History with Hayes: 'Life After' has been just fine for Jones

With the best days still ahead in James Mitchell’s burgeoning professional football career, another gridiron great from Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was recently saluted for his past college exploits while taking time to reflect on the path he’s traveled since he last donned the shoulder pads.

Former Powell Valley High School and University of Virginia star running back Thomas Jones was an executive producer and among the subjects of “Life After,” an eight-part docuseries on Amazon Prime Video that debuted Oct. 18.

On Nov. 2, Jones was selected as one of 14 members of the Atlantic Coast Conference Honors Class, all-time college football greats who will be honored during next month’s ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

The aftermath of carrying the football for large amounts of yards has indeed been eventful and fruitful for Jones as he’s become a successful actor with several notable television and movie roles. His producing credits are also on the rise.

His latest project took two years to complete and tells the story of how 12 former NFL standouts handled retirement and looks at the occupations they pursued after their playing days were done.

It has earned rave reviews.

“My manager, Martha Sanchez, knows that I try my best to stay away from sports projects,” Jones said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “Just because, being a former football player, as a producer sometimes, they only expect you to produce projects that are sports-related. When I started acting and producing, I wanted to at least initially work on projects that weren’t necessarily sports-related, so I could reinvent myself outside of sports. When she brought me the idea of this project, I immediately connected to it.”

Paul Hutchins and Brandon Miree were part of the creative team as well.

Along with Jones, other subjects of the series are DeMarcus Ware, Anthony “Spice” Adams, Bear Pascoe, Al Baker, Justin Forsett, Jeff Allen, Andrew Hawkins, Domenik Hixon, Sherrod Martin, Daniel Wilcox and Myron Rolle.

“I knew all the guys,” Jones said. “The guys I didn’t have a personal relationship with, I had played against them. … They were excited for the idea of it alone. A lot of guys retire and become forgotten. A lot of players moved on with their lives and families and their second careers or their second passions after football and they were really excited to tell the stories of how they ended up getting in their second act, how they had to overcome some hardships emotionally and psychologically when they no longer had football in their lives. Guys were really eager to tell their stories.”

Jones had his own anxieties after gaining the final of his 10,591 rushing yards and scoring the last of his 71 touchdowns a decade ago in capping a 12-year NFL career.

There was plenty of soul-searching for one of Southwest Virginia’s most elite athletes of all time.

“A lot of people don’t know that,” Jones said. “They see eventually that I ended up becoming an actor and producer and some people assume it was a seamless transition. As NFL players, we learn not to show vulnerability and not show weakness in our sport and we kind of take that same idea into our personal lives and a lot of things we go through. We keep it to ourselves. Either our pride or we don’t want to embarrass ourselves. That’s why it was really therapeutic to me in my episode to tell my story. It was a tough time for me and I was fortunate to find acting and really got a love for it and a connection to it. It helped me move on from football.”

In those initial dark and lonely days, did Jones ever contemplate a comeback?

“I actually had interest from other teams once I retired,” Jones said. “But I just didn’t have the same drive and the same love for the game that I did earlier in my career. What I didn’t want to do was come back to the game and not be the same intense player that I was. Then it can backfire.

“You can go out there and play poorly, tarnish some of the accomplishments and legacy by going out and playing while not being really driven to succeed. Also, you can get injured that way. That let me stay out of the game, but I still didn’t have anything to replace it. That is where the struggle came.”

He isn’t struggling these days and works in front of – and behind – the camera on the Bounce TV series, “Johnson” and has a recurring role on the dramatic television show “P-Valley” (No, not Powell Valley) on Starz. The guy who once played for the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs has put together quite the acting resume.

The neat thing about Jones’ documentary is that he and many of his peers did not just transition to careers of coaching football or talking about football on television. It’s an eclectic mix.

