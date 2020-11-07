HISTORY WITH HAYES: Local Hokies pay tribute to the late Chuck Hartman

“He was not one-size-fits-all in his methodology for trying to maximize each individual’s talents,” Simmons said.

Barker homered in his first collegiate at-bat, was the 1996 Atlantic 10 Conference player of the year and was a third-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 1999 and played 126 games at the game’s top level.

“He was probably the main reason I got to the big leagues,” Barker said. “He helped me a get to where I needed to be as a player and made me a better man.”

Despite his accolades, Barker was still not put on a pedestal by his coach.

“I was doing pretty well and getting a little confidence and I hit a ball hard that I thought was going to leave the yard,” Barker said. “I wasn’t half-assing it, but I didn’t beat it down the line like I probably should have. He basically tore me a new one. After the game he said, ‘If your teammates see me doing it to you, then they’ll understand that’s not the right thing to do.’”