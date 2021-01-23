HISTORY WITH HAYES: Lloyd Combs was the Black Diamond District Balladeer

Lloyd Combs secured a media credential to a Cincinnati Reds game at one point in the 1980s and approached Pete Rose – his childhood hero – and requested an interview during batting practice at Riverfront Stadium.
When Rose asked how long it would take, Combs blurted out “15 minutes.”
Charlie Hustle replied, “Fifteen minutes? What are you writin,’ a [bleepin’] book?’ “
Combs would eventually author four books and that Rose story appeared in the pages of one of them.
The work he did and the words he typed out for the Bristol Herald Courier, Virginia Mountaineer, Roanoke Times and many other publications across the Commonwealth would fill even more volumes.
His days as a broadcaster for stations like WMJD predated his byline as he saw most of the great triumphs of the Grundy Golden Wave, Council Cobras, Twin Valley Panthers, Hurley Rebels, Ridgeview Wolfpack, Whitewood Indians and Garden Green Dragons. Most of the time he pulled double duty as a sports writer and broadcaster for games.
Funeral services were held for Combs on Friday afternoon in Grundy and a representative from each of Buchanan County’s four schools spoke in honor of the man who died on Jan. 19 at the age of 68.
His popular column in The Virginia Mountaineer was known as “The Front Row” and Lloyd had a front row seat to some major moments involving Southwest Virginia teams and chronicled the exploits of some big-time athletes for this newspaper.
The following is a look at a man who could be called Buchanan County and the Black Diamond District’s balladeer.
1998: Grundy wins 12th straight title
SALEM, Va. – Heavyweights wrestle last. And, sometimes most of the crowd is long gone.
But when the Grundy crowd is chanting Luuuuuke, and every idle wrestler stops what they’re doing to watch, then it’s different. Then, the heavyweight owns the spotlight.
Of course, in the case of national and three-time state champion Luke Owens, even the Kentucky Derby winner lasts longer than the Grundy big man’s opponents. Grundy saves its best for last and Luke Owens did as well, capping a banner career and a banner state tournament for his team in probable record fashion.
Despite having Poquoson on its heels well into the finals, Grundy clinched its 12th consecutive Virginia Group AA state wrestling title and sent seven individual state champions to the awards stand Saturday night at Salem Civic Center.
Accustomed in recent years to winning by record margins of well over 100 points, Grundy won by a final count of 241-200.5 points. The Wave’s seventh and final individual winner was Owens. Grundy’s all-time winningest wrestler, he finished his senior season unbeaten at 34-0. And he finished his final tournament as a prep wrestler in little more time than it takes to finish a single period, much less a match.
Owens pinned all four of his opponents, the first three in a combined total of 92 seconds. In the finals, he took all of 55 seconds to dispatch William Byrd’s Kenis Maciel.
Luke Owens is now the head football coach at Wise County Central and was the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2019 coach of the year. Before that he was a starting offensive lineman at Virginia Tech and Combs followed his career closely.
“I couldn’t count the number of times that I have done an interview with Lloyd. I guess I have done interviews with him for the last 25 or 26 years,” Owens said. “Going all the way back to my playing days, I always enjoyed speaking with him. The last interview I did with him was after we played Grundy last football season. I thought a lot of Lloyd. When my father passed away, he wrote a wonderful article about him. He didn’t have to do that and that meant a lot to me and my family. Lloyd will be missed so many. I will miss him greatly.”
2002: Career nears end for Nuckles
LYNCHBURG, Va. – “….Be cheerful sir, our revels now are ended….Leave not a rack behind. We are such stuff, As dreams are made on. …” from Shakespeare’s “The Tempest”
Brad Nuckles, who can empty a rack of basketballs with the best of them, is widely regarded as one of the best players ever in southwest Virginia.
His high school career, which will end this weekend in the Group A state tournament at the Vines Center at Liberty University, has been, like his life, divided into several acts in two distinct stages. One where he dreamed, and the other where he made his dreams come true.
The 6-foot-9 senior gained extensive experience in youth basketball, where, guided by his late father and his uncle, Brad and his teams won trophy after trophy
And then there’s been his four-year varsity career, where, inspired by his dad, and ably guided by his coach, Nuckles became both a state champion and player of the year.
Nuckles scored 2,290 points in four seasons at Council and was the cornerstone of the 2001 VHSL Group A state championship team at the small school.
