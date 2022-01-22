HISTORY WITH HAYES: From Pennington Gap to the Peninsula, Mike Smith traveled interesting path to become VHSL's winningest all-time coach

The path to becoming the winningest football coach in Virginia High School League history began on those winding and narrow backroads of Southwest Virginia for Mike Smith, far from the hustle, bustle and gridlock of Hampton Roads where he would achieve his many triumphs.

His unparalleled journey in the game came to a close two days before Christmas when the 80-year-old made it publicly known that he was retiring after 51 seasons as the boss of the Hampton High School Crabbers, leaving a lasting legacy that included an almost unfathomable record of 506-99-2, a dozen state titles and two national championships.

His story begins on one end of the Commonwealth and his career in coaching took him to the other side of the state: from Pennington to the Peninsula.

He grew up in the Wallen Creek (some call it Wallen’s Creek) area of Lee County, Virginia, near Stickleyville and Mike Smith was like most of the other kids in that community. He went hunting for birds, squirrels and raccoons, bailed hay, fed the cattle and worked tirelessly in the tobacco patch.

He shot hoops every now and again, while playing second base when baseball season rolled around.

However, there was one activity that enamored him more than anything else.

“ I loved football,” Smith said.

Smith’s passion for the pigskin was evident to his family.

“ Mike was always interested in football and he’d get up games with other kids and we spent a lot of Saturdays and Sundays that way,” said Larry Smith, his first cousin who was five years his junior, and later a successful high school football coach as well. “Mike was always a competitor and wanted to do well, whether it was school work or athletics.”

Mike remembers those early years of organized football when the helmets his team used didn’t have facemasks and he would constantly get his nose busted by the guys lined up across from him. It made him think about quitting, but he pressed on with the determination that would become one of his trademarks.

“ My sophomore year we got Wilson helmets with a single bar,” Smith said. “We thought we were in heaven. … Living high on the hog.”

He arrived at Pennington High School in the fall of 1955 standing 5-foot-3 and tipping the scales at 120 pounds. A picture appeared in the Bristol Herald Courier prior to that season featuring the diminutive Smith standing next to 6-foot-3, 240-pound teammate Pat Carter.

Yet, Mike Smith was no hapless runt and he packed quite a punch with his small frame, playing both guard on the offensive line and holding down a spot as a hard-hitting linebacker for head coach W.A. Steele’s Bobcats.

By the time he was a senior in 1958 he had grown in both stature and as a player. He was co-captain of the squad along with halfback Tommy Snodgrass.

What kind of scouting report would Coach Mike Smith give Pennington’s Mike Smith?

“ I would say that I had a love for the game,” Smith said. “I’ve always believed that certain instincts you are born with to be a linebacker and I think ol’ Mike Smith had those.”

He played alongside guys such as Bobby Tinker, Tom Rasnic, Wayne Jenkins, John Ed Rhea, Jimmy Perkins, Glenn Smith, Mike Robinson and Jimmy Ray and the Bobcats battled against the likes of Gate City, Wise, Ervinton, East Stone Gap and archrival Jonesville.

For a guy who rarely lost as a coach, victories didn’t come often for him as a player.

From 1955-58, Pennington went 4-5, 0-9, 2-7 and 0-9.

“ I know for sure we didn’t win that many,” Smith said.

He remembers the Bobcats trying to stop Wise’s Carroll Dale and a talented halfback the Indians also had.

“ Burrhead Wells was his name,” Smith said. “They didn’t come much better than him.”

Smith’s final high school game as a player came in the 1959 Shrine Game, an all-star event that pitted the top stars from Southwest Virginia against those from Northeast Tennessee in front of large crowds at the iconic Stone Castle.

The Virginians suffered a 14-7 loss to the Tennesseans in that contest as Denver “Bull” Osborne of Marion scored the only touchdown for the Southwest Virginia side.

“ Playing in that game was a highlight,” Smith said. “It really was.”

This is where the Mike Smith story takes an interesting turn and does not follow the blueprint of many other successful coaches.

He did not play a down of football in college, instead attending Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, where he was on the school’s tennis team for a time and graduated with a biology degree in 1963.

