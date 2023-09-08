It’s not a stretch to say that Chris Mabe was made to be an Appalachia Bulldog and that’s not just because many of his relatives with the same surname played football at the now-defunct high school in Wise County.

For a tradition-rich program that churned out physical, hard-nosed, tough players on a yearly basis, Mabe was among the most physical, most hard-nosed and toughest in making his own mark as part of the Dogs’ deep pigskin heritage.

“He played every down,” said former teammate Chuck Summers. “Like 4th-and-Goal.”

Mabe started for four years and played in 55 games – including three VHSL Group A, Division 1 championship contests – from 1991-94 in becoming a top performer for legendary head coach Tom Turner, who himself had been a tenacious tackler during his playing days for the Bulldogs.

Playing a sort of hybrid linebacker/cornerback spot (his position was frequently listed as either/or in newspaper reports), there was no mistaking Mabe was the man.

“He was a true student of the game with great football instincts,” said Travis Turner, Tom’s son and a freshman quarterback at Appalachia when Mabe was a senior. “He could make the crucial play that was game-changing. Chris had the knack of being in the right place at the right time.”

It seemed the bigger the game, the better Mabe played.

He broke into the starting lineup as a ninth-grader and showed he belonged immediately for a team that won the regional title before losing in the state semifinals.

“Even as a freshman, Chris was self-assured. He knew he was gonna make the tackle; never any self-doubt,” Summers said. “Played fast, hard and smart.”

As a sophomore in 1992, he was simply sensational and made a statement in the state playoffs.

He registered 11 tackles in an 8-6 win over Parry McCluer in a hard-hitting semifinal showdown. The Bulldogs avenged a 47-point state semifinal loss to the Blues from the year before.

The next week, he sacked Strasburg quarterback Chad Senseney four times in the state finals as Appalachia earned a 26-20 win in a game played on a Sunday afternoon at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.

“Strasburg threw the ball all day long,” Summers said. “Their first snap, a 20-plus yard gain. Coach Turner saw something and was able to send Chris often to try and shut them down. Chris rose to the occasion.”

Those four sacks resulted in a total yardage loss of 36 yards. Mabe also stopped Strasburg tight end Marcus Ordonez on a crucial fourth-down play late in the fourth quarter.

“I believe he had a couple [of sacks] early that set the tone for the game and a couple late that helped seal the deal,” said Roger Austin, Appalachia’s assistant coach at the time. “I just know Chris was ready to play in that game.”

The following year he blocked a punt in providing the spark in a win over J.J. Kelly and picked off two passes against Rural Retreat in a state semifinal victory.

“The Mabe kid is always around the ball,” Rural Retreat coach Dean Rhea told the Bristol Herald Courier after his team’s 36-13 defeat.

Appalachia finished as state runner-up that season, but Mabe earned Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year honors.

Mabe wasn’t the strong, silent type.

He could fill up a reporter’s notepad with his words and test the mental toughness of those lined up across from him.

“He was definitely a talker,” Turner said. “He would talk trash all the time. He would talk before practice, during practice, in the school building during class and talk during the games also.”

A former assistant coach can vouch for that.

“I believe he talked in his sleep,” Austin said with a laugh. “The opponent knew they played against Chris, because he would talk the whole game. He was a talker, but he would back it up on the field.”

Gate City got an earful before, during and after the Bulldogs posted a 26-21 over the Blue Devils at Legion Field in 1993.

“Everybody has always said that we’re over-ranked because we’re a Single-A school,” Mabe told Allen Gregory of the Bristol Herald Courier following the big win. “I guess nobody has ever really respected us. We went 13-1 last year and didn’t get no respect.

“This [Gate City] was the team that stopped us from going 14-0 last year. We wanted to come in here and prove that we could beat any team around. We earn our rankings and everything we get.”

Mabe’s coach was known for his one-liners and memorable quotes too.

“We were playing Virginia High or somebody in August and our field is pretty crappy and gets dusty [in the warm weather]. They took a timeout and VHS wanted a water break,” Mabe said in a 2009 interview with this newspaper. “Coach Turner came out to the huddle and the referee said, ‘Are you going to give them water?’ He said, ‘Hell, I gave them water on Wednesday. I don’t think they want it.’ We all said, ‘Nah, we’re good.’ The ref couldn’t believe it, he was shocked.”

Turner once had a good-natured ribbing of his defensive stalwart during the aforementioned game at Legion Field.

“In a very tight game against Gate City in ’93, Coach Turner wanted to fake a punt and go on a long count,” former Appalachia standout Adam Kennedy said. “After Chris jumped offsides twice, Coach Turner called timeout, came out to the huddle and said, ‘Since Chris doesn’t want to go on a long count, we’ll just punt.’ Chris was a great player, teammate and great defensive mind.”

Yet, it was the licks Mabe delivered with his pads that spoke the loudest.

“It was 1991 or 1992 and he made a big hit on J.I. Burton’s Steve Messer,” Summers said. “Steve was a hoss. Chris got up and stared Steve down. Fearless.”

Travis Turner’s first varsity touchdown pass came to Mabe in 1994 against J.I. Burton at Riggs Stadium.

“Biggest thing I picked up from Chris my freshman year was the hard work he put in every day,” Turner said. “Going into the summer of my freshman year he would pick me up and we would go to Appalachia High School and work out on our own.

“I bet we ran that hill beside the football stadium a million times. He was always pushing me to work hard and develop as a leader. He talked to me about carrying on the legacy of Appalachia football.”

Mabe, Turner and their teammates added to that legacy in 1994 as the Bulldogs went 12-2 and won it all. The coronation was culminated with a 72-7 manhandling of Middlesex, the squad that had earned a 10-6 win over Appalachia in the 1993 title game.

Mabe was a reliable pass-catcher too and hauled in some important touchdown passes, but don’t kid yourself: defense was his calling card.

“Chris was our defensive leader and called our defenses in the huddle in ’93 and ’94,” Austin said. “Our defensive coordinator would signal them in. Coach T always came up with a special defense every game. If we played Pound, he’d call it Pound special; J.J. Kelly would be Kelly special; if it was Powell Valley, they called it Powell Valley special.

“Well, they would start off the game with those special defenses and the other team would go down the field and score. Well, Chris loved the 5-3 defense and wanted to run that. So, the next series our defensive coordinator would signal the special and Chris would shake his head like he was the pitcher shaking off the sign from the catcher. Well, the DC would call timeout and go out and talk to Chris upset and say, ‘You can’t shake me off.’ Chris would say, We need to be in the 5-3 defense.’ Well, we would get in that and stop the opponent. … Chris knew defense.”

He played at Clinch Valley College (now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise) and became a valuable contributor in the defensive secondary for head coach Bill Ramseyer’s program. The winning ways continued too as he was a ball-hawking DB for the Highland Cavaliers’ squad that went 10-1 in 1996.

“Chris was your typical blue-collar safety who played with a chip on his shoulder,” said Brad Lutz, an offensive lineman at CVC when Mabe was there. “In college, I really appreciated how good of a teammate he was. Coach Ramseyer built a program that included a lot of hard-nosed, blue-collar players, who loved football. Chris was one of those guys. Our roster was full of Southwest Virginia players and Chris took a lot of pride in being from that part of the state. There was a brand of football that was played in that part of Virginia and Chris wanted to protect that.”

Mabe served as an assistant coach at Appalachia for a spell after his playing days were done.

Appalachia’s final graduating class received their diplomas of 2011 and most of the school structure was recently demolished.

Yet, the memories of those Appalachia teams live on and when the old-timers discuss the best guys to don those no-frills jerseys and blue helmets and call Riggs Stadium home, a dude named Chris Mabe gets brought up often.

“He was pretty special,” Austin said.

Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:

Sept. 6, 1963

A touchdown run by Dennis McReynolds with 7:02 left in the first quarter was the only score Tazewell needed in a 7-0 victory over Virginia High. … Jerry Hughes and Larry Smith scored first-quarter touchdowns to provide the spark in Pennington’s 28-0 hammering of Haysi. … Bill Winters had Blountville’s only touchdown in a 14-7 loss to Ketron.

Sept. 11, 1970

Mike Massengill passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns in Tennessee High’s 43-19 thumping of Greeneville. … Ervinton’s Dennis Sutherland threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Larry Gulley in the fourth quarter and then ran in the two-point conversion to give the Rebels a 20-18 upset win over Clintwood. … Charlie Brown, Frank Carmack, Jimmy Anderson and Bob King scored in Abingdon’s 26-14 victory over Grundy.

Sept. 11, 1981

Delza Noble threw a touchdown pass and also rushed for a score in John Battle’s 20-0 blanking of Marion. … David Davis and Richard Justus scored touchdowns in Hurley’s 12-7 win over Ervinton. … Saltville dropped a 13-0 decision to Fries despite a touchdown run by Tim Haynes and a 34-yard field goal by Eugene Call

Sept. 10, 1999

Michael McInnis (114 rushing yards) starred in Virginia High’s 32-0 smashing of Sullivan East. … St. Paul blanked Ervinton, 24-0, as Seth Padgett led the defense with nine tackles. … Kevin Payne’s 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 1:52 remaining gave Pound a 13-12 win over Coeburn.