He later scored 1,001 career points and played in two NCAA tournaments at East Tennessee State University and had a stint playing professionally in Australia.
Lloyd Combs wrote about it all.
“Southwest Virginia lost a great ambassador,” Nuckles said. “I am so thankful that Lloyd covered our teams. I can assure you that my family read every article. He became a part of our team and community. I consider him a member of our state championship team. We had a lot of success during our four years and Lloyd covering it only made it that much more special. He will be missed.”
2004: Twin Valley claims titles
HURLEY, Va. – Coming into this week’s Black Diamond District tournaments, Twin Valley didn’t have a single varsity championship banner hanging in the gym.
Now it owns two.
Twin Valley claimed twin titles, defeating Haysi, 64-49, in the BDD boys finals, shortly after the Panthers claimed the girls crown with a 56-46 win over Council Saturday evening at Hurley Middle School.
“I still have a cassette tape of Lloyd calling the action in the 2004 BDD tournament when we upset Council [in the semifinals],” said Brian Moore, the coach of the Twin Valley boys team at the time. “Lloyd was there for every step of my career as a coach. I considered him to be more than a friend. He confided in me and we had some great conversations over the years about sports, music, family, his personal health and God. From the time I was an athlete in high school to my time as a coach, Lloyd had a way of making you want to read the next article or hear the next broadcast. He was the consummate professional, he did what he loved and he loved what he did.”
2011: Cooper’s late FT puts Rebels in Final Four
BRISTOL, Va. – Eastern Montgomery kept making big shots.
Hurley kept making clutch free throws.
But it took one great defensive stop to decide a winner.
Austin Cooper’s free throw with 7.6 seconds remaining sent the Rebels to the state final four in Richmond with a 58-57 win over Eastern Montgomery in the VHSL Group A, Division 1 quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at the Bearcat Den.
It was the defense of Cooper on Mustangs sharpshooter Brad Wooten that saved the day for the Rebels, who move on to the state semifinals for the first time in 18 years and just the second time in school history.
Wooten scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting two 3s and a game-tying two that knotted the score at 57-57 with 24 seconds remaining.
After Cooper made the second of two free throws to give the Rebels a 58-57 lead, Hurley, which kept the tempo in its favor the entire second half, called timeout to set up their defense on the last shot.
The Rebels put the long-armed, 6-foot-4 Cooper on the 5-8 Wooten and the change paid off against a shooter who had hit four of five shots at one point in the final period.
Hurley, with its big three, has already set a school record for wins. Now it hopes to reach the state finals for the first time ever.
Mark Cooper was another Buchanan Countian whose greatest moments as an athlete and coach were witnessed by Lloyd Combs. He was a star basketball player at Hurley and was the head coach in 2011 and 2012 when the Rebels made back-to-back state semifinal appearances with his sons, Tyler and Austin, along with Dustin Waynick leading the way.
“I have said it a hundred times, that this man has done more for student-athletes in Southwest Virginia than any coach, athletic director or administrator has ever done,” Cooper said. “He put our kids name out for all to see. Lloyd was one that took time to get to know each coach, administrator, referee, most fans, and more importantly, the athletes that he covered. He maintained personal relationships with almost all athletes that he helped get recognized in our area. He was personal and a truly genuine human being. He would hear about a kid being sick or having some issues and would take time to call and check on them. I know he always asked about my wife, Connie, and my boys long after their playing days. I spoke with him at least every other day. I will truly miss him. Everyone wants to be remembered in a good way but Lloyd will be remembered as an icon and a legend of Southwest Virginia.”
2011: Honaker wins first baseball crown
RADFORD, Va. – It was a story no writer could have imagined, from a script no Hollywood producer would believe, with an emotional final scene even Shakespeare would have struggled to do justice.
Tom Harding started the day in a hospital bed and ended it in the dugout as Honaker won its first state baseball championship with a 16-9 win over J.J. Kelly in the Group A, Division 2 finals Saturday at Radford University.
There was drama in this one before the game even began, and not even a nearly two-hour rain and lightning delay could ruin its long-awaited conclusion.
Here was a school that existed in name only after shutting its doors a week earlier, playing its final game against a school whose beloved coach, seeking his first state title in an illustrious 41-year career, suffered a heart attack Friday morning and missed that day’s semifinals.
J.J. Kelly has been the top program in Group A baseball for decades, having won nine state championships since 1982. It will be consolidated with Pound High School this fall.