The guy had high ambitions and planned on being Dr. Mike Smith, enrolling at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, but found it wasn’t for him and dropped out after a semester.

He pondered heading to the Tidewater region and possibly working in the shipyards, when a friend from back home informed him that Hampton High School was looking for a biology teacher and he should apply.

Smith took that gig and in the fall of 1965 he became Coach Smith, the first of six seasons he’d serve as an assistant coach on Johnny Palmer’s staff at Hampton.

When Palmer departed to take over calling the shots at E.C. Glass in Lynchburg, Smith became Hampton’s head coach and wound up staying for more than five decades.

He actually lost his first two games that debut season as the boss in 1971, suffering double-digit defeats to First Colonial and Ferguson. The Crabbers finished 7-3 and a guy by the name of Charles D. Shively wrote a letter that appeared that November in the Newport News Daily Press urging people to support the new man stalking the sidelines.

Shively knew of what he spoke.

Smith wouldn’t lose back-to-back games again until five years later and didn’t drop three in a row over the course of one season until 2018.

“ I would describe Coach Smith as a football wizard,” said former Hampton standout Ahmad Hawkins, who went on to win championships as a player in NFL Europe and the Arena Football League. “Coach had a way about breaking down each opponent and attacking them in ways they weren’t prepared to be attacked.”

Smith says the secret to the success is simple.

“ I’ve been down to Louisville and Lexington in Kentucky and seen those racehorses,” Smith said. “But I learned early on, you couldn’t win football games unless you had some thoroughbreds, because nobody ever won the Derby on a mule. I was a fortunate man to have some great athletes and great players.”

Dwight Stephenson is the most decorated of them all and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, regarded by some as the greatest center of all time.

Check out these head coaches he played for: Smith at Hampton, Paul “Bear” Bryant at the University of Alabama and Don Shula during his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.

“ I think Coach Smith is one of the best to ever coach the game at the high school level,” Stephenson said in a telephone interview on Friday. “He has all the things you need – he loves the game and cares about his players. He not only elevated Hampton High School’s football program, he elevated football in that entire area. He was intense and he made us intense as well.”

Stephenson actually didn’t play football when he first entered high school.

“ Coach Smith recruited me off the basketball court,” Stephenson said. “I was playing JV basketball and he said I should come try out for the football team. I didn’t know if I was good enough or capable enough, but he gave me encouragement. … He taught the fundamentals there at Hampton High School, the little things that helped us become better football players.”

Stephenson paid a visit to his old coach a few years ago during the fall and marveled at the enthusiasm Smith still showed.

“ I just couldn’t believe he still was that excited and still had that same passion for the players and the game,” Stephenson said. “A lot of coaches don’t stay that way after 30 years, much less 50.”

Ronald Curry, Robert Banks, Tyrod Taylor, Marques Hagans and countless other high-profile stars learned under the tutelage of Smith, who became known for his lengthy and detail-oriented practices.

“ My teammates and I didn’t like Monday practices, because we knew coach was going to make us take a knee after out stretching and learn about our new opponent. Coach would have a big board of all the plays that the team had ran during the season out of every formation. Sometimes we would be taking a knee listening to him for about 45 minutes,” Hawkins said with a laugh. “But to be honest that information made it easy for our defense to recognize the opponents’ money plays in big-time situations. That taught me how to pay attention to detail. Even when I played professionally I approached the game the same way.”

Smith never overlooked anybody and never skimped on preparation, even when Hampton was winning four straight VHSL Group AAA, Division 5 titles and two national championships from 1995-1998. Smith coached against the likes of Lawrence Taylor, Michael Vick and Allen Iverson while at Hampton.

“ Coach Smith taught us how to truly outwork our opponents, no matter how much talent we had on the team,” Hawkins said. “We were always confident before each game due to the simple fact we knew we were physically and mentally prepared. Coach Smith worked you so hard during the week that when you got to the game, you wanted to make sure you won, because if you lost the game, he would practice you even more the following week. Coach Smith wanted his teams to dominate each Friday night no matter the opponent.”

