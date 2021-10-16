HISTORY WITH HAYES: Jim Riggs left a football coaching legacy at Appalachia

Fellow Wise Countian Bob Easterling, a blocking back from Wise, was the co-captain of that 1940 squad with Riggs. The star fullback for the Buffs was Bill Showalter Jr., the father of former Major League Baseball manager Buck Showalter, who followed the blocks of Riggs to reach paydirt more than once.

“It’s a great game,” Riggs told The Post of Big Stone Gap in 1940. “Any boy who doesn’t play it does not really live.”

Riggs was soon teaching the sport to a new generation of youngsters and his first head-coaching gig came with the Wise Indians as he had two different stints leading the program. He took a hiatus in 1953 when he accepted a job with the Clinchfield Coal Corporation.

“He talked about how he’d work 16 hours, sleep in his car for eight hours and then go back and work 16 more,” Blair said. “When he coached at Wise during the war, he weighed coal for the Interstate Rail Road part time. He was always working.”

Riggs got back in coaching in 1959 at Appalachia as the line coach for Sam Dixon and took over at the helm of the Bulldogs the following year. Blair was on Riggs’ first team with the ‘Dogs.