HISTORY WITH HAYES: Future big leaguer Tucker Ashford had tough night against THS in 1971 TSSAA state football finals

Red Bank finished with eight turnovers – six interceptions and two fumbles – while managing 155 yards of total offense. Heath and Larry Silcox had two INTs apiece, while Stoots, Eddie Hirsch, Gene Reedy and John McDaniel also snagged errant passes in a performance that left Tennessee High defensive coordinator Bill Bingham smiling.

“Coaches had schemed some packages that worked well once we got ahead,” said Gary Tester, the team’s defensive end and center. “We believed that once we got ahead by two scores we could kitchen-sink blitz opponents into submission. We were deep enough to keep fresh legs in the game.”

Most figured Tennessee High would play Montgomery Bell Academy in the state finals, but the team from Nashville had its 20-game winning streak snapped with a 21-13 upset loss to Ashford-led Covington in the semis.

The 11-0 Covington Chargers would make the nearly 500-mile trip to take on the 11-0 Vikings and while that didn’t sit too well with some fans of the school located about 45 miles northeast of Memphis and 12 miles from the banks of the Mississippi River, the team excitedly loaded up a bus at 9 a.m. on the morning of Thanksgiving, stopped for a practice at Bearden High School in Knoxville and spent the night in Bristol on the eve of the big game.