HISTORY WITH HAYES: J.I. Burton's "Boo" Sensabaugh put fear into opposing teams

Since it is Halloween, figured it was only fitting to tell the tale of a legendary running back with a cool name that made many a defensive back and linebacker go bump on Friday nights when they attempted to tackle the 6-foot-3, 190-pound speedster in the fall of 1994.
He was a recurring nightmare for Rye Cove in the season-opener as he rushed for two scores, caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Matt Bevins and returned a kickoff 85 yards to the house.
The man terrorized Thomas Walker one evening by scoring six touchdowns.
The Pound Wildcats were petrified as he piled up 231 rushing yards.
Coeburn fans were probably quaking in their shoes each time he took a handoff during a 207-yard performance against the Blue Knights.
Who was this powerful, elusive ball-carrier and hard hitter wearing No. 9 who piled up 2,380 rushing yards and 32 TDs during that spectacular season on the gridiron 27 years ago for a program that had orange-and-black as its primary colors?
Boo!
As in J.I. Burton’s Glenwood “Boo” Sensabaugh Jr., one of the greatest athletes to ever walk the halls at the high school in Norton, Virginia, a stud who eventually started at safety for the West Virginia University Mountaineers.
In a decade when the Lonesome Pine District churned out a beaucoup of high-level NCAA Division I prospects, Sensabaugh was a shining star.
“A big, fast, strong tailback,” said Phil Robbins, the Powell Valley coach whose Vikings battled Boo-led Burton for four seasons. “He was a dandy athlete.”
There was also that unforgettable nickname.
“I have an older brother [Billy] who we called Yogi,” Sensabaugh said. “At the time Yogi was the oldest and I was the youngest. So when I was born my mom called me Booboo like on the Yogi Bear cartoon, so it stuck. My mom still calls me that till this day. Eventually it was shortened down to Boo.”
Boo heard plenty of cheers from Burton fans as he finished his prep career with 60 TDs.
He helped the Raiders go 7-4 and reach the Region D, Division 1 playoffs during his senior season in an era before VHSL playoff berths were handed out like Reese’s Cups to trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31.
Two of the team’s losses in ‘94 were to eventual Group A, Division 1 state champ Appalachia.
Another defeat came at the hands of Group A, Division 2 champ Powell Valley, a loss that produced Sensabaugh’s seminal moment as a high school football player.
He rushed for 177 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown against a punishing PV defense that night. The only problem for the Raiders was that Powell Valley running back Thomas Jones ran for 462 yards, which at the time established a VHSL single-game record.
“At the moment you couldn’t really grasp what was happening,” Sensabaugh said. “I didn’t realize all the long runs he was breaking or the impact that game would have.”
It brought Jones into national prominence and the college coaches who watched the film also noticed Sensabaugh.
“It was just an incredible night,” Jones said. “Every time I would see Boo break tackles and get yards, you couldn’t do anything but admire his talent and ability and it also motivated me. You don’t want that to happen to your defense and I played on the defensive side quite a bit that night. It was so weird even though it was a football game, it felt like a basketball game, because it was back-and-forth like that. He’d do something and then I’d come down and do something. It was a fun game and fortunately we came out with the win.”
There was a reason the score wound up 34-13 in Powell Valley’s favor.
“Boo would run it all the way down the field and they’d get to around the 15, 10 yard line and they’d fumble or screw up and throw a pass and we would intercept it,” Robbins said. “Then Thomas would take it about 80, 90 yards for a score.”
A YouTube highlight video of that game has more than 26,000 views at last check and Jones has been among those to pull it up on his internet browser.
“Every once in a while I’ll go back and look at it and reminisce,” Jones said. “It was a legendary game in Southwest Virginia and something I’ll never forget.”
While seeing Sensabaugh tote the pigskin was a scary sight for opponents, Sensabaugh was anything but fearsome when he wasn’t between the lines.
“Boo was one of the most popular kids at Burton at the time,” said John Kuczko, who was the head football coach of the Raiders during Sensabaugh’s first three seasons. “Everyone loved him, especially the teachers. His personality and that great big smile of his just won everyone over. He treated everybody the same. He would take time to go down and watch the eighth-grade team practice, so he could talk to and help the younger kids with tips and coaching pointers. I really don’t think I ever saw Boo that he wasn’t smiling and being so positive about what was going on at the time. … Young men and athletes like Boo Sensabaugh are why teachers teach and why coaches coach.”
Doug Campbell was among the youngsters who learned a lot from Sensabaugh.
Two grades behind Sensabaugh in school, Campbell was a star point guard on the hoops team at J.I. Burton and handed out many of his pinpoint assists to Boo.
“Boo was one of the best teammates I could have asked for,” Campbell said. “He was so unselfish and so competitive that he made me raise my game to a different level. I didn’t want to disappoint him. He was so relentless on the glass, worked his way into a good shooter and got everyone going when he was in the open floor and you knew he was about to hammer it down. He only knew one way and that was all out.”
Sensabaugh had picked up a thing or two after watching standouts like Sam Daniels, Major Griffey and Reecie Gravely come before him at Burton. Daniels played college football at both Virginia Tech and Virginia Military Institute, while Griffey and Gravely went on to Wake Forest. Gravely also had a stint in the Canadian Football League.
“Our neighborhood was competitive with a lot of athletes,” Sensabaugh said. “I had put in work to get better. When we were young we played from dusk till dawn. My mom said I’d walk in the door, she’d take my jacket off and I’d go right to sleep because I had played all day. … Football became my No. 1 sport around the seventh grade, but basketball was my favorite growing up.”
The big man on campus didn’t have a big ego.
“He was never the one that would toot his own horn,” said Tim McNew, who played with Sensabaugh from 1991-93. “It was never, ‘I did this’ or ‘I did that.’ He was a great teammate.”
At Burton, Boo excelled in multiple sports, a man for any season.
“Boo was an incredible athlete,” Jones said. “We competed against each other in track, basketball and football, but it was different. It was almost like I was competing against myself because we were a lot alike. We were in competition, but we both wanted to see each other do well. We bonded with each other, his family was a lot like mine and we had a lot in common. We became really, really good friends.”
Both ascended to the next level too with Jones becoming the all-time leading rusher at the University of Virginia followed by 12 seasons in the NFL and Sensabaugh contributing at WVU.
Penn State, Kentucky and North Carolina State had also been among the schools to show serious interest in Boo, but the Mountaineers of Morgantown, West Virginia, won out.
“It was the experience of a lifetime,” Sensabaugh said. “I still have group chats with the guys I played with at West Virginia. Up there, football is No. 1. You’d go to a basketball game and cheerleaders would be throwing footballs into the crowd. You’re almost like a professional athlete in Morgantown.
“I remember people would start parking outside the stadium on like a Wednesday night and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is pretty wild.’ Don Nehlen, my coach there, would say ‘You can go to Michigan and they’ll have 100,000 people in the seats, but you’ll never get the energy you get in Morgantown, West Virginia, anywhere in the country.’ He was right.”
Sensabaugh originally began his collegiate career as a running back, shifted to linebacker and then settled in the secondary.
“They moved me to safety and it took me about a year to get smooth at it and that’s where I ended up,” Sensabaugh said.
He wound up with 65 tackles and three interceptions during his college days with future NFL quarterbacks Mike McMahon (Rutgers) and David Garrard (East Carolina) having passes picked off by Boo.
In 1997, Sensabaugh returned McMahon’s errant throw 64 yards for a score in a win over Rutgers, what would be his only collegiate TD.
The next year he blocked a punt against Missouri in the Insight.com Bowl.
He won the Iron Mountaineer Award for being the program’s top performer in the weight room.
In one of his last college games, he recovered two fumbles in a 22-20 loss to Virginia Tech in Morgantown.
“I remember the sold-out crowd and having 25 of my friends and family there from my hometown to watch,” Sensabaugh said. “Also, Shane Beamer [of the Hokies] had been my roommate at the [Virginia High School Coaches Association] East-West All-Star Game in Hampton a few years before. I remember [Virginia Tech coach] Frank Beamer watching me during warmups that game and the fact that Tech didn’t offer me a full ride added fuel to my fire.”
A scramble by a freshman quarterback named Michael Vick set the stage for a last-second field goal from Shayne Graham (Pulaski County) that allowed Tech to escape with the win in a game that fans of the Hokies refer to as “The Miracle in Morgantown.”
“Michael Vick was probably the fastest quarterback to ever play college football,” Sensabaugh said. “Definitely the fastest I played against. You could hear the ball whizzing when he threw it. He made it hard to defend receivers because you couldn’t look off or bait him in any way.
“That second [recovery] was a forced fumble by Barrett Green, which popped the ball out of Shyrone Stith’s hands. I saw it for a split second and grabbed it out of the air. That was the loudest I have heard Mountaineer Field. I could feel the vibration of the crowd in my chest and I remember my teammates almost running on the field to congratulate me. That was a moment I will never forget.”
Sensabaugh made many memories during a fantastic football career.
He now works at Burton and coaches multiple sports, passing along the lessons he learned all those years ago when facing Boo on a Friday night was no treat.
“It was the time of my life,” Sensabaugh said. “I made lifetime friends, had a lot of good teammates and got to play in a lot of good atmospheres.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Nov. 3, 1961
Jerry Houser scored four touchdowns in Tennessee High’s 34-0 trouncing of Virginia High. … Mike Cheek scored three touchdowns as Damascus downed St. Paul, 40-13. … David Callahan, Wendell Tate and James Bolling scored touchdowns in Powell Valley’s 20-6 triumph over Appalachia.
Nov. 3, 1972
Tony Adams caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Lonnie Blevins in the fourth quarter, Sullivan East’s only touchdown in a 9-7 loss to Greeneville. … George Pope and Mike Gregory scored touchdowns in Abingdon’s 14-6 victory over Grundy. … Rocky Cantrell scored three touchdowns for Pound as the Wildcats whipped Coeburn, 42-18.
Nov. 1, 1985
Sidney Mitchell’s 69-yard punt return for a touchdown just before halftime propelled Tennessee High to a 14-6 victory over Dobyns-Bennett. … Jeff Hawkins threw three touchdown passes to Ed Shaffer to highlight John Battle’s 34-0 win over Patrick Henry. … Gary Ward scored every Richlands point as the Blue Tornado downed Marion, 20-6.
Oct. 30, 1998
Jake Stepp passed for 175 yards and three touchdowns as Powell Valley collected a 41-21 win over Coeburn. … Anthony Summitt tossed touchdown strikes to Nick Leeson and Alex Sams in Abingdon’s 20-6 victory over Gate City. … Joey Fields rushed for 147 yards and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Adam Brightbill with 7:19 remaining as Lebanon beat Lee High, 22-14, and clinched the Highlands District title.