Harding drew a standing ovation when the Honaker crowd spotted him in the press box in the sixth inning. He drew Chaz Miller’s attention from the mound after play resumed in the bottom of the seventh.
Miller, who worked seven innings in the state semifinals on Friday, relieved winning pitcher Derrick Murphy in the fifth. He threw two innings before the delay, but said he felt no pain, then or in the final inning.
Lloyd Combs shed a tear that day as Tom Harding won that elusive state title.
Derrick Murphy was the winning pitcher in the state finals for Honaker and Combs saw him win many games on the mound.
“Lloyd’s passion was to let everybody know what the small schools in the Black Diamond District were doing as well as how good we were,” Murphy said. “I can always remember that anytime you saw Lloyd you knew the game meant something. He had a passion for sports. Rain or shine, Lloyd was always there. I can remember when he was doing baseball games and he would set up under the tent. He would call the game from his phone, while keeping stats. Now that’s dedication. Lloyd meant a lot to the Black Diamond District and was a friend to everybody. It was a joy to speak with him at any time, rather it was an interview or just setting down to talk sports. Lloyd always had time to chat sports.”
2013: Haysi scores on opening kickoff, dominates rest of the way to finish regular season undefeated
SANDLICK, Va. — Haysi has started quickly on offense all season.
Friday they struck before the offense even took the field.
Tanner O’quinn returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and the Tigers never looked back in a stunning 41-18 win over the Honaker Tigers Friday night.
In the biggest game in Black Diamond District history, Haysi (10-0, 4-0) earned its first BDD crown and first win over Honaker since 2009. It ended Honaker’s three-year hold on the title by quickly putting the visiting Tigers on their heels.
Honaker (9-1, 3-1) did exactly what it hoped to do on its first possession, driving the length of the field before defensive penetration by Jeffrey Bowen and Tristan Yates forced a fumble at the Haysi 4-yard line.
Jalen Sykes completed three passes as Haysi responded with a long drive of its own, going 96 yards in 13 plays to take a 14-0 lead after a 1-yard TD run by Bowen.
The hometown Tigers had the momentum and took advantage of it. Haysi, thanks to an interception by Tyler Mullins, scored twice in the final 52 seconds of the second quarter to build a 33-6 halftime lead.
Haysi went to the state semifinals in both 2013 and 2014, the program’s final two years of existence. Combs was there to write about the high-scoring offense and hard-hitting defense.
“I don’t remember my first interview with Lloyd, but what always stood out to me whenever he interviewed me, which he probably did about two dozen times, was his attention to detail,” said Jalen Sykes, the quarterback for those Haysi teams. “He had such an eye for the game, whether it was baseball, football, or basketball. He obviously reported the touchdowns and 3-pointers but he always made sure to note good blocking from an offensive line or when a catcher called a good game behind the plate. He always made sure to highlight the role players that contributed to a big win, and that’s something I know was appreciated by many players and parents alike.”
Now, for a look at high school sports moments which occurred this week in history:
Jan. 24, 1958
Venus Gray tossed in 30 points and Wayne Simcox added a dozen as Blountville bested Holston Valley, 62-51. … Ervinton blasted Big Stone Gap, 75-46, as Clyde Long led the way with 19 points. … Frank Lynch (20 points) and Jimmy Hughes (18 points) starred in Tazewell’s 74-43 mashing of Marion.
Jan. 27, 1961
Mike Phipps scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:50 remaining as Tennessee High edged Virginia High, 54-52. … Billy Neal and Billy Clear scored 14 points apiece in Rich Valley’s 50-37 win over John Battle. … The trio of Jerry Jessee (19 points), Wayne Compton (14 points) and Larry Wysor (12 points) stared in Honaker’s 62-55 win over Garden.
Jan. 22, 1971
Behind 28 points from Bruce Meade, Virginia High earned a 79-64 victory over Richlands. … Gary Lester’s layup with four seconds left was the difference in Patrick Henry’s 64-62 win over John Battle. … Sullivan East stopped Lynn View, 65-56, as Joe Carpenter scored 17 points.
Jan. 24, 1989
A 24-point performance from Danis Simmons highlighted J.J. Kelly’s 66-53 triumph over John Battle. … Neil Moore’s 40-point outburst highlighted Whitewood’s 90-75 hammering of Haysi. … Wayne Carter went for 35 points as Northwood rolled past Rural Retreat, 72-57.
