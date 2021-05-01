HISTORY WITH HAYES: Mike Reedy can relate to Gavin Cross at Virginia Tech

Gavin Cross has been in a groove for the Virginia Tech Hokies, locked in from the season’s start and rapping out big hit after big hit. Mike Reedy knows the feeling.
Cross sported a .399 batting average entering Saturday night’s clash with the Virginia Cavaliers, a mark that is tops on the team. Reedy once finished a season with the best batting average for Tech.
In an April 6 win at East Tennessee State University, Cross hit for the cycle. Reedy achieved that rare feat back in the day in a game against the Louisville Cardinals.
The parallels don’t end there, however.
Cross is an outfielder who has a sweet swing from the left side and is in his second season in Blacksburg after a stellar career for the Tennessee High Vikings.
Reedy was an outfielder with a sweet swing from the left side who played at Virginia Tech from 1990-1993 after previously starring at THS.
Reedy has kept a close eye on the achievements of Cross and has enjoyed seeing the youngster thrive for the Hokies like he did.
One of Reedy’s friends and teammates at Tennessee High happened to be Adam Cross, Gavin’s dad.
“What is clearly impressive about Gavin is that he seems to have a complete game,” Reedy said. “He has power and takes his walks, but unlike many players in this era of three true outcomes (home run, walk, strikeout), he is putting the ball in play consistently and with authority. He seems to save his best for the toughest in-conference battles. And he is not just offensively minded, his defensive metrics are strong.
“He seems to be a great blend of the modern game and the fundamentals that were preached a generation ago and he is having fun. His dad taught him all that. Gavin is doing things on the field that his dad and I couldn’t even do playing wiffle ball in the backyard, replaying the ‘88 World Series.”
Whether it was doing his best Kirk Gibson impression in a wiffle ball game or stepping in the batter’s box to face ace pitchers from Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, South Carolina or Louisville, Reedy could simply swing the stick.
He hit .422 during his senior season of high school.
“Mike was always a different player,” said THS teammate Barry Messer. “He was just a natural athlete. He was a driven guy who was always first on the field and last to leave. He was one of the players you always wanted to take batting practice with or hang with. I remember all of us jumping the fence on Saturdays and Sundays so we could all hit [at Tod Houston Field in Bristol]. We had a cage out back, but we wanted to hit bombs.”
Reedy could patrol center field with the best of them as well.
“He could run anything down,” said former Tennessee High pitcher Danny Smith. “He was a speedster, our leadoff hitter and our go-to man.”
The colleges were interested, but Tech didn’t sign Reedy to a scholarship until July following his senior season when Hokies assistant coach Mike Nicholson scouted him during a summer-league tournament in Jefferson County. Reedy, Messer and Jimmy Shores of the Vikings played for a team sponsored by Diehl Construction.
“We all three would take turns driving to practice and games at David Crockett High School,” Messer said. “I remember Mike had a green convertible Volkswagen and we all three would pimp that thing down there and back with the top down – day or night. We would have to yell at each other to talk, but man what good times.”
Nowadays recruits announce their commitments to NCAA Division I programs two or three years before they suit up on the college level. Reedy’s recruitment process was much different.
“It was probably blind luck. They needed an outfielder and I was happy to go. My freshman coach [David Halstead] was a Virginia Tech alum and he got me thinking about them as I was improving during my high school career,” Reedy said. “Coach [Ben] Rutherford really advocated for me and got them on the horn. They didn’t recruit much down here at the time. Danis Simmons from J.J. Kelly was the other local guy there when I was. Most of the guys around here went south to ETSU or Tennessee, not north.”
The rigors of the Big 10 Conference in Northeast Tennessee helped Reedy adjust to the college level and he hit .278 for the Hokies as a freshman. Competing against the likes of Glen Cullop (Sullivan South), Jimmy Alder (Dobyns-Bennett), Gary “Shorty” Adams (Science Hill) and Dallas Rinehart (Sullivan Central) will get a guy ready.
