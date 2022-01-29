HISTORY WITH HAYES: It's been 35 years since the final game was played at Whitewood's cozy gym

During a momentary pause in a basketball game that was being played at a torrid and historic pace on the evening of Jan. 14, 1970, an exhausted, overwhelmed and incredulous player from Rocky Gap High School had a question for Whitewood standout Ebby Jewell.

“He asked me,” Jewell said. “Do you all always break a hundred in the third quarter?”

The high-scoring Indians had certainly piled up the points previously and they would do so many times afterward, but the digits that glowed on the scoreboard that night in Buchanan County were legendary.

Final score: Whitewood 155, Rocky Gap 114.

“It’s hard to believe that we scored 114,” said Terry Akers, a star on that Rocky Gap squad. “And lost by 41.”

The cozy confines of Whitewood’s gym produced many moments and milestones that are still hard to fathom.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the last game played at perhaps the most iconic venue in the rich history of Southwest Virginia hoops. The home of the Indians was built in 1940 and was referred to in media reports as a bandbox, matchbox, crackerbox and snakepit.

The place has since been razed and Whitewood was swallowed up by consolidation in 2001, but the hoops program’s legacy lives on in both the memories of those who were fortunate enough to play a road game against the Indians and in the Virginia High School League’s record book.

Whitewood is well-represented when it comes to the numbers game.

Danny Honaker’s 78 points in a 1984 contest against Keokee is still the most scored by a player from far Southwest Virginia in a single game and the fourth-most in the history of the Commonwealth.

Mark Robinson’s 48 rebounds in a 1970 clash are still ranked as the state’s most in a single game.

Whitewood cracked the century mark a dozen times during the 1969-1970 season. That’s a VHSL record too.

Here’s some more math: The court the Indians called home measured 60 feet long and 30 feet wide, roughly two-thirds that of a normal high school hardwood.

“Once the game started it was like playing in a fish bowl,” said Stan Dunham, who as head coach of the Rich Valley Steers brought his team to Whitewood on several occasions. “A jumble of players moving constantly and banging into one another.”

There were also some odd rules created by the dimensions that are kind of hard to grasp.

There were two halfcourt lines and two sets of boundary lines.

The late Lloyd Combs offered a description in his 2008 book “Coalfield Dreams: A Sports History of Buchanan County, Virginia.”

There was no halfcourt circle. The circles around what’s known as the key, the circle around the free throw lines, extended to within a few feet of halfcourt. The line that dissects the middle of the court serves as the 10-second line. But after the ball is advanced past that line, a new line, which extends out from the opposing team’s free throw line, serves as the line that delineates the “frontcourt” from the “backcourt.”

Get all that?

“I had a hard time with the all the lines,” said Mark Cooper, a former standout for the Hurley Rebels. “I never knew which one I had to cross or couldn’t cross.”

Three rows of wooden bleachers sat on each side of the court and the place seated an estimated 250 fans, so it was standing room only every single night.

“When the game would be going on, there’d be people in the corners of the gym,” Danny Honaker of Whitewood said. “To step out of bounds on the corners, you’d have to knock somebody out of the way.”

Sometimes those fans did the knocking.

“I was dribbling up the floor one time and someone stuck out their leg and tripped me,” Cooper said. “The refs didn’t see it and it led to a turnover.”

Dive for a loose ball at your own peril.

“I went in the crowd one time after the ball and got a cigarette burn on my arm,” said Henry Looney, a 1976 graduate of Garden, Whitewood’s archrival.

On one end of the floor there was a stage where people also gathered to watch the action.

“Some students would sit there with their legs draped over and made the Cameron Crazies [at Duke University] look tame by today’s standards,” Dunham said. “Players, and sometimes officials, could count on a friendly kick in the pants by fans during the action.”

Glenn Cook played for the Garden Green Dragons and had some fun times playing against Whitewood, but his first big play against the Indians so to speak came years prior to his varsity debut.

“I guess the statute of limitations has run out now, so I can share this,” Cook said. “Well before I played, I was probably 10 or 11 and I was sitting on the edge of the stage. During the game a Garden player lost control of the ball and it was bouncing toward the stage. As it got close to me I tipped it back in bounds to the Garden player. The referee didn’t see and play continued.”

Confused by the lines and once tripped by a fan, Mark Cooper also got acquainted with the stage area.

