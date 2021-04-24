HISTORY WITH HAYES: Local athletes were key Keydets in football at VMI

Lewis Woolwine Jr. was on the Virginia Military Institute campus about five years ago, visiting the historic landmarks and tracing the steps his uncles from Abingdon – David and Sam – had taken some five decades earlier on the campus in Lexington.
He saw their names inscribed alongside the other members of the school’s athletic hall of fame and glimpsed just how big of an impact the two men had on the football program.
“The gentleman showing me around took me in the locker room,” Woolwine Jr. said. “In the locker room at VMI, I am sure it’s still there today, was a picture of Sam on a fullback draw coming through the line. It was a big 4x8 picture and it was just awesome to look at.
“Then we went back downstairs and there in the lobby was a picture of Coach John McKenna that somebody had drawn. At the bottom of that picture there were three photographs, or inserts, painted there. There was a guy wearing No. 31, which was Sam’s number, and No. 15, which was Dave’s number and then there’s one more boy, No. 45; I can’t recall his name. Sam and that other boy at the bottom of Coach McKenna’s photo were co-captains on the undefeated team in 1957.”
The season that concluded on Saturday for VMI will join that ‘57 campaign as one of the most memorable in program history as the Keydets have been the major story of the Football Championship Subdivision’s 2021 spring season.
VMI had its first winning season since 1981, claimed the Southern Conference championship for the first time since 1977 and played in their first-ever FCS playoff game on Saturday afternoon, a 31-24 first-round loss to James Madison.
Scott Wachenheim deserves every college football coach of the year award that is handed out after guiding VMI to a 6-2 season.
There are no players from far Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee on the current roster – Morristown West High School graduate Patrick Ashford is an assistant coach for the Keydets and wide receiver Braydon Thompson (George Wythe) is a verbal commit for the incoming recruiting class – but area guys who have suited up for VMI in the past enjoyed seeing it all unfold.
“I’ve watched every game this spring either on ESPN-Plus or in person and it has been the most incredible season I’ve ever seen and it makes me so happy that they had all the success,” said Jarrod Richmond, a Graham High School graduate and star defensive lineman for the Keydets from 2015-2019. “Just because I know what it took to turn the program around from when Coach Wach got there until now, and I feel like what I did during my time there helped lay some of the groundwork for the success they are having now. Watching them win from the bleachers is almost as sweet as if I was experiencing it on the field.”
Richmond missed being part of the history-making team by just one season. He was a second-team All-Southern Conference selection in 2019.
“Bittersweet is a good word to describe the feeling,” Richmond said. “Like I said, it’s awesome to watch them win and know that we built the foundation, but a part of me does covet that SoCon championship ring they earned.”
Sam Woolwine was the star on a Southern Conference title team in 1957 as the Keydets went 9-0-1 and posted wins over Virginia and Virginia Tech. He rushed for 531 yards on 105 carries that season.
The youngest of 10 children in the Woolwine family and a star athlete at William King High School in Abingdon, Sam had originally signed with Georgia Tech.
“He went and stayed down there about six, eight weeks and it finally dawned on him that he was in over his head,” Lewis Woolwine Jr. said. “They had a couple of All-Americans at the time.”
At the urging of his mother, Sam Woolwine followed his brother, David, and wound up at VMI. David Woolwine was VMI’s top passer in 1953 and 1954 and keyed a win over Virginia Tech in ‘53.
“If you come right down to it, the biggest game in the state of Virginia in the 1950s and part of the 1960s would be the Thanksgiving Day game that was played in Roanoke’s Victory Stadium between VMI and VPI,” Lewis Woolwine Jr. said. “It was a war. I’ve been to several of them myself can attest to the fact they were.”
VMI posted a 6-0 victory over Virginia Tech in 1981 on a frigid November Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium and little did folks know at the time that would be the last winning season for the Keydets for 40 years.
“At some big schools,” cornerback Mike Eden told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Robert Anderson after the game. “Some players don’t know what a classroom looks like.”
