HISTORY WITH HAYES: Marion had a football season to remember in 2001

When it comes to the finer points of coaching, Steve Wright has always had the right stuff.
The Virginia High graduate who wrestled at Appalachian State University is a humble, hard-working, no-nonsense leader, whose football teams were motivated, prepared, in peak physical condition, ran the Wing-T offense flawlessly and played a rugged brand of pad-popping defense.
In 2012, Wright directed the John Battle Trojans to a spot in the VHSL Group A, Division 2 state semifinals. Battle had never been among the state’s final four before and the school in Bristol hasn’t come close to reaching that point since.
In 2001, he guided the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes to a spot in the VHSL Group AA, Division 4 state semifinals. Marion had never been among the state’s final four before and the ‘Canes haven’t come close to reaching that point since.
Those two seasons speak to his coaching acumen, but tell only part of the story.
“What made him a good coach was he was good Christian man, he didn’t play favorites, you earned your spot on that field with him, he knew what it took to win and he taught us how to be on and off the field,” said Mark Barker, a senior wide receiver on the 2001 squad. “Which to this day is what helps me in a work setting in being a team player and always stepping up.”
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the season in which Marion went 10-3, won the Highlands District title, claimed the Region IV, Division 4 championship and made the deepest postseason run in program history.
“That was one of the best years of my life playing football,” said Marshall Doss, the team’s star running back and linebacker. “The bond we had with each other on the team was unmatched. We were really playing for each other out there. Looking back it was a special time and great memories.”
Marion was poised for a milestone season after going 9-2 the year before and dropping a heartbreaking 14-7 decision to Martinsville in a first-round playoff game at home. This was an experienced, hungry and focused squad led by a determined head coach.
“We were a quiet team,” said Patrick McGhee, a tackle on the offensive and defensive lines. “Fridays we would go to the fieldhouse, listen to music and walk the field until it was time to get dressed. There never was a lot of talking before a game. We were more of a serious team that wanted to win.”
The first test was a season-opening contest against Smyth County rival Chilhowie. A fourth-quarter score allowed Marion to post a 20-16 victory against a Warriors squad that didn’t lose again until the Region C, Division 2 title game in November.
“We had played against those guys since middle school and knew most of them,” said halfback/linebacker Joel Blevins. “It was a great game and a great way for us to start the season.”
There would be some hiccups along the way and quarterback Brandon Creasy spent a few weeks in the middle of the season hobbled with a high ankle sprain.
A 46-12 loss to eventual Group AA, Division 3 state runner-up Graham, which featured a speedy sophomore in Ahmad Bradshaw, and a 14-13 setback to Richlands were the setbacks.
Yet, the ‘Canes were resilient and wrapped up their first district title since 1987 with an emphatic 43-7 triumph over Abingdon in the final game of the regular season.
That set up a regional playoff rematch with Richlands.
Nobody wanted to win that one more than Doss, who was burnt on a fake punt that kept the game-winning touchdown drive alive for the Blue Tornado late in the regular-season matchup.
“I was responsible for the guy they threw it to,” Doss said. “Richlands acted like they had too many guys on the field and one kid was running off and stopped right on the sideline. I went halfway and stopped and they snapped it and threw a completion. I say all that because when we were paired for the playoffs, we were not going to lose this time. There was no doubt in my mind that we were going to win.”
An interception by linebacker Justin Hughes in the final minute sealed the deal for Marion.
“I caught the ball and my immediate reaction was to try to score when I just needed to get down,” Hughes said. “The sideline was yelling at me to get down, but I couldn’t hear them.”
There would be late-game drama again the following week as Marion hosted the Magna Vista Warriors in the regional finals. How many people showed up to see that showdown?
“I remember the crowd,” Creasy said. “It was the biggest crowd I had ever seen at Hurricane Stadium. Standing-room only. People standing everywhere on the hill, at the press box, up at the gym, the baseball bleachers, circling the whole field. It was so loud. It was an incredible feeling seeing the whole town’s support.”
Those fans got to see a classic contest as Marion prevailed 22-16.
“I remember Magna Vista tried a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-Goal in that game,” Justin Hughes said. “The QB tried to jump over the line and was stuffed by both our middle linebackers. It was pretty deflating for them and a huge boost for us. They caught some deep balls to get back in the game late … I remember taking a lot of pictures with family on the field after the game.”
The Scarlet Hurricanes raced to a 16-0 lead, fell behind in the fourth quarter and then sealed the deal when Creasy tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Joel Blevins with 51 seconds remaining to give Marion its first-ever regional championship.
“That is such a great memory,” Blevins said. “I remember Brandon threw up a great ball and gave me a chance to make a play. The defender and I both went up for the ball and I was able to come down with it and ran to the end zone. I remember running in the end zone thinking we did it – we are going to win the regional championship.”
The memorable season ended with a 31-20 state semifinal setback to Pulaski County, which was in its first season at the Group AA level after dropping down from the Group AAA classification. The heavily-favored Cougars built a 31-6 halftime lead.
“In the locker room at halftime, Coach Wright gave us a speech,” McGhee said. “Not on what we were doing wrong on the field, but on how to take the field in the second half with our heads high and to never give up on anything. The second half we came out and scored 14 points and didn’t allow them to score any.”
Moments like Wright’s speech stick with high school football players forever even if they can’t always remember the final score of every game they played.
“After every victory we would play the song, ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ by the Baha Men,” Blevins said. “Every time I hear that song it reminds me of high school football in the locker room after victories.”
There are also the seasons like that one in which a high school football team captures the hearts of those in the community it represents. Ask those folks from Marion who were there 20 years ago and they will certainly recall Doss running hard, Creasy-to-Blevins and that interception Justin Hughes made against Richlands.
The names of standouts like Joseph Trout, Billy Stickley, Jamie Peake, Todd Hughes, Britt Meadows, David Ewald, Lee Kestner and many others are still familiar.
“I remember the town being as one,” Barker said. “I remember they had a rally at the courthouse steps and it was unbelievable as well. None of us had ever been a part of something so great.”
They also remember the coaches who led them.
Like Steve Wright.
“There is not a single day that goes by that I don’t think about Coach Wright,” Creasy said. “He taught us what it takes to become men and down the road of life that is way more important than anything he ever taught us about football. I try to live absolutely every day by the standards he taught us.
“He always taught us to keep our priorities straight and be respectful and the rest will take care of itself. He always told us Faith, Family, School, Football, in that order. Keep God first, He gives you strength, love your family with all your heart, bust your butt when it came to the books so that you can have a future and then outwork everyone else during the week of practice and then Friday night on the field when the lights are on, go have fun.”
In a full-circle moment, Marion lost 15-9 to Grayson County back on Sept. 24.
The first-year boss at Grayson County is Stephen James, who was an assistant on Marion’s coaching staff in ‘01. Marshall Doss is an assistant coach for the Blue Devils.
Steve Wright, who retired from coaching following the 2014 season, was among the spectators.
“Talk about some emotion going back there and having to stand on the other side,” Doss said. “I also played with [Marion coach] Tim Smith. Coach Wright came to the game too, so it had all the feels you could imagine.”