“I was driving for a layup when out of nowhere comes someone and drives me onto the stage,” Cooper said. “I was complaining to Coach Roger Rife and he said, ‘Cooper, you finally made the big stage.’ It was always a great time at old Whitewood High School.”

That many people gathered in such a small space meant that sometimes the final score seemed to match the degrees on the thermometer.

“Did I mention the old-school radiators on the wall that steamed, fogged the windows and made the temperature equal to the Coke Ovens a little farther down the road on Dismal Creek?” Dunham said.

You knew you had played a game at Whitewood.

“You’d probably lost five to 10 pounds a game playing there,” Looney said.

The scoreboard operator sat on top of the third row on one side of the bleachers and the platform they were seated on protruded out over one of the sidelines.

“Danny Greer, the current coach at Northwood, was a JV player and couldn’t check in at Whitewood one time because he wasn’t tall enough for them to see him,” Dunham said. “He had to check into the game by jumping up and slapping the press box to get the scorer’s attention.”

The scorer’s attention had to be completely on the court. Blink and you might miss something.

During that aforementioned game between Whitewood and Rocky Gap, a timeout was called by the scorekeeper, who had run out of space and needed some advice from the referee and coaches on how to proceed.

“He finally just turned to the next page and kept on going,” Whitewood coach Dillard “Zeke” Keen told a reporter from The Associated Press.

The junior varsity game that night ended in a 105-33 victory for Whitewood.

It was a sign of things to come.

“I can remember that game like it was just last week,” said Whitewood player Tommy Moore. “We had scored 20 points before Rocky Gap got the ball past halfcourt.”

Whitewood led 43-28 after one quarter and exploded for 50 points in the third quarter. Six players scored in double digits for the Indians led by Mark Robinson’s 65 and three guys scored more than 28 for Rocky Gap.

Yep, 269 points in 32 minutes.

At the time it was a national record for points scored by two high school basketball teams and is still in the top-10 according to the NFHS. It remains the VHSL’s best mark.

“We had no idea it was a record until a couple of days later,” said Akers, who scored 37 points that night for Rocky Gap before fouling out. “The coaches were getting calls from newspapers all over the state for interviews. It was special. I’m amazed it still stands and I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

In the return engagement a few weeks later against Rocky Gap, Mark Robinson went for 74 points and 48 rebounds in a 131-85 win in a performance earned him a spot in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” section.

The 6-foot-3 Robinson averaged 36.2 points per game during the 1969-70 season.

“He was so hard to stop,” Moore said.

That team averaged more than 100 points per game and finished with a 21-2 record, losing in the district tournament to a Castlewood team it had beaten twice in the regular season.

Keen, a Whitewood alum who had been a star pitcher on the baseball team at King College (now King University), liked his teams to play an up-tempo style and use that homecourt advantage.

“Coach Keen wanted us to put up at least 100 shots per game,” Moore said. “There has been a lot of hype over the small floor over the years, but we averaged 103 points a game on all floors and we didn’t have the 3-point shot.”

On Feb. 6, 1974, Whitewood took a 133-115 win over Grundy.

On Feb. 21, 1984, Danny Honaker of the Indians would shoot his way into the record book.

“I had several 40-point ballgames throughout the year and it wasn’t like we hadn’t played any games at home that season, but for some reason that night, several people from the stands told me to go for the record,” Honaker said. “It didn’t really enter my mind and I didn’t think twice about it, but I started out red hot and everything was going our way.”

He scored the team’s first 12 points.

He had 41 points by halftime.

“Coach [Danny] Yates agreed to allow Danny to go for it and we knew it had to be a team effort to get him the ball,” said Randy Cole, a member of that Whitewood team. “I don’t know what Keokee’s thinking was, but they kept fouling him and he was 90 percent or better at free throws. I remember that game so well.”

Honaker was limited to six points in the third quarter, but finished with a flurry. His 78 points came on 25-of-39 shooting from the field and a 28-of-31 showing from the free throw line.

“I felt bad about it in a way and I apologized to the Keokee coach afterward,” Danny Yates told the Bristol Herald Courier following the game. “But with Danny in the running for a school record we decided to let him stay in. I pulled the rest of my starters out early. Without a doubt it was the greatest individual performance I’ve ever seen. “

This guy could fill it up.

