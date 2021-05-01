HISTORY WITH HAYES: Mike Reedy can relate to Gavin Cross at Virginia Tech

“We all three would take turns driving to practice and games at David Crockett High School,” Messer said. “I remember Mike had a green convertible Volkswagen and we all three would pimp that thing down there and back with the top down – day or night. We would have to yell at each other to talk, but man what good times.”

Nowadays recruits announce their commitments to NCAA Division I programs two or three years before they suit up on the college level. Reedy’s recruitment process was much different.

“It was probably blind luck. They needed an outfielder and I was happy to go. My freshman coach [David Halstead] was a Virginia Tech alum and he got me thinking about them as I was improving during my high school career,” Reedy said. “Coach [Ben] Rutherford really advocated for me and got them on the horn. They didn’t recruit much down here at the time. Danis Simmons from J.J. Kelly was the other local guy there when I was. Most of the guys around here went south to ETSU or Tennessee, not north.”

The rigors of the Big 10 Conference in Northeast Tennessee helped Reedy adjust to the college level and he hit .278 for the Hokies as a freshman. Competing against the likes of Glen Cullop (Sullivan South), Jimmy Alder (Dobyns-Bennett), Gary “Shorty” Adams (Science Hill) and Dallas Rinehart (Sullivan Central) will get a guy ready.