“One of the things I tell people all the time is the Big 10 Conference didn’t get the credit it deserved for the quality of baseball that was played,” Reedy said. “I showed up better prepared than a lot of kids that came from bigger cities and bigger programs, because we flat out got after it and that happened before my generation and after. There were no easy matchups. It was pretty much a dogfight every time out. There were a boatload of players that came out of my era that did really well in college and beyond.”
However, few had a season like Reedy in 1992 when he compiled a .418 batting average, which was 16th-best among all NCAA DI hitters that season.
The 5-foot-11 Reedy was selected to the All-Metro Conference tournament team after going 5-for-11 with eight RBIs in the event. The kid from Piney Flats pounded any pitch thrown his way.
“I remember Coach [Chuck] Hartman joked at the end of the season that he liked to talk in terms of not having bad at-bats and he told me I went three months and didn’t have a bad swing,” Reedy said. “It’s just one of those things where you wake up every morning and the ball is the size of a beach ball. There were was an 18-month period where I didn’t think I would make an out. Of course, I came crashing down to earth my senior year.”
Reedy still hit .301 in his final season with the Hokies.
You would think with those numbers, Reedy would’ve gotten drafted.
“After my junior year, I started to be more on the radar with scouts and other folks,” Reedy said. “As my senior year progressed, a really good scout in the Milwaukee Brewers organization pulled me aside late in the season and probably gave me the best advice that I ever got – on or off the field.
“He said, ‘Mike, you’re a ballplayer, you can play and you don’t really have any glaring weaknesses. But to be honest with you, you’re not a bonus baby. We’d be happy to sign you, happy for you to come join what we’re doing, but your ceiling is kind of Double-A or Single-Aish and that’s how we see you.’
“I needed someone to tell me that I was good enough, but not lie to me and tell me that I’m something I wasn’t. I probably knew anyway that it wasn’t where I was going to make my living. I thanked him, shook his hand and basically moved on.”
Graduate school at George Washington University followed and Reedy then entered the business world.
“If I was four inches taller and had a more powerful bat, maybe it would’ve been different,” Reedy said. “I don’t have any regrets.”
Watching Cross crush pitches for the Hokies has certainly brought a smile to the face of Reedy and his enthusiasm for the sport hasn’t waned.
“I could not have had a better baseball experience pretty much straight through high school and college,” Reedy said. “I had a family that loved baseball and supported me. I had a great coach in high school in Ben Rutherford and I had a great coach in Chuck Hartman at Tech. A lot of people like me probably came through and got burnt out on baseball and ended up not being lifetime fans. I love the game more now than I did mostly because of that. I’m thankful. I don’t have any bad memories.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
May 1, 1962
Jim Graham, Dick Taylor and Sam Hall each had two hits in Powell Valley’s 8-6 win over Pound. … John Manney struck out 11 to highlight Tennessee High’s 9-3 triumph over Elizabethton. … Kenny Powers pitched a three-hitter in Coeburn’s 12-1 win over Wise.
May 2, 1972
Bill McClung went 3-for-3 with a home run to highlight Sullivan East’s 14-4 stomping of Unicoi County. … Ron Davis and Richard Falin homered in Appalachia’s 18-0 annihilation of Ervinton. … George Pope (4-for-5, five RBIs) was the star in Abingdon’s 19-5 hammering of Holston.
May 2, 1980
Trudell Hiller hit two home runs and Mark Hannah pitched a six-hitter in Abingdon’s 6-1 victory over John Battle. … Jeff Clayborne and Gary Meadows hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning to give Richlands a 7-6 victory over Virginia High. … Behind three hits from Ricky Adkins, Coeburn collected a 3-2 win over J.J. Kelly.
May 2, 1991
Jamie Lawson pitched a one-hitter and also hit a home run in Gate City’s 2-0 victory over John Battle. David Wright had Battle’s only hit. … Anthony Brickey and David Mumpower each had two RBIs in Sullivan Central’s 12-5 mashing of Morristown West. … Eric Meadows had three hits and three RBIs in Lebanon’s 8-4 win over Castlewood.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570