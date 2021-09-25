HISTORY WITH HAYES: Mickey Rogers remembered as a legend in Gate City football

Rogers was ineligible to play in 1975 due to a VHSL rule that said a player could not turn 19-years-old prior to Oct. 1. Rogers’ birthday was Sept. 21, so he barely missed out on a senior season.

He would be eligible across the state line in Northeast Tennessee and there were constant rumors in local newspapers that he could wind up at Tennessee High or Dobyns-Bennett or perhaps at a prep school.

These days he could have just enrolled at Virginia Tech early and began preparing for his collegiate career, but that wasn’t an option back then and he ended up missing the 1975 season entirely.

He did suit up eventually for the Hokies and played in 33 games for the school where his brother had been a star. Those siblings loved watching baby brother do work.

“I came in from Bluefield State to go to a Gate City game against Abingdon one Friday night when he was a freshman,” Stan Rogers said. “When I saw him out there, I was so proud of him. Just seeing him out there I don’t think I could have been more proud.”

Mickey Rogers took up golf in his post-playing days and as you might expect he was pretty darn good on the links. He was a supervisor at Bristol Compressors for many years prior to his health declining.