HISTORY WITH HAYES: Mickey Rogers remembered as a legend in Gate City football

Sporting the familiar grin that rarely left his face and displaying that wry sense of humor, Mickey Rogers would occasionally tease his older brothers by saying that he was indeed the football player depicted on the statue that stands outside of Gate City High School.
The monument known as “Big Blue” was constructed by vocational school welding instructor Jim Spears and was actually unveiled in November of 1971, before Mickey Rogers had played a varsity down at Gate City and was dedicated at the time to all Blue Devil players of the past, present and future.
Yet, when folks of a certain age or gridiron historians walk by the sculpture on the way to Legion Field or pass by it as they make their way into the gym they might envision Mickey Rogers toting the pigskin and racking up yards on football fields throughout Southwest Virginia many years ago.
There might have been faster running backs at Gate City.
There might have been more powerful ball carriers at Gate City.
There might have been more elusive playmakers at Gate City.
However, most would agree there has never been a better rusher at the Scott County school who possessed all the game-changing tools like Mickey Rogers.
Rogers rushed for a school-record 4,660 yards over the course of just 33 games during his three seasons with the Blue Devils from 1972-74. His career stat line also included 66 touchdowns and 412 points.
“If we had 3rd-and-4, he’d get 4 ½,” said former Gate City quarterback Keener Fry, who played with Rogers in Little League, high school and college. “Or he might break it 65 yards. It sounds obvious, but he could take it the distance at any time.”
Rogers died on Sept. 16 just five days shy of his 65th birthday and the tributes were many for a man who was admired for his exploits on the field and even more beloved for his friendly demeanor away from the gridiron.
“Everyone remembers him as a great athlete, but Mickey was even a better person and friend,” said former teammate Tim Wells. “He was really just a quality human being.”
Rogers was the youngest of four brothers to play for legendary head coach Harry Fry.
Anthony Rogers was a standout on Gate City’s 1967 squad that went 10-0.
Phil Rogers was “Mr. Bash” on Gate City’s 1970 VHSL Group AA state title team and later became both the first single-season 1,000-yard rusher and first Black starting quarterback at Virginia Tech. He was drafted by the NFL’s St. Louis Cardinals and spent a season with the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts.
Stan Rogers was “Mr. Slash” on Gate City’s 1970 state championship squad and eventually had a successful career at Bluefield State College.
“Growing up with my brothers, it was rough,” Mickey Rogers said in a 2009 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “We always competed to see who was the toughest one. Since I was the youngest one, I was the toughest. I used to fight them all, every day. It made me tougher. When I was young, I played with the older guys and that set the routine for us.”
Mickey Rogers excelled in football, baseball, basketball and any other athletic endeavor he tried and would end up eclipsing all his brother’s high school achievements.
Wells became fast friends with Rogers in third grade when local schools integrated.
“He stayed at my house, I’d stay at his house some. We camped out. Just stuff that kids do in a small town,” Wells said. “When it came to sports he was basically like a man playing against boys. As a matter of fact, his last year in Little League his momma made him play on the eighth-grade team because she was scared he would hurt someone his own age.”
Rogers made an instant impact as a freshman at Gate City, was sensational as a sophomore and put together a season for the ages in 1974.
Gate City went 13-0, outscored the opposition 687-130, scored 70 or more points on three occasions and the closest game for the Blue Devils that season was 21 points as they won it all.
Dennis Wolfe (who played at the University of Tennessee), Tony Loggans, Tim Blankenbecler, Terry Frazier, Rick Begley, Ricky Shoemaker, Gary Calhoun, Keener Fry were just some of the other standouts on that squad.
“I still say it’s the best high school football team that’s ever been in Southwest Virginia,” said Johnny Wilson, who was a stud player at Marion in 1974 and a longtime sports writer for the Bristol Herald Courier.
The best player on what many consider the best team was Rogers.
Media members gave No. 2 nicknames like “Deuce Coup,” “Tricky Mickey,” “Mighty Mick” and “Blue Deuce.” The latter was the most popular moniker and he was in a class of his own.
“I remember one time he took the ball on a dive in the two-hole, cut back against the grain and that left the defensive back in a one-on-one situation with him,” said Dean Lynch, a freshman at Gate City in ‘74. “Mickey made a move on the DB and the DB came out of his shoes and Mickey scampered for another 50-plus yards to score. Coach Fry pulled Mickey and the big boys, the first team, out at halftime and I got to actually play the entire second half.”
That happened quite often as Gate City dismantled foes by such scores as 62-12, 73-6, 69-7 and 70-15 in the regular season.
Gate City opened the ‘74 campaign with a 56-12 win at Patrick Henry as Rogers rolled up 251 yards on 14 carries, scored four touchdowns and never slowed down the rest of the season.
“I never saw him get caught from behind,” teammate Ricky Shoemaker said.
In a game against Abingdon he racked up 202 yards on just six carries.
“He didn’t have the blazing speed, but quite frankly he always had plenty to outrun everyone else,” Keener Fry said. “He could elude tacklers, he could run over people. He had it all really.”
Virginia High’s first-ever game at Gene Malcolm Stadium came against the Blue Devils in 1974 and all Rogers did was score the first TD at the new place – one of our times he’d reach the end zone that evening in Bristol – in handing the Bearcats their worst loss since 1957 as the final margin ended up being 62-12.