Kevin Mitchell (Powell Valley), Sam Daniels (J.I. Burton), Jeremy Ward (Grundy), Graham McPherson (Tazewell), Jarrod Richmond (Graham), Bill Bowman (Tazewell), Colby Rider (Fort Chiswell), Ty Garvin (Sullivan South), Jay Gavin (Union), J.C. Garvin (Sullivan South) and Patrick McKinney (Powell Valley) are just some of the local guys who suited up for VMI during that stretch of sub-.500 seasons.
Mitchell was a tailback and also ran track, a two-sport star at a school that is tough enough for a regular student with the stringent workload. He still co-holds the school record in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.24 seconds logged in 1983.
Daniels began his career at Virginia Tech and transferred to VMI in 1993. The linebacker became the first football player from a four-year program to transfer to VMI since …. Sam Woolwine.
“The discipline of the school was one of the factors that made me want to come here, as well as a fair chance,” Daniels told the Newport News Daily Press in the fall of ‘93. “‘It’s kind of hard to explain, but I felt like VMI wanted me. Tech is such a big program that you have to be incredible to even get that chance.”
It wasn’t easy for any of those aforementioned guys, but it was always about much more at a school that holds folks to a higher standard.
A local athlete once spurned an offer to play football for the school and was asked, “What didn’t you like about VMI?” His response: “The M.”
VMI is not for everybody.
“It can be very rigorous at times,” said McKinney, a linebacker/defensive end for VMI from 2005-2009. “It will challenge you both mentally and physically. The biggest difference between VMI and another FCS school would obviously be the military aspect. During your first six months, you battle the hardships of the Ratline, which is basically boot camp for all incoming freshmen.
“It is VMI’s way of weeding out the weak. Afterwards, even as an upperclassman, you are following specific rules and guidelines the school has in place. You wear a uniform every day, have both uniform and room inspections, line up for formation at 7 a.m. every morning … It is another factor that plays into your daily routine other than academics and athletics like at other schools.”
And while McKinney never won a conference championship, he still made plenty of lasting memories while competing on the gridiron.
“In 2006, my first-ever game starting as a redshirt freshman, we opened the season with Davidson at home,” McKinney said. “We were winning 20-13 late in the fourth quarter, but Davidson was able to score as time expired to bring it to 20-19. Rather than kicking the extra point to take the game into overtime; they went for a two-point conversion and I was able to make the final stop to win the game.
“The bond and relationships I made with my teammates – these were relationships I knew that would last a lifetime.”
VMI holds a special place for those who have survived four years at the school and graduated.
Sam Woolwine had three sons go there, while Dave Woolwine had two of his children attend VMI.
Anybody who has been on the campus knows it’s a special place.
Justin Hamilton (Clintwood) is now the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, while Brad Robbins (Powell Valley) is the offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II North Greenville. They both spent time on Wachenheim’s staff as assistant coaches and credit much of their success in the profession with their time in Lexington.
“It is so different than any other place I’ve worked,” Robbins said. “If you graduate from VMI, you are a special person and you have a tremendous amount of resolve.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
April 24, 1958
Wayne Gollie and Leon Markham each had three hits in Coeburn’s 16-1 walloping of Wise. …Tennessee High stomped Science Hill, 18-5, behind three hits apiece from Don Pridemore and Wayne Poore … Glade Spring edged Chilhowie, 2-1, as Gene Wise pitched a four-hitter.
April 26, 1960
Virginia High’s Gene Whittaker carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory over Saltville. … Jim Collins delivered a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Pennington Gap a 7-6 win over St. Charles. … J.B. Cross pitched a one-hitter, while Johnny Carrier and Bill Durham homered in Bluff City’s 12-0 crushing of Ketron.
April 24, 1979
J.J. Kelly blanked Clintwood, 4-0, as Mike Duffie struck out nine in pitching a no-hitter. … Terry Hess tossed a no-hitter in Rich Valley’s 4-0 win over Saltville in the second game of a doubleheader. … Richard Edwards and David Owens each had three hits in John Battle’s 12-1 blasting of Gate City.
April 27, 1987
Travis Powell delivered the game-winning hit as Sullivan East topped Tennessee High, 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. It marked John McKamey’s 300th head-coaching win at the school. … William Banner’s three-run double highlighted Castlewood’s 13-2 hammering of Holston. … Eddie O’Dell pitched a five-hit shutout and Jeff Daniels homered in Virginia High’s 9-0 mashing of Marion.
