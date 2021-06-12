HISTORY WITH HAYES: Her mom graduated from John Battle. Her dad pitched at now-defunct Bristol University. The local connections of Florida State pitcher Danielle Watson

If you watched any of the Women’s College World Series last week, you probably saw Danielle Watson pitch for the Florida State University Seminoles.
The fearless redshirt junior right-hander shined on NCAA softball’s biggest stage as she notched a victory over Alabama, was the winning pitcher against Oklahoma in Game 1 of the championship series and was the starter in the decisive Game 3 loss to the Sooners.
What you might not have realized as she delivered each pressure-packed pitch is that Watson has plenty of connections to Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
Her mom, Jackie Smith Green, is a local gal, born and raised in the Wyndale community of Washington County and a 1990 graduate of John Battle High School.
Her dad, Brent Watson, spent one season as a pitcher for the baseball team at now-defunct Bristol University, helping lead the Bulldogs to a National Small College Athletic Association World Series title in 1993.
They both made the trip to Oklahoma City to see their daughter compete in the biggest tournament of her life.
“It was a dream come true for the family,” Brent Watson said. “Danielle has lived and breathed softball since she was 5 years old. No one is more devoted or deserving of the opportunity to perform on that stage more than she is.
“To start in the circle in the championship game against the No. 1 ranked team in the country is something I imagine every girl playing the sport dreams of. Everything moves so fast when you’re there, I’m not sure I’ve really processed it all yet. Despite falling a bit short, we couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
***
You wouldn’t have found Jackie Smith’s name in the newspaper for athletic exploits back in the day.
“I wasn’t a really good athlete,” she said. “I actually became a better athlete as an adult.”
Regardless, she enjoyed the days of walking the halls at John Battle.
“More of just the closeness,” Smith said. “Danielle went to a high school [in Indiana] where she graduated with a thousand kids and she laughs and doesn’t understand that I went to a school where there’s only a few hundred people and you know everybody and their mom and dad. I knew everybody and I’m still Facebook friends with everybody I graduated with.”
***
Brent Watson once pitched in a World Series.
It just wasn’t in front of 10,000-plus fans.
Nor was it televised by ESPN.
The setting wasn’t a shiny stadium in a state capital either.
Watson’s top tournament was in Tyler, Texas, a three-day event known as the NSCAA World Series and a postseason tournament Bristol University competed in regularly.
The Bulldogs began the 1993 edition of the event with a 6-5 loss to Baptist Christian of Shreveport, Louisiana, but won five straight games in the losers bracket to prevail. Watson pitched a two-hit shutout in a triumph over York College in an elimination game.
How did the kid from Indiana get to the city that straddles the border of Virginia and Tennessee?
“I transferred there from Southwestern Michigan College,” Watson said. “One of my teammates and best friends, Scott Allison, transferred into Bristol the year before. I was graduating at SMC and wanted to continue playing, so as I recall, [SMC coach] Courtney Jazciak and [BU coach] Gill Payne had a conversation and I was in Bristol by the fall of ‘92.”
He was a key member of a team that went 29-19 and included Larry Miller (Johnson County), Mike Pope (Virginia High), Daniel Meade (Clintwood) and Chris Hall (Unaka) just to name a few. Payne referred to Watson as a “strike thrower,” while teammate Ricky McAlister called him “clutch.”
Bristol University didn’t have any dormitories at the time, so where did Watson reside during his time at the school?
“We had to find housing,” he said. “The first month, myself, Scott, Keith Schreiber and Bill Peterson were invited to stay with Paul Alvey and Larry Miller in a small second-story apartment while we were waiting for a rental house to come vacant. It was on Kings Mill Pike on the Virginia side. I drove by it a couple years ago while in the area and forwarded Scott a photo of it. We had a good laugh.”
They also had some good meals.
“Mr. Gatti’s had a buffet that was like $5 at the time and we cleaned up on that regularly,” Watson said.
What are some other things he recalls about that school year in Bristol?
“The local rivalries with both King College and Virginia Intermont,” Watson said. “Three good college programs in town at the time. Our field was within earshot of Bristol Motor Speedway and that made it especially interesting on race weekends … It was quite the cast of unforgettable characters and super talented ballplayers. So much fun.”
***
Danielle Watson finished the 2021 season with a 12-2 record, one save, a 2.62 ERA and plenty of relatives cheering for her back in Bristol. She had starred at Penn High School in the Hoosier State, began her collegiate career at Louisville and then transferred to FSU.
In the pre-pandemic days, she tagged along with her mom to visit her relatives frequently in Southwest Virginia.
Freshman Broadie Bailey started in center field for the John Battle Trojans on Friday in their 11-2 setback to Abingdon in the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament. He’s Danielle Watson’s first cousin.
As her family in these parts was glued to the television, Jackie Smith and Brent Watson (who are divorced) were on the edge of their seats in OKC.
“I’m always super nervous when she pitches, because I want her to do so well,” Jackie Smith said. “I was really proud. Florida State was not supposed to be there and nobody thought they’d make it. The girls always believed.”
***
Here’s another neat local connection to the Women’s College World Series you might have missed and it involved the James Madison University Dukes.
In a 7-1 semifinal loss to Oklahoma, Kate Gordon homered in her final game for JMU and accounted for the Dukes’ only run.
In the 2016 VHSL 2A state semifinals, Gordon homered in her final game for Page County High School in accounting for her team’s lone run in a 3-1 loss to eventual state champion Lebanon.
Now, for a look at high school softball moments which occurred this week in history:
June 6, 1987
Robin Banner and Dee Dee Salyers each had two hits as head coach John Sabo’s Castlewood Blue Devils posted a 9-7 win over Lunenburg Central in the VHSL Group A state title game.
June 10, 1996
Latisha Steele pitched a four-hitter and Michelle Hill connected for a two-run double as Richlands recorded a 7-3 win over Park View-Sterling to claim a second straight VHSL Group AA state title.
June 9, 2000
Nikki Glover’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning was the difference as Virginia High edged Amherst County, 1-0, in the VHSL Group AA state semifinals. Alana Thomas struck out 13 in pitching a five-hit shutout for the Bearcats. … Nichole Poore struck out 11 in pitching a four-hit shutout as Patrick Henry blanked Coeburn, 4-0, in the VHSL Group A state semifinals. Kendall Rainey scored two runs for the Rebels.
June 11, 2016
Taylor Woodlief’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 16th inning gave Lebanon a 2-1 win over Central-Woodstock in the finals of the VHSL 2A state tournament.
