HISTORY WITH HAYES: Marion had a football season to remember in 2001

There would be some hiccups along the way and quarterback Brandon Creasy spent a few weeks in the middle of the season hobbled with a high ankle sprain.

A 46-12 loss to eventual Group AA, Division 3 state runner-up Graham, which featured a speedy sophomore in Ahmad Bradshaw, and a 14-13 setback to Richlands were the setbacks.

Yet, the ‘Canes were resilient and wrapped up their first district title since 1987 with an emphatic 43-7 triumph over Abingdon in the final game of the regular season.

That set up a regional playoff rematch with Richlands.

Nobody wanted to win that one more than Doss, who was burnt on a fake punt that kept the game-winning touchdown drive alive for the Blue Tornado late in the regular-season matchup.

“I was responsible for the guy they threw it to,” Doss said. “Richlands acted like they had too many guys on the field and one kid was running off and stopped right on the sideline. I went halfway and stopped and they snapped it and threw a completion. I say all that because when we were paired for the playoffs, we were not going to lose this time. There was no doubt in my mind that we were going to win.”

An interception by linebacker Justin Hughes in the final minute sealed the deal for Marion.