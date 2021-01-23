HISTORY WITH HAYES: Lloyd Combs was the Black Diamond District Balladeer

“I have said it a hundred times, that this man has done more for student-athletes in Southwest Virginia than any coach, athletic director or administrator has ever done,” Cooper said. “He put our kids name out for all to see. Lloyd was one that took time to get to know each coach, administrator, referee, most fans, and more importantly, the athletes that he covered. He maintained personal relationships with almost all athletes that he helped get recognized in our area. He was personal and a truly genuine human being. He would hear about a kid being sick or having some issues and would take time to call and check on them. I know he always asked about my wife, Connie, and my boys long after their playing days. I spoke with him at least every other day. I will truly miss him. Everyone wants to be remembered in a good way but Lloyd will be remembered as an icon and a legend of Southwest Virginia.”