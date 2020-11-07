HISTORY WITH HAYES: Local Hokies pay tribute to the late Chuck Hartman

Virginia Tech baseball coach Chuck Hartman was on the cusp of his first NCAA Division I national tournament win on May 22, 1997, when he strolled to the mound to have a conversation with his ace pitcher.
Denny Wagner from Castlewood, Virginia, was nearing the 140-pitch mark with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Hokies clinging to a 3-2 lead over the heavily-favored Southern California Trojans.
Wagner had just surrendered a double and issued a walk when Hartman had a brief talk with the right-hander that ended with the coach simply telling his workhorse, ‘Finish it’ and retreating back to the dugout.
“The look in his eyes when he asked me if I had enough left to finish gave me the push and energy to get it done,” Wagner said. “I felt invincible after his visit, because I knew he believed in me and trusted me to finish strong.”
A strikeout and a flyout would follow as Wagner polished off one of the most memorable victories in Hartman’s 28 seasons at the helm of the Hokies.
Hartman died on Monday at the age of 85 and the tributes poured in from all over the country for a man who won 1,444 games in stints at High Point and Virginia Tech.
Players who grew up on both sides of State Street in Bristol and those from such localities as Big Stone Gap, Castlewood and Wise helped the coach win games with the Hokies. Emory & Henry College graduate Jimmy Lawrence served as the longtime trainer for Hartman’s teams.
“Coach Hartman knew how to win regional recruits,” said Matt McGahey, a former star at Northeast Tennessee powerhouse Science Hill High School, who played for Hartman’s Hokies during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. “He knew he would get blue-collar, hard-working players who were committed to winning.”
Hartman was old-school in his approach and the Gastonia County, North Carolina, native had a downhome quality about him in that he was able to connect with players whether they hailed from the Capital Beltway, the coast or the coalfields.
“When I got there as a freshman there was no difference in the treatment between me and what today you’d call a five-star recruit,” said Bean Stringfellow, a Virginia High graduate who pitched for the Hokies from 1982-1985. “He treated us all the same. It started from day one. Everything was earned by everybody. He gave me confidence and that can make a big difference when you are so young.”
Greg Mance attended Giles High School not far from the Tech campus in Blacksburg and was a star infielder for the Hokies. He was team captain his senior season in 1987 and eventually became one Southwest Virginia’s most successful high school football coaches at Richlands.
He won 205 games in 23 seasons guiding the Blue Tornado and now leads the Loris High School Lions in South Carolina. What was the biggest thing he took from Hartman and applied to his own coaching career?
“Fundamentals,” Mance said. “He was a stickler for them. … You worked your butt off, outworked the other team and were fundamentally sound.”
Mance remembers one time when Tech failed in the fundamentals and lost their focus.
“We played at Deland, Florida, in the Stetson Invitational, over spring break,” Mance said. “I think we were playing Iowa, or it might have been Stetson, but we made four or five errors and played terrible. The whole team had gone down to Daytona Beach the day before and we stunk it up the next day. Coach Hartman puts us back on the bus, we go to the hotel parking lot and he ran our hind ends off. We ended up winning the tournament.”
Kevin Barker grew up in the Washington County, Virginia, community of Mendota and always dreamed of playing baseball at Virginia Tech. He got that chance and became one of the most decorated sluggers in program history.
He was actually recruited as a pitcher, going 8-1 with a 0.20 ERA as a senior at Virginia High as he helped the Bearcats claim the 1993 VHSL Group AA state championship.
“We took batting practice one time not long after I had gotten there,” Barker said. “Chuck said, ‘I gave you the scholarship for the wrong thing.’ It sort of took off from there. He saw something in me.”
The ability to adapt and do right by his players is also something that former J.J. Kelly High School slugger Danis Simmons noticed during his time with the Hokies from 1990-1993.
“He was not one-size-fits-all in his methodology for trying to maximize each individual’s talents,” Simmons said.
Barker homered in his first collegiate at-bat, was the 1996 Atlantic 10 Conference player of the year and was a third-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 1999 and played 126 games at the game’s top level.
“He was probably the main reason I got to the big leagues,” Barker said. “He helped me a get to where I needed to be as a player and made me a better man.”
Despite his accolades, Barker was still not put on a pedestal by his coach.
“I was doing pretty well and getting a little confidence and I hit a ball hard that I thought was going to leave the yard,” Barker said. “I wasn’t half-assing it, but I didn’t beat it down the line like I probably should have. He basically tore me a new one. After the game he said, ‘If your teammates see me doing it to you, then they’ll understand that’s not the right thing to do.’”
“This is college and we’re all trying to become men and we’re not perfect. He just had that sixth sense. He’d give you some reign to be yourself and do what you needed to do, but once you got outside the box a little and it wasn’t the Hokie way, he knew how to reign you back in. He was just one of those people you didn’t want to disappoint.”
The umpires drew Hartman’s ire on occasion.
Take for instance the 1995 Hokie-Smokey Classic between Tech and the Tennessee Volunteers, a showdown that happened to be the first official game played at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Todd Helton was the star slugger for Tennessee and he gave the crew from Knoxville a 7-3 lead in the fourth inning of an eventual 10-8 triumph when he dislodged the ball from catcher Josh Herman’s grasp to score a run, much to the chagrin of Hartman.
“You’ve got to slide,” Hartman told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Robert Anderson following the game. “If he slid, then I’m an aviator.”
He was certainly a navigator as he led the Hokies in battles in the Metro Conference, Atlantic 10 Conference, Big East Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.
“I was impressed with his knowledge of the game and his passion for his players,” said Sheldon Adams (Powell Valley), an outfielder for the Hokies from 2003-2006. “He was a legend in the collegiate baseball community. … He was up front with his expectations of you as an individual and as a team. Everything was a teachable moment with Coach Hartman. I’m just thankful he took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity to play college baseball.”
There are many local players forever indebted to Hartman.
“I was born a Hokie and I’ll die a Hokie and a lot of that is because of Chuck Hartman,” Barker said. “I’ll respect him forever.”