“I saw Danny Honaker score in the first three seconds of a game there on the opening jumpball,” Dunham said. “The official threw up the ball and it was tipped toward the sideline at halfcourt and Danny grabbed it and shot from inside the half-court line and hit nothing but net. I looked up and the clock said 7:57 to go.”

Mark Cooper had yet another adventure at Whitewood: guarding Danny Honaker.

“I was a freshman and it was a tie game and Whitewood had the ball,” Cooper said. “I was guarding Danny and Coach Roger Rife said pick him up at halfcourt. I was getting ready to pick him up and he let one fly from downtown and it hit the bottom of the net. I was thinking I should have picked him up when he was in the huddle.”

Honaker’s son, Grayson, hit 17 3-pointers in a 2019 game for the Honaker High School Tigers, establishing a VHSL record. He is now playing at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and it’s easy to see he got his shooting skills honest.

“I would say that night,” Danny Honaker said. “I would have at least had 10 3s.”

Whitewood never did host a district tournament game, failed to get past the semifinal round of the Region D tournament and fell short of the state tournament.

Some might blame the gym, but the players never did.

Many teams refused to play the Indians at their place, so they usually played more games on the road than at home.

“When we traveled to other schools, the gyms seemed so wide open,” former Whitewood standout Gerald Vandyke said. “When we would run a full-court press, it never was as impressive as it was at home. … The advantage of playing in our gym was huge. We knew how to use it to our advantage with our different full-court presses and traps. It was as much of an advantage on defense as on offense.”

In some ways, it was like playing two different games.

“We had to work harder in practice,” Randy Cole said. “Coach Yates said he would never have a team that was out of shape, so road games were not a problem.”

The final game there was played on Feb. 21, 1987 – three years to the day of Honaker’s 78-point heroics – and it happened to come against Garden.

“That just wasn’t basketball when those teams played,” said Jeff Adkins, the girls coach and assistant boys coach at Whitewood for two seasons in the early-1980s. “It was a war.”

The final score was fitting.

Whitewood 102, Garden 85.

One more game in triple digits at place that meant so much to so many people.

“We had all of our attractions there,” said Elmer Mullins, who was the leading scorer for Whitewood in that final game at the old gym. “Halloween carnival, P.E. class, graduation, talent shows. But basketball was king in Whitewood. You could slip in and play anytime you wanted. It was our place to go for everything.”

The landmark no longer stands, but it lives on.

Say a gym in these parts is small and you might get a rebuttal from an old-timer that it’s still bigger than Whitewood’s old place.

“I still have a scar from playing over there,” Henry Looney said. “I got tripped and fell down and then somebody kicked me in the head and I busted up my chin on the floor. It’s a physical reminder and I’ll rub it every now again and think back. As the song goes, those were the glory days.”

Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:

Feb. 1, 1949

RC Blankenship (26 points) and Phil Long (16 points) set the pace as Virginia High crushed Marion, 93-44. … Tennessee High’s Charlie Nickels nearly outscored Bluff City himself, finishing with 32 points as the Vikings earned a 61-33 victory. … Jack Van Bever scored 17 points in Norton’s 45-20 pounding of Pennington Gap.

Jan. 31, 1959

Bluff City topped Tennessee High, 65-59, as the trio of Johnny Carrier (16 points), Gene Hodge (15 points) and Buddy Nelson (14 points) carried the scoring load. … Harold Allison’s 16 points led the way for Mary Hughes in a 56-55 victory over Holston Institute. … Jack Light lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 24 points in Rye Cove’s 52-42 defeat of Dryden.

Jan. 31, 1969

Behind 24 points from Martin Lee, Marion posted a 69-54 win over Grundy. … David Marshall (19 points) starred in John Battle’s 77-49 smackdown of Sugar Grove. … Chilhowie edged Abingdon, 44-42, as Bobby Hicks scored 13 points and connected on the go-ahead free throws in overtime.

Feb. 2, 1999

Matt McCoy scored 19 points and connected on the game-winning shot as time expired in the second overtime of Powell Valley’s 54-52 victory over J.J. Kelly. … A 39-point performance by Brandon Green propelled Clintwood to a 67-59 overtime triumph over Appalachia. … Neal Reid (24 points, 11 rebounds), Rusty Campbell (18 points) and Jason Matlock (11 points, six assists) were the catalysts in Holston’s 82-72 win over Northwood.

