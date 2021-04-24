HISTORY WITH HAYES: Local athletes were key Keydets in football at VMI

It wasn’t easy for any of those aforementioned guys, but it was always about much more at a school that holds folks to a higher standard.

A local athlete once spurned an offer to play football for the school and was asked, “What didn’t you like about VMI?” His response: “The M.”

VMI is not for everybody.

“It can be very rigorous at times,” said McKinney, a linebacker/defensive end for VMI from 2005-2009. “It will challenge you both mentally and physically. The biggest difference between VMI and another FCS school would obviously be the military aspect. During your first six months, you battle the hardships of the Ratline, which is basically boot camp for all incoming freshmen.

“It is VMI’s way of weeding out the weak. Afterwards, even as an upperclassman, you are following specific rules and guidelines the school has in place. You wear a uniform every day, have both uniform and room inspections, line up for formation at 7 a.m. every morning … It is another factor that plays into your daily routine other than academics and athletics like at other schools.”

And while McKinney never won a conference championship, he still made plenty of lasting memories while competing on the gridiron.