The Graham G-Men went 8-2 in 1974. They lost 37-0 to the team known as the Big Blue Cannonball.
“Gate City was 7-0 and we were 6-1,” said Buster Large, who was an All-Southwest District performer at Graham that fall. “I’ll never forget there were 8,000 people at Mitchell Stadium for that game. [Graham coach Glynn Carlock] had a special defense, a six-man front with three linebackers. It didn’t matter. Once Rogers got loose it was bye-bye. He was unbelievable. I admired him and their team so much. Gate City had a run there where they probably could have been some small-college programs.”
Rogers didn’t just make the highlight reels for his running.
“The thing that was underrated about Mickey was how good of a tackler and defensive back he was,” Keener Fry said. “Punishing. He hit Tony DeHart of Radford in a playoff game and I thought they’d have to bring a stretcher out.”
Radford had won state titles in 1971 and 1972. The Bobcats got blasted, 35-7, by Gate City in the Region IV finals.
Then there was a state semifinal showdown that turned into a 71-18 annihilation of Amherst that those in attendance still talk about. Rogers set the tone early.
“We had two plays – quick-pitch right and quick-pitch left – that we nicknamed Rogers right and Rogers left,” said Gary Calhoun, a key player for those Blue Devils. “It was the first play of the game after the kickoff. We knew what the play call was going to be because Coach Fry told us this would be our first play all week during practice. It was a quick pitch right. Mickey got the ball and ran 60 yards, breaking tackles and outrunning everyone for the first score of the game.”
Rogers finished with 299 yards on 12 carries and scored five touchdowns in his final game at Legion Field.
The next week Gate City beat defending state champ Southampton as Rogers rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries and reached the end zone in what turned out to be his farewell as he finished the season with more than 1,600 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns and 170 total points.
Rogers was ineligible to play in 1975 due to a VHSL rule that said a player could not turn 19-years-old prior to Oct. 1. Rogers’ birthday was Sept. 21, so he barely missed out on a senior season.
He would be eligible across the state line in Northeast Tennessee and there were constant rumors in local newspapers that he could wind up at Tennessee High or Dobyns-Bennett or perhaps at a prep school.
These days he could have just enrolled at Virginia Tech early and began preparing for his collegiate career, but that wasn’t an option back then and he ended up missing the 1975 season entirely.
He did suit up eventually for the Hokies and played in 33 games for the school where his brother had been a star. Those siblings loved watching baby brother do work.
“I came in from Bluefield State to go to a Gate City game against Abingdon one Friday night when he was a freshman,” Stan Rogers said. “When I saw him out there, I was so proud of him. Just seeing him out there I don’t think I could have been more proud.”
Mickey Rogers took up golf in his post-playing days and as you might expect he was pretty darn good on the links. He was a supervisor at Bristol Compressors for many years prior to his health declining.
Seven back surgeries, two neck surgeries, gallbladder surgery and other medical issues eventually confined Rogers to a wheelchair and the pain was constant.
Wells visited with Rogers on the morning he died as the old friends reminisced one last time.
Keener Fry delivered a eulogy at his funeral and many of the other teammates were there to remember the life of their friend.
“As great as he was and the legacy on the football field, truly the way he lived his life the last several years when he had all the physical maladies and things not going right, he never complained, always had a smile on his face, his attitude was unbelievable and he spent a ton more time asking about the lives of his friends and their families and considering others above himself,” Fry said.
A man of Mickey Rogers’ stature needs no statue as his legend status on the football field – and the way he carried himself – will endure forever to those who knew him
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Sept. 25, 1959
Clarence Meade and Lee Moore accounted for the touchdowns in Pound’s 13-0 win over St. Paul. … Bill Johnson blocked a punt and recovered a fumble to highlight Tennessee High’s 7-0 blanking of Science Hill. Jimmy Slyman’s 3-yard run in the first quarter accounted for the THS TD. … Jimmy Thompson of Richlands blocked a punt and returned it for a score in the third quarter, the difference as the Blue Tornado posted a 6-0 victory over Marion.
Sept. 27, 1963
Rusty Hash had two touchdown runs in Grundy’s 19-13 victory over Jefferson of Roanoke. … George Rogers had the lone touchdown for Blountville as the Tigers dropped a 7-6 decision to Rogersville. … Harold DeBord’s 12-yard TD run with 10:43 remaining was the clincher in Saltville’s 6-0 win over Chilhowie.
Sept. 22, 1978
John Battle edged Patrick Henry, 9-7, as Allan Barker drilled a 27-yard field goal with 17 seconds left. … Chris Banks returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown, Sullivan East’s only touchdown in a 19-7 setback to Elizabethton. … A 5-yard touchdown run by Mark Simcox with 5:26 remaining clinched Tennessee High’s 21-14 win over Science Hill.
Sept. 26, 1980
Abingdon overpowered Patrick Henry, 34-7, as Danny Foster and Trudell Hiller scored two touchdowns apiece. … The duo of David Clark (two touchdowns) and Kevin Mitchell (159 rushing yards, TD) propelled Powell Valley to a 20-7 triumph over J.J. Kelly. … Ricky Noel scored all 10 of Tazewell’s points in a 10-7 win over Lebanon. Noel had a 31-yard field goal, 88-yard touchdown run and extra point kick.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570