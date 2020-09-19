HISTORY WITH HAYES: The Lee High Generals were on a fast track to the 1990 VHSL state finals

Yeary commanded the most attention for the Lee Generals 30 years ago, earning Region IV offensive back of the year honors and all-state accolades.

An opposing coach once said trying to stop Yeary was like trying to tackle a helicopter and the hard-charger rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening win over Tazewell in 1990 and never slowed down the rest of the fall. Some even began to refer to Lee as Brady’s Bunch.

Along with Yeary, there were playmakers all over the field.

Leon Brewer was a speedster and in a 41-16 win over Garden ripped off touchdown runs of 85 and 45 yards, while returning an interception 63 yards for a score – all in the first half.

Chris Craft opened a 31-7 win at Grayson County with an 85-yard kickoff return.

Brett Clark’s 50-yard interception return in the fourth quarter clinched Lee’s 27-13 victory at Virginia High.

Brian Woliver scooped up a fumble and returned it 69 yards in a 42-15 mashing of Marion.

The defense doled out hits and the offense piled up the points.

The guidance for the Generals was provided by veteran head coach Don Williams, a master motivator.