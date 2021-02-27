HISTORY WITH HAYES: Jeff Stallcup came through in the clutch for THS in 1985 sub-state game

When it was time to go, that large throng at Viking Hall witnessed a back-and-forth battle on that night 36 years ago.

Lee Dunlap gave THS trouble as he finished with 27 of Blount’s 50 points.

“Everybody guarded him,” Mitchell said. “Chip, Von, Buddy, myself. He was scoring on all of us.”

THS led 39-36 with 1:34 remaining in regulation, but Dunlap pulled the Governors even and King misfired on two potential game-winning attempts in the final six seconds.

In overtime, William Blount led 45-41 with 32 seconds remaining and Chris Whitehead was on the free throw line. One of the songs near the top of the charts at the time was “The Heat Is On” by Glenn Frey.

The heat was on for the Vikings and a teaching colleague would tell THS coach Dale Burns the following day that he had left at that point to get in his car and head home.

Missed free throws by Blount and quick buckets by Stallcup and Mitchell tied the game up in the blink of an eye. The Governors received two free throws from Scott Satterfield to go up 47-45 with eight seconds remaining.