“We wanted to show that NFL players aren’t just one-dimensional guys,” Jones said. “A lot of guys get in sports afterward or still stay in the game, while other guys have really taken on other industries you wouldn’t expect. We’re football players, but we’re human beings capable of doing other things. The NFL’s so big that a lot of times guys get lost in that NFL brand even when we retire.”

One thing not lost on folks is how good Jones was while wearing No. 6 for the Powell Valley Vikings.

One-hundred and four touchdowns, 638 points, 7,193 rushing yards, two state championships.

Among the mementos that can be seen as Jones digs through some artifacts in the new docuseries are a few All-Lonesome Pine District plaques and a couple of WCYB TV-5 Player of the Year trophies.

“Powell Valley was a foundation of my football career, the foundation of my love for football and also where I got the expectations to be great and succeed,” Jones said. “At Powell Valley we were relentless. I was used to winning even before I got to high school, just knowing that the program had won state championships and that was the goal. As a young kid, I always had the expectation to be great and football was always serious to me.”

Some of his high school football moments live on thanks to those grainy videos on YouTube, including one contest in particular that remains special to Thomas Jones all those years later.

“My favorite game would be the 1994 game at Appalachia,” Jones said. “I think that was probably one of the best games ever played in Southwest Virginia. We won 27-26 on the last play of the game. They went for a two-point conversion late in the game and we tackled Travis Turner in the backfield and won.

“It doesn’t get any bigger of a rivalry than Powell Valley-Appalachia, period. I don’t care where you are in the country. Powell Valley versus Appalachia was like the Super Bowl every year. Playing at Appalachia was always tough, they had great teams and it was a harsh environment. It was hard-nosed, old-school, physical football. That game will always stand out to me.”

He became the all-time leading rusher at the University of Virginia.

Jones has been an ACC Legend long before the league office made it official a few days ago.

“I grew up a big, big college football fan,” Jones said. “I was a bigger college football fan than NFL fan. I used to go to all the University of Tennessee home games when I was a kid, 10, 11-years-old. ... I still watch college football all day on Saturdays. To be honored as an ACC legend, it’s incredible. A lot of legendary players, Hall of Fame players came out of that conference. To be mentioned and named with the greatest that played in the ACC, it’s a dream come true. I’m honored and grateful.”

He keeps an eye on Mitchell, a former star at Union High School (which was born in the fall of 2011 from the consolidation of Appalachia and Powell Valley) who is a rookie tight end for the Detroit Lions.

Mitchell made his first reception last week against the Miami Dolphins and gained 14 yards.

He figures to play a much bigger role in the offense after Detroit traded top tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota on Tuesday.

“I’m so proud of that kid, man,” Jones said. “He represents the area very well and he’s always represented the area well. He did really well at Virginia Tech, I followed him there, and the fact that he’s in the NFL – the dream came true. He’s making an impact and in a great situation. They have the confidence to get the ball to him and that’s a big step. … That’s a testament to his hard work and dedication and talent. He’s just another Southwest Virginia product that can hopefully inspire the kids to follow in our footsteps.”

The football life is indeed good for James Mitchell these days.

Life after football is indeed good for Thomas Jones as well.

Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:

Nov. 4, 1949

Erwin “Bunny” Saltz scored two touchdowns in Virginia High’s 33-13 beatdown of the Bluefield Beavers from West Virginia. Kenny Worley, Bobby Jordan and Boyce Goodman also reached the end zone for the Bearcats. … Tennessee High suffered a 13-7 loss to Knoxville Rule as Harold Wells scored the lone touchdown for the Vikings. … C.R. Ringstaff’s touchdown was the difference as Richlands recorded a 7-0 win over Grundy.

Nov. 4, 1983

Morgan Clifton scored three touchdowns to highlight Garden’s 32-16 win over Rye Cove. … Mark Palmer piled up 152 rushing yards in Ervinton’s 20-8 victory over Haysi. … Tennessee High vanquished Virginia High, 21-13, as Ricky Belcher scored two touchdowns.