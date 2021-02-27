HISTORY WITH HAYES: Jeff Stallcup came through in the clutch for THS in 1985 sub-state game

Take a gander at the online record book for the Tennessee Tech University baseball program and Jeff Stallcup’s name appears frequently.
The fourth-most innings pitched and complete games over the course of a career, along with top-20 marks in wins, strikeouts and starts. You’ll learn his 3.30 ERA in 1990 was tops for all Golden Eagles pitchers that spring.
Stallcup also happens to hold a prime spot in the annals of the basketball program at Tennessee High as a shot he sank on March 5, 1985 remains one of the most memorable buckets ever made by a Bristolian.
It was a buzzer-beating 15-foot jumper that punctuated a 52-50 double-overtime triumph over the William Blount Governors in a TSSAA Class AAA sub-state game. It sent one of the most enthusiastic crowds ever gathered at Viking Hall into a state of hysteria as THS advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1978.
“I would say Viking Hall had probably never been that loud,” said Chip King, who was a senior for THS that season. “Not even during the Arby’s Classic.”
The fans plunking down $3 that evening for a ticket got a major return on their investment as an improbable comeback in the first overtime capped by a sensational shot by Sidney Mitchell set the stage for Stallcup to seal the deal.
The environment was certainly electric well before the game began.
THS finished the 1984-85 season with a 28-9 record and lost just two games at home.
“What I remember most is the energy of that crowd,” Mitchell said. “It was sold out and standing room only before we even came out for warm-ups. It was just a great energy.”
Tennessee High was a team that played with a lot of energy.
King was the only senior in the starting five and the top scorer for the Vikings. He was the MVP of the Region 1-AAA tournament, scoring 14 points in a 44-41 triumph over the Science Hill Hilltoppers that clinched the regional championship for the Vikings.
Buddy Saunders was a 6-foot-3 junior, who was the team’s top rebounder and most efficient shooter. He later averaged 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and was a team captain during his time playing for the Wofford College Terriers from 1986-1990.
The 6-foot-1 Mitchell led the team in steals and assists and was also a star football player for the Vikings.
Lisle Whitman was the center and practiced post play well before he practiced orthopedics, while seniors Von Bell and Mike Ford provided a spark off the bench.
Then there was Stallcup, a 6-foot-3 junior who averaged six points per game and complemented his teammates well.
“Jeff was a great guy,” King said. “He kind of always had to keep us in check and would do it in a nice, calm way. Like ‘C’mon guys, let’s go.’ “
When it was time to go, that large throng at Viking Hall witnessed a back-and-forth battle on that night 36 years ago.
Lee Dunlap gave THS trouble as he finished with 27 of Blount’s 50 points.
“Everybody guarded him,” Mitchell said. “Chip, Von, Buddy, myself. He was scoring on all of us.”
THS led 39-36 with 1:34 remaining in regulation, but Dunlap pulled the Governors even and King misfired on two potential game-winning attempts in the final six seconds.
In overtime, William Blount led 45-41 with 32 seconds remaining and Chris Whitehead was on the free throw line. One of the songs near the top of the charts at the time was “The Heat Is On” by Glenn Frey.
The heat was on for the Vikings and a teaching colleague would tell THS coach Dale Burns the following day that he had left at that point to get in his car and head home.
Missed free throws by Blount and quick buckets by Stallcup and Mitchell tied the game up in the blink of an eye. The Governors received two free throws from Scott Satterfield to go up 47-45 with eight seconds remaining.
“They were shooting those free throws and everybody’s saying ‘Call timeout, call timeout, call timeout.’ I walked down the floor and looked at Sidney Mitchell and said, ‘Do you want a timeout or do you just want to go?’ He kind of pointed his head toward the other goal,” Burns said. “There are times you just have to depend on your players and when he motioned toward the stage to the basket on the other end I just said, ‘Let’s go’ and he went to the house with it.”
Mitchell pulled up and buried a 27-footer from the right side to tie the game and force a second OT.
“They were sagging off me,” Mitchell said. “I just felt like it was just a good shot and let it go and it went in. I remember going crazy. There was still another second or two left. It was just a great feeling.”
Turns out Mitchell would assist on the game-winning bucket as well, hitting a wide-open Stallcup with the clock winding down once again.
“He nailed that shot – like it was a layup,” Mitchell said. “It was a very exhausting game and I just remember Jeff hitting that shot, everybody stormed the court and it was pandemonium. It was great.”
Mitchell would climb up on the rim and sit, just like Cozell McQueen had done two years earlier when Jim Valvano’s N.C. State Wolfpack stunned the Houston Cougars in the NCAA title game.
King would remind Burns of a vow he’d made before the contest.
“Coach Burns told us that if we won, he would go jump off the high dive into the swimming pool at the Tennessee High,” King said. “That was great.”
Meanwhile, the disappointed crew from William Blount would never forget the name Jeff Stallcup.
“We had everybody covered but him,” Dunlap told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Steve Bawden following the game. “What did he take, one shot all night?”
He actually took five from the field and made three of them in an eight-point performance, but that OT bucket was certainly the biggest of his career.
Burns would have been comfortable with any of his steady starting five shooting it with the game on the line.
“They picked the wrong poison,” Burns said.
Baseball was Stallcup’s best sport, obviously, as he would star at Tennessee High and Tennessee Tech, but his lasting moment in a Vikings uniform came on that jumper that those who were there will never forget.
“We were supposed to run our high-low and they just left me open near the foul line,” Stallcup told the media in the immediate aftermath. “I was open there all night, but I was surprised when I got it. I knew I had to shoot it then. I wasn’t looking to pass off. … It felt good. I thought it was in.”
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
Feb. 24, 1967
Gate City cruised to a 64-45 win over Wise in the finals of the Lonesome Pine District tournament as Bill Blessing (16 points) and tourney MVP Greg Carter (13 points) led the way for the Blue Devils. … Behind 21 points from John Peltier, John Battle cruised to a 62-38 win over Saltville in the semifinals of the District Six Tournament. … Jimmy Mink led Abingdon with 11 points as the Falcons earned a 41-35 win over Chilhowie in the semifinals of the District Six tournament.
Feb. 24, 1978
Charles Tucker scored 26 points in Chilhowie’s 59-56 win over Rural Retreat in the finals of the Hogoheegee District tournament. … Mark Neeley’s 22-point performance led the way for J.I. Burton in a 74-68 victory over Pound in the semifinals of the Lonesome Pine District tournament. … Mike Cluesman sank two free throws with seven seconds remaining in overtime to seal Jonesville’s 61-59 triumph over Thomas Walker in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.
Feb. 27, 1981
Gregg Belcher scored 39 points and Robert Jeter hit the tiebreaking shot as Chilhowie edged Holston, 79-76, in the finals of the Hogoheegee District tournament. … Randy Price’s 18 points were tops for Abingdon in a 57-53 victory over Gate City in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament. … Charlie Fugate fired in 27 points as Jonesville downed Pennington, 74-61, in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tourney.
Feb. 27, 1996
Scott Swift scored 27 points as Sullivan Central edged Cherokee, 67-66, in overtime in the first round of the TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament. The game featured a combined 71 fouls and 89 free throws. … Brent Osborne (34 points) led Grundy to a 67-60 win over Blacksburg in the first round of the Region IV tournament. … The duo of Ted Ring (19 points) and Freddy Moses (18 points) were the catalysts in George Wythe’s 66-55 win over Bath County in the first round of the Region C tourney.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570