse with Jeter in Florida, an outfielder who was more interested in buying a Browning Mirage compound bow than a Mitsubishi.
“When we went to sporting goods stores, Brian was always in the hunting section,” Heaps said. “More specifically the bow-hunting section. Brian was always just a good ol’ down to earth country boy. Being from Alabama, I appreciated that and it was nice to have a friend like him 13 hours away from home.”
Lewis could also deal in quips and clippers in the GCL.
“He always had a great sense of humor and he gave the best flat top haircut that I had ever seen,” Heaps said. “As he cut his own hair and always had the flat top.”
While Lewis never reached the big leagues like Jeter, he was certainly one of Southwest Virginia’s all-time greats during his days with the VHS Bearcats.
As a sophomore, he pitched to the tune of a 7-2 record.
As a junior, he went 9-0 with a 1.34 ERA.
As a senior, he compiled a 9-2 mark with a 0.46 ERA.
At one point, Lewis was victorious in 15 straight decisions.
The guy could pitch.
“Brian Lewis is a smart pitcher and can come at you from every angle,” Virginia High coach Eddie Icenhour once told the Bristol Herald Courier’s George Stone.
As a junior, Lewis hit .438 with six home runs and 29 RBIs.
As a senior, his stat line was .425-9-24.
The guy could hit.
“You can’t say enough about Louie,” Icenhour said during the 1991 season. “He’s just a good hitter.”
He was simply outstanding in both regards in the ‘91 postseason.
In the semifinals of the Highlands District tournament – facing a Gate City team that had dealt him a loss a couple of weeks earlier — Lewis spun a no-hitter in a 15-0 beatdown.
In the semifinals of the Region IV tournament, Lewis perhaps had his finest moment.
He pitched a one-hit shutout in a 6-0 win over Richlands with a fourth-inning single by Scott Fillis accounting for the Blue Tornado’s lone hit. He also smashed two home runs.
“No doubt Brian Lewis did one heck of a job,” Richlands coach Keith Hovis told the media following the game. “As far as a high school kid changing speeds, coming from the side and over the top, he’s the best I’ve seen.”
A few days later, Lewis won the final start of his high school career, crafting a four-hit shutout in a 3-0 victory over Brookville in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Group AA state tournament.
Lewis played 126 games in the minor leagues – not as a pitcher to the surprise of some – after being drafted in the 20th round by the New York Yankees during his senior year.
The only thing tougher than getting a hit off Lewis or striking him out back in the day was getting in touch with him for this story as he didn’t respond to numerous text messages and voicemails.
He was one of the few people there to witness the jumpstart of Jeter’s long-lasting spell with the Yankee organization.
“I don’t remember any specific interactions between Derek and Brian, but I know we all went out and did things from time to time,” Heaps said. “Whether it was out for food, car shopping with bonus money or hanging on the beach on off days.
“We had a pretty diverse locker room from all corners of the U.S. and Latin America, so it was definitely always interesting. Brian was a really good player and had a sweet left-handed swing and was a very reliable and consistent outfielder.”
Jeter defined consistency with the Yankees and Dave Trembley witnessed the greatness firsthand.
Trembley, who managed the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners this past summer, piloted teams against Jeter’s clubs in both the minors and majors.
He managed the Baltimore Orioles from 2007-2010 and saw plenty of his American League East Division rivals. Trembley was actually in the visiting dugout for the final game played at the previous incarnation of Yankee Stadium.
“The thing I respect most about Jeter was his routine was always the same every day,” Trembley said. “He came out and took groundballs every day. He took batting practice every day, even if it was a day game after a night game. He played catch in front of the home dugout with [Robinson] Cano or whoever his second base double-play partner was at the time every day.
“The most consistent guy I’ve ever seen. If he hit a groundball to the pitcher, to shortstop, to third base, he was 4.1 seconds to first base every single time. He always gave 100 percent.”
Pitchers who faced Jeter can vouch for that.
He was 1-for-3 in his career against Tazewell High School graduate and potential Hall of Famer Billy Wagner.
Jeter was 3-for-5 against John Battle High School graduate Jimmy Gobble, who pitched in the majors from 2003-2009.
“He was such a tough battle,” Gobble said. “He worked very well with two strikes, wouldn’t give anything away. He knew the plate better than most and rarely came out of his approach. He would also track the ball all the way until the last second and then he’d spoil a really good pitch.”
Jeter was 6-for-14 against Dan Wright, a former standout at Sullivan South High School who pitched for the Chicago White Sox from 2001-2004.
“He was a tough out,” Wright said. “Stayed within his approach as good as any one, covered the plate and used the whole field. He would take his singles to the opposite field and jump on mistakes.”
Trembley scoffs at the critics and hot-take artists who take up air time or litter the Twitterverse to say Jeter is overrated, the baseball lifer pointing out the guy performed in the spotlight for two decades in the media capital of the world and thrived.
The Captain. Mr. November. Five-time World Series champion.
Brian Lewis, Dave Trembley, Billy Wagner, Jimmy Gobble and Dan Wright all got a glimpse of the Hall of Famer.
“Late in his career, he was going through a streak where I think he was 0-for-32 at one point and you couldn’t tell if he was 0-for-32 or 32-for-32. He had the same demeanor, same routine,” Trembley said. “Humble, a winner; probably one of the greatest Yankees in the history of that franchise, no doubt. Just a great role model.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments that occurred this week in history:
Sept. 9, 1949
Edwin “Sonny” Olsen sprinted to two touchdowns as Tennessee High mashed Morristown, 25-13. … Harold Brewster’s fourth-quarter TD was the difference as Richlands posted a 7-0 win over Pocahontas. … Two touchdowns from Tommy Bryant highlighted Coeburn’s 25-6 victory over Grundy.
Sept. 14, 1956
Bobby Collins scored three touchdowns in Glade Spring’s 46-0 lambasting of Lebanon. … Pound received TDs from Ronnie Bolling, Eugene Alderson and Charlie Countiss in a 20-0 crushing of Coeburn. … Phil Gilliam, Jim Buchanan, Wayne Coomer and Don Collins contributed touchdowns to Big Stone Gap’s 25-6 triumph over Jonesville.
Sept. 12, 1969
Tazewell topped John Battle, 26-6, as John “Raindrop” Rainey scored a pair of touchdowns. … Mike Massengill’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Steve Darnell with 3:52 remaining resulted in Tennessee High’s only TD as the Vikings played to a 6-6 tie with Greeneville. … David Mitchell fired three touchdown passes to Ray Spenilla in Coeburn’s 26-0 hammering of Haysi.
Sept. 9, 1977
Jeff Eury had 141 rushing yards, 84 receiving yards and totaled four touchdowns in Tennessee High’s 34-30 trumping of Chattanooga Kirkman. … Garden downed Hurley, 20-6, as Wayne Hall supplied 92 rushing yards and 66 receiving yards. … Benny Church’s three touchdowns led the way for Haysi in the Tigers’ 26-20 victory over Lebanon.