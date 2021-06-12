HISTORY WITH HAYES: Her mom graduated from John Battle. Her dad pitched at now-defunct Bristol University. The local connections of Florida State pitcher Danielle Watson

“We had to find housing,” he said. “The first month, myself, Scott, Keith Schreiber and Bill Peterson were invited to stay with Paul Alvey and Larry Miller in a small second-story apartment while we were waiting for a rental house to come vacant. It was on Kings Mill Pike on the Virginia side. I drove by it a couple years ago while in the area and forwarded Scott a photo of it. We had a good laugh.”

They also had some good meals.

“Mr. Gatti’s had a buffet that was like $5 at the time and we cleaned up on that regularly,” Watson said.

What are some other things he recalls about that school year in Bristol?

“The local rivalries with both King College and Virginia Intermont,” Watson said. “Three good college programs in town at the time. Our field was within earshot of Bristol Motor Speedway and that made it especially interesting on race weekends … It was quite the cast of unforgettable characters and super talented ballplayers. So much fun.”

***

Danielle Watson finished the 2021 season with a 12-2 record, one save, a 2.62 ERA and plenty of relatives cheering for her back in Bristol. She had starred at Penn High School in the Hoosier State, began her collegiate career at Louisville and then transferred to FSU.