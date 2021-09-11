HISTORY WITH HAYES: Minor league teammate Brian Lewis (Virginia High), State Liners manager Dave Trembley, locals in the pros saw the greatness of Derek Jeter firsthand

“He was such a tough battle,” Gobble said. “He worked very well with two strikes, wouldn’t give anything away. He knew the plate better than most and rarely came out of his approach. He would also track the ball all the way until the last second and then he’d spoil a really good pitch.”

Jeter was 6-for-14 against Dan Wright, a former standout at Sullivan South High School who pitched for the Chicago White Sox from 2001-2004.

“He was a tough out,” Wright said. “Stayed within his approach as good as any one, covered the plate and used the whole field. He would take his singles to the opposite field and jump on mistakes.”

Trembley scoffs at the critics and hot-take artists who take up air time or litter the Twitterverse to say Jeter is overrated, the baseball lifer pointing out the guy performed in the spotlight for two decades in the media capital of the world and thrived.

The Captain. Mr. November. Five-time World Series champion.

Brian Lewis, Dave Trembley, Billy Wagner, Jimmy Gobble and Dan Wright all got a glimpse of the Hall of Famer.