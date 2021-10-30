HISTORY WITH HAYES: J.I. Burton's "Boo" Sensabaugh put fear into opposing teams

“Every once in a while I’ll go back and look at it and reminisce,” Jones said. “It was a legendary game in Southwest Virginia and something I’ll never forget.”

While seeing Sensabaugh tote the pigskin was a scary sight for opponents, Sensabaugh was anything but fearsome when he wasn’t between the lines.

“Boo was one of the most popular kids at Burton at the time,” said John Kuczko, who was the head football coach of the Raiders during Sensabaugh’s first three seasons. “Everyone loved him, especially the teachers. His personality and that great big smile of his just won everyone over. He treated everybody the same. He would take time to go down and watch the eighth-grade team practice, so he could talk to and help the younger kids with tips and coaching pointers. I really don’t think I ever saw Boo that he wasn’t smiling and being so positive about what was going on at the time. … Young men and athletes like Boo Sensabaugh are why teachers teach and why coaches coach.”

Doug Campbell was among the youngsters who learned a lot from Sensabaugh.

Two grades behind Sensabaugh in school, Campbell was a star point guard on the hoops team at J.I. Burton and handed out many of his pinpoint assists to Boo.