Of course, that approach brought Smith plenty of detractors.

Some people accused him of recruiting players and others found him to be arrogant, but Smith was who he was. Take for instance a conversation a Newport News Daily Press reporter overheard in 1999 when Smith was talking to a fellow coach about booster clubs.

“ The problem is they give you a nickel, they want to give you $10 worth of advice,” Smith said. “That’s why we don’t have one.”

Smith hung on each play during the course of a game, was known to turn his cap backwards in tense moments and was even ejected in 1985 during a state semifinal game the Crabbers won.

“ He’s always had that General Patton type of approach – win at all costs,” Larry Smith said. “He might have made a lot of enemies, but one thing about Cousin Mike is he never let anybody run over him.”

Regardless, his players always came first, an admirable quality as the country boy from Southwest Virginia became revered at the school located on 1491 West Queen Street in Hampton with a student body comprised mostly of minorities.

“ People in Hampton will tell you, Mike Smith has done more for race relations in that area than anybody ever could have thought of,” said Phil Robbins, Smith’s longtime friend and the former head coach at Powell Valley, Christiansburg and John Battle. “My wife, Patty, and I went to a thing they held for him on his 40th year at Hampton and the number of Black men that got up that day and said they made sure their kid went to Hampton to play for Mike Smith, not just because of football, but because what he’s done for people. When he retired, he told the Daily Press there in Newport News, ‘I don’t see color, I see people,’ and that’s true.”

Smith and Robbins were czars of the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Games that were held for many summers in Hampton. Robbins was around one day when Smith received a phone call from an individual who used to play at rival Denbigh High School.

“ It was [Pittsburgh Steelers coach] Mike Tomlin,” Robbins said. “He was in town and he was just checking in with Coach Smith and how he was doing. [Smith] told him about the All-Star Game and asked if he would be able to get some of the guys together from the area that had played in the NFL or were playing in the NFL and they would introduce them before the game that Friday night. Tomlin called back a couple of days later with a list of names and 30 guys showed up. That’s the kind of respect Mike Smith commands in that area.”

Larry Smith had head-coaching stints at Honaker, Lebanon, Abingdon, Halifax County, Morristown East, North Greene and West Mecklenburg in Charlotte, North Carolina. He led Halifax County to the 1991 VHSL Group AAA, Division 6 championship.

“ Mike helped me a lot and we talked a lot of football over the years,” Larry Smith said.

Mike Smith had many suitors throughout his tenure.

Clinch Valley College (now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise) had Mike Smith on their wish list when they started the program in 1991.

There were rumblings and rumors Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, almost landed him at one point.

However, he always remained loyal to Hampton.

“ I tried to make it a family-type thing,” Smith said. “I had a lot of assistant coaches who coached with me for 30-some years. I had great relationships with the kids, loved the school and just felt lucky to do what I was doing.”

The math is still astounding: 506 wins in the area known as the 757. Those wins rank him third all-time nationally among high school football coaches.

“ The 99 losses is what’s unbelievable,” Robbins said. “That’s not even an average of two a year.”

You can’t tell the story of VHSL football without Smith.

That story started at these map dots: Wallen Creek, Stickleyville, Pennington Gap.

“ I still love Southwest Virginia,” Smith said at the end of a telephone conversation earlier this week.

Mike Smith’s Stats

Some stats on Lee County, Virginia, native Mike Smith’s tenure as the head football coach at Hampton High School:

State Titles: 12 (1975, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2005)

National Titles: 2 (1996, 1997)

State Runner-Up Finishes: 3 (1984, 1987, 1990)

First win: Hampton 28, Pembroke 0 (Sept. 24, 1971)

Last win: Hampton 48, Manor 0 (Nov. 13, 2021)

Longest winning streak: 40 games

Longest losing streak: 3 games

All-Time Wins by a high school football coach (Per NFHS.org)

621-156-13 – John McKissick, Summerville, S.C. (1952-2014)

603-75-6 – J.T. Curtis, John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La. (1969-2021)

506-99-2 – Mike Smith, Hampton, Va. (1971